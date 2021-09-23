NFL Predictions Week Three: Jeff Reinebold makes some bold calls to try to eat into Neil Reynolds' lead

Neil Reynolds increased his advantage over Jeff Reinebold after Week Two of their NFL Predictions, with his pick of the Dallas Cowboys over the Los Angeles Chargers proving decisive... but who have the pair picked in Week Three?

Both improved on their Week One scores last weekend, with Neil stretching his lead to a three-point advantage after 13 correct calls to Jeff's 11.

2021 Prediction Results Neil Reynolds Jeff Reinebold Week One 9 7 Week Two 13 12 Total Points 22 19

Week Three Predictions Neil Reynolds Jeff Reinebold Panthers @ Texans Panthers Panthers Chargers @ Chiefs Chiefs Chargers Buccaneers @ Rams Rams Buccaneers Packers @ 49ers Packers 49ers Eagles @ Cowboys Cowboys Cowboys Colts @ Titans, Sun, 6pm Titans Titans Falcons @ Giants Giants Giants Bengals @ Steelers Steelers Bengals Bears @ Browns Browns Browns Ravens @ Lions Ravens Ravens Saints @ Patriots Patriots Patriots Cardinals @ Jaguars Cardinals Cardinals Washington @ Bills Bills Bills Jets @ Broncos, Sun, 9.05pm Broncos Broncos Dolphins @ Raiders Raiders Raiders Seahawks @ Vikings, Sun, 9.25pm Vikings Seahawks Bold indicates live on Sky

Carolina Panthers @ Houston Texans

Thursday Night Football, live on Sky Sports NFL, Friday, 1.20am

Sam Darnold has made an impressive start to the season with his new team in Carolina

NEIL PICKS: Panthers

"It looks like it's going to be rookie Davis Mills starting at quarterback for the Texans - Deshaun Watson remains inactive amidst a raft of legal issues - and so I have to go with Carolina. They look like they've got something going this season.

"Houston looked very good with Tyrod Taylor at QB, but now he's injured I don't know if they'll be the same team."

JEFF PICKS: Panthers

"Sam Darnold is doing just enough with the Panthers offense and they have amassed a lot of young talent on the defensive side of the football. I don't think this team are going to surpass the Buccaneers [in the NFC South] but I think this is a team heading in the right direction."

Los Angeles Chargers @ Kansas City Chiefs

Sunday, live on Sky Sports NFL and Sky Max, 6pm

NEIL PICKS: Chiefs

"Two great quarterbacks going toe to toe here at Arrowhead Stadium. I think this is going to be a really good game, but I'm going to take the Chiefs because they don't lose many at home."

JEFF PICKS: Chargers

"I'm going to take the Chargers! And here's the reason: I think they have a better defense than Kansas City right now. The Chiefs are way down there in the NFL's defensive rankings, and the Chargers have weapons to exploit that - they just need to mature as a football team and stop making bonehead plays."

Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Los Angeles Rams

Sunday, live on Sky Sports NFL, 9.25pm

Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski have already combined for four touchdowns through the first two weeks of the season

NEIL PICKS: Rams

"The stars are coming out to play in L.A. The Bucs have got about five or six skill-position players that can hurt you, on top of Tom Brady, and then the Rams have Jalen Ramsey and Aaron Donald on defense, with Matthew Stafford looking right at home on offense. I'm picking the Rams to win at home and take down Brady and the Bucs.

JEFF PICKS: Buccaneers

"This is the game of the week. It's got all the star power of a Super Bowl!

"Nobody in NFL history has been a bigger big-game player than Brady. He has thrown nine touchdown passes in two games, Rob Gronkowski looks like he's fresh out of college, and so I like the Bucs on the road."

Green Bay Packers @ San Francisco 49ers

Sunday Night Football, live on Sky Sports NFL, Monday, 1.20am

Can Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers lead his team to victory on Sunday night in San Francisco?

NEIL PICKS: Packers

"The Packers are 1-5 when playing in California under head coach Matt LaFleur, but I think that record improves on Sunday night as the Packers come away with the win.

"And, side note: I don't think Jimmy Garoppolo should be the starting quarterback in San Francisco for much longer. I wasn't that impressed with him in Week Two in Philadelphia."

JEFF PICKS: 49ers

"I'm a little concerned with San Francisco. They've been on the road the first two weeks and won, but against two teams that expect to beat - they struggled against the Lions and the Eagles.

"But the Packers defense scares me. So I'm going to just take the Niners at home."

Philadelphia Eagles @ Dallas Cowboys

Monday Night Football, live on Sky Sports NFL, Tuesday, 1.15am

NEIL PICKS: Cowboys

"The Eagles were a tough watch in that game against the 49ers too. And I just think that the Cowboys are legit this season."

JEFF PICKS: Cowboys

"I'm taking Dallas too in this one."

