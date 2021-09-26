Andy Reid: Kansas City Chiefs coach leaves in ambulance but 'doing well'

Andy Reid left Arrowhead Stadium in an ambulance after his Kansas City Chiefs suffered a 30-24 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid is "doing well" and "resting" after leaving Arrowhead Stadium in an ambulance following his team's 30-24 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

The 63-year-old Reid did not address the media post-game out of caution, with special teams coach Dave Toub taking questions from reporters in his absence.

But Kansas City have since released a statement, saying: "Head coach Andy Reid felt ill at the conclusion of the game. He was evaluated by our medical staff in the locker room, and [as] a precaution, was transported to The University of Kansas Health System for further evaluation.

"Coach is doing well, currently resting and in stable condition."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Peter King gives his thoughts on rookie quarterbacks and their current struggles, as well as commenting on Andy Reid's health after leaving Kansas City's game in an ambulance Peter King gives his thoughts on rookie quarterbacks and their current struggles, as well as commenting on Andy Reid's health after leaving Kansas City's game in an ambulance

Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes had told the Kansas City Star after the game: "[Reid] came in and talked to us and he seemed fine on the sideline, as well,"

Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu expressed his concern on Twitter, writing: "I'm praying for my Head Coach & I'm hoping you can send up prayers with me!! One of the best men & teachers I've been around!!! GOD please show us your mercy!"

The Chiefs (1-2) turned the ball over four times in their loss to the Chargers (2-1), including two interceptions by Mahomes and lost fumbles from Tyreek Hill and Clyde Edwards-Helaire.