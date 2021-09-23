Neil Reynolds
American Football Expert & Columnist
NFL Predictions Week Three: Jeff Reinebold makes some bold calls to try to eat into Neil Reynolds' lead
Last Updated: 23/09/21 3:49pm
Neil Reynolds increased his advantage over Jeff Reinebold after Week Two of their NFL Predictions, with his pick of the Dallas Cowboys over the Los Angeles Chargers proving decisive... but who have the pair picked in Week Three?
As well as hosting Inside The Huddle on Sky Sports NFL every Tuesday at 9pm, Neil, along with Jeff, release a weekly audio edition of ITH every Wednesday in which they make their game picks.
Both improved on their Week One scores last weekend, with Neil stretching his lead to a three-point advantage after 13 correct calls to Jeff's 11.
2021 Prediction Results
|Neil Reynolds
|Jeff Reinebold
|Week One
|9
|7
|Week Two
|13
|12
|Total Points
|22
|19
Click on the link below to listen to this week's ITH podcast and read on to see Neil and Jeff's Week Three predictions...
Week Three Predictions
|Neil Reynolds
|Jeff Reinebold
|Panthers @ Texans
|Panthers
|Panthers
|Chargers @ Chiefs
|Chiefs
|Chargers
|Buccaneers @ Rams
|Rams
|Buccaneers
|Packers @ 49ers
|Packers
|49ers
|Eagles @ Cowboys
|Cowboys
|Cowboys
|Colts @ Titans, Sun, 6pm
|Titans
|Titans
|Falcons @ Giants
|Giants
|Giants
|Bengals @ Steelers
|Steelers
|Bengals
|Bears @ Browns
|Browns
|Browns
|Ravens @ Lions
|Ravens
|Ravens
|Saints @ Patriots
|Patriots
|Patriots
|Cardinals @ Jaguars
|Cardinals
|Cardinals
|Washington @ Bills
|Bills
|Bills
|Jets @ Broncos, Sun, 9.05pm
|Broncos
|Broncos
|Dolphins @ Raiders
|Raiders
|Raiders
|Seahawks @ Vikings, Sun, 9.25pm
|Vikings
|Seahawks
|Bold indicates live on Sky
Carolina Panthers @ Houston Texans
Thursday Night Football, live on Sky Sports NFL, Friday, 1.20am
NEIL PICKS: Panthers
"It looks like it's going to be rookie Davis Mills starting at quarterback for the Texans - Deshaun Watson remains inactive amidst a raft of legal issues - and so I have to go with Carolina. They look like they've got something going this season.
"Houston looked very good with Tyrod Taylor at QB, but now he's injured I don't know if they'll be the same team."
JEFF PICKS: Panthers
"Sam Darnold is doing just enough with the Panthers offense and they have amassed a lot of young talent on the defensive side of the football. I don't think this team are going to surpass the Buccaneers [in the NFC South] but I think this is a team heading in the right direction."
Los Angeles Chargers @ Kansas City Chiefs
Sunday, live on Sky Sports NFL and Sky Max, 6pm
NEIL PICKS: Chiefs
"Two great quarterbacks going toe to toe here at Arrowhead Stadium. I think this is going to be a really good game, but I'm going to take the Chiefs because they don't lose many at home."
JEFF PICKS: Chargers
"I'm going to take the Chargers! And here's the reason: I think they have a better defense than Kansas City right now. The Chiefs are way down there in the NFL's defensive rankings, and the Chargers have weapons to exploit that - they just need to mature as a football team and stop making bonehead plays."
Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Los Angeles Rams
Sunday, live on Sky Sports NFL, 9.25pm
NEIL PICKS: Rams
"The stars are coming out to play in L.A. The Bucs have got about five or six skill-position players that can hurt you, on top of Tom Brady, and then the Rams have Jalen Ramsey and Aaron Donald on defense, with Matthew Stafford looking right at home on offense. I'm picking the Rams to win at home and take down Brady and the Bucs.
JEFF PICKS: Buccaneers
"This is the game of the week. It's got all the star power of a Super Bowl!
"Nobody in NFL history has been a bigger big-game player than Brady. He has thrown nine touchdown passes in two games, Rob Gronkowski looks like he's fresh out of college, and so I like the Bucs on the road."
Green Bay Packers @ San Francisco 49ers
Sunday Night Football, live on Sky Sports NFL, Monday, 1.20am
NEIL PICKS: Packers
"The Packers are 1-5 when playing in California under head coach Matt LaFleur, but I think that record improves on Sunday night as the Packers come away with the win.
"And, side note: I don't think Jimmy Garoppolo should be the starting quarterback in San Francisco for much longer. I wasn't that impressed with him in Week Two in Philadelphia."
JEFF PICKS: 49ers
"I'm a little concerned with San Francisco. They've been on the road the first two weeks and won, but against two teams that expect to beat - they struggled against the Lions and the Eagles.
"But the Packers defense scares me. So I'm going to just take the Niners at home."
Philadelphia Eagles @ Dallas Cowboys
Monday Night Football, live on Sky Sports NFL, Tuesday, 1.15am
NEIL PICKS: Cowboys
"The Eagles were a tough watch in that game against the 49ers too. And I just think that the Cowboys are legit this season."
JEFF PICKS: Cowboys
"I'm taking Dallas too in this one."
