Kansas City Chiefs 35-36 Baltimore Ravens: Lamar Jackson leads Ravens to stunning comeback win

Lamar Jackson throws a touchdown pass to Marquise Brown while in mid-air during the Baltimore Ravens' stunning Sunday night win over the Kansas City Chiefs

Lamar Jackson overcame two first-quarter interceptions to earn a first career win over Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs at the fourth time of asking, as the Baltimore Ravens ran out 36-35 winners in a Sunday night thriller.

Story of the Game

Ravens quarterback Jackson had referred to the Chiefs as his 'Kryptonite' after succumbing to a third-straight defeat to the side in Week Three of last season. And, with one of his two first-quarter picks returned for a touchdown to open this fourth meeting, it looked as if history was to repeat itself.

But no, Jackson kept the Ravens in the contest, going blow for blow with Mahomes - which included tossing a stunning 42-yard touchdown to Marquise Brown in mid-air - before Baltimore edged ahead in the fourth quarter with two scores on the ground from their star quarterback.

The second of Jackson's goal-line TDs put the Ravens up by just one point (36-35) - after a second-straight two-point conversion try failed - and gave Mahomes the ball back with still three minutes and 18 seconds left on the clock to drive down the field and set-up a game-winning score.

But rookie linebacker Odafe Oweh, who had a superb game, forced a fumble on a Clyde Edwards-Helaire run on a 2nd-and-3 from the Baltimore 32-yard line to have the Ravens back the ball.

The home side were then quickly facing a 4th-and-1 on the next series, still with a minute on the clock, but rather than punt the ball back to KC, Jackson ran the ball and gained the yards needed to allow Baltimore to ice the game.

Stats leaders

Passing: Patrick Mahomes, 24/31, 343 yards, 3 TDs, 1 INT

Rushing: Clyde Edwards-Helaire, 13 carries, 46 yards

Receiving: Travis Kelce, seven catches, 109 yards, 1 TD

Ravens

Passing: Lamar Jackson, 18/26, 239 yards, 1 TD, 2 INTs

Rushing: Lamar Jackson, 16 carries, 107 yards, 2 TDs

Receiving: Marquise Brown, six catches, 113 yards, 1 TD

MVPs

Superstars on show as far as the eye could see. This game had everything, including a Tyrann Mathieu 34-yard pick six score on the opening series, Jackson's stunning hang-time touchdown pass to Brown, as well as an incredible 46-yard catch and run to the endzone from Travis Kelce.

Jackson was amazing! So too Mahomes. And, as already mentioned, Ravens rookie linebacker Oweh - taken with the No 31 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft - was everywhere on defense, hitting Mahomes on his INT and also coming up with arguably the game-wining play, his forced fumble in the fourth quarter.

Scoring Summary

Scoring summary FIRST QUARTER Chiefs 7-0 Ravens Tyrann Mathieu 34-yard interception return for TD (extra point) Chiefs 7-7 Ravens Devin Duvernay two-yard fumble recovery for a TD (extra point) Chiefs 14-7 Ravens Patrick Mahomes 33-yard TD pass to Demarcus Robinson (extra point) SECOND QUARTER Chiefs 14-14 Ravens Latavius Murray five-yard TD run (extra point) Chiefs 21-14 Ravens Darrel Williams two-yard TD run (extra point) Chiefs 21-17 Ravens Justin Tucker 43-yard field goal THIRD QUARTER Chiefs 28-17 Ravens Patrick Mahomes 40-yard TD pass to Byron Pringle (extra point) Chiefs 28-24 Ravens Lamar Jackson 42-yard TD pass to Marquise Brown (extra point) Chiefs 35-24 Ravens Patrick Mahomes 46-yard TD pass to Travis Kelce (extra point) FOURTH QUARTER Chiefs 35-30 Ravens Lamar Jackson two-yard TD run (failed two-point conversion) Chiefs 35-36 Ravens Lamar Jackson one-yard TD run (failed two-point conversion)

Key Plays

The Ravens overcame Jackson's early pick-six as Devin Duvernay scored on their next possession, snagging an airborne fumble by Ty'Son Williams.

The Chiefs quickly reclaimed the lead as Mahomes threw the first of his three touchdown passes, a 33-yarder to Demarcus Robinson before Jackson was picked off for a second time by Mathieu - this one not resulting in points.

Baltimore forged a 14-14 tie on a five-yard scoring run by Latavius Murray in the second quarter, but KC would go in 21-17 up at the break after a Darrel Williams two-yard TD was followed by a Justin Tucker 43-yard field goal for the hosts.

The game, if it was even possible, went up yet another level to start the second half. Byron Pringle first hauled in a 40-yard touchdown the Chiefs, before Jackson pulled off an incredible play on the subsequent series, throwing to a wide-open Brown while in mid-air for a 42-yard TD.

Kansas City answered straight back, with Kelce weaving through nearly the entire Ravens defense for an incredible 46-yard scoop and score of his own.

But, after Baltimore punted on their next possession, the Chiefs missed out on the chance to add to their 11-point lead as Mahomes threw his only interception for the game - and first ever in his career in the month of September - late in the third quarter.

Jackson then took over in the fourth quarter, leading his team down the field twice and finding the endzone himself to finish both drives. Then, after Oweh's late forced fumble, it was the Baltimore QB's run on 4th-and-1 that clinched a statement victory.

What's Next?

The Ravens (1-1) travel to Detroit on Sunday to take on the winless Lions (0-2), while the Chiefs (1-1) host their divisional rivals, the Los Angeles Chargers (1-1) in a key AFC West clash.

Sky Sports NFL is your dedicated channel for NFL coverage through the season - featuring a host of NFL Network programming. Don't forget to follow us on skysports.com/nfl, our Twitter account @SkySportsNFL & Sky Sports - on the go!