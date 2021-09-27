Tampa Bay Buccaneers 24-34 Los Angeles Rams: Tom Brady beaten by Matthew Stafford's Rams in LA
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady threw for 432 yards, off a staggering 55 pass attempts; Matthew Stafford stole the show, throwing four passing touchdowns on the night as he completed 27 of 38 passes for 343 yards
Last Updated: 27/09/21 2:02am
The defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers slipped to a first defeat in 11 games as the Los Angeles Rams offense dazzled in a 34-24 win on Sunday at SoFi Stadium.
Story of the Game
Tom Brady threw for 432 yards, off a staggering 55 pass attempts by the 44-year-old, but it was Matthew Stafford who stole the show, delivering four passing touchdowns on the night.
In a high-scoring contest, the game actually was a little slow to catch fire, as the two teams traded in punts for the first five offensive possessions through a scoreless first quarter.
Sign up to NFL Game Pass NOW!
Follow your team all-season long with live games, NFL RedZone, NFL Network 24/7 and much more!Start your free trial now.
The Rams finally fired on their third series, with Stafford leading a 14-play, 95-yard epic drive that was capped with a six-yard scoring toss to tight end Tyler Higbee.
The Bucs answered with a touchdown off a lengthy drive of their own - Chris Godwin finding the endzone from two yards out - but the Rams wrestled back the lead before the half as Stafford found his favourite target Cooper Kupp for the first of two scores in the contest. It means that Rams coach Sean McVay improves to 40-0 when holding a lead at half-time.
D-JAX. 75 YARDS. #RamsHouse— NFL (@NFL) September 26, 2021
📺: #TBvsLAR on FOX
📱: NFL app pic.twitter.com/NbBt6XygOI
Los Angeles stretched ahead further almost immediately after the break as Stafford delivered a perfect deep ball to DeSean Jackson for a 75-yard touchdown.
Tampa Bay again responded with a touchdown of their own - Brady this time going in himself on a quarterback sneak - but their defense could simply find no answer for Stafford and the Rams, who reclaimed their two-score lead on the next series courtesy of Kupp's second.
The 🐐 sneaks it in. #GoBucs— NFL (@NFL) September 26, 2021
📺: #TBvsLAR on FOX
📱: NFL app pic.twitter.com/73NSkA74Zy
Late in the game - after a couple of Matt Gay field goals for the Rams and one for Tampa's Ryan Succop - Brady found Gio Bernard for nothing more than a consolation TD.
Stats leadersBuccaneers
- Passing: Tom Brady, 41/55, 432 yards, 1 TD
- Rushing: Ronald Jones, five carries, 11 yards
- Receiving: Mike Evans, eight catches, 106 yards
Sean McVay is bringing the energy. #RamsHouse— NFL (@NFL) September 26, 2021
📺: #TBvsLAR on FOX
📱: NFL app pic.twitter.com/kTBRczvHpe
Rams
- Passing: Matthew Stafford, 27/38, 343 yards, 4 TDs
- Rushing: Sony Michel, 20 carries, 67 yards
- Receiving: DeSean Jackson, three catches, 120 yards, 1 TD
- Cooper Kupp, nine catches, 96 yards, 2 TDs
Scoring Summary
Scoring summary
|FIRST QUARTER
|SECOND QUARTER
|Buccaneers 0-7 Rams
|Matthew Stafford six-yard TD pass to Tyler Higbee (extra point)
|Buccaneers 7-7 Rams
|Chris Godwin two-yard TD run (extra point)
|Buccaneers 7-14 Rams
|Matthew Stafford two-yard TD pass to Cooper Kupp (extra point)
|THIRD QUARTER
|Buccaneers 7-21 Rams
|Matthew Stafford 75-yard TD pass to DeSean Jackson (extra point)
|Buccaneers 14-21 Rams
|Tom Brady one-yard TD run (extra point)
|Buccaneers 14-28 Rams
|Matthew Stafford 10-yard TD pass to Cooper Kupp (extra point)
|Buccaneers 14-31 Rams
|Matt Gay 48-yard field goal
|Buccaneers 17-31 Rams
|Ryan Succop 26-yard field goal
|FOURTH QUARTER
|Buccaneers 17-34 Rams
|Matt Gay 26-yard field goal
|Buccaneers 24-31 Rams
|Tom Brady seven-yard TD pass to Giovani Bernard (extra point)
MVPs
It has to be Stafford. It was precisely these kinds of games, and this type of performance, that prompted the Rams to give up so much draft capital in the offseason to get their guy. And you can see why they did - though he started off a little rusty, Stafford was sensational from LA's first scoring drive onwards. League MVP frontrunner?
.@CooperKupp is an @NFLFantasy beast. #RamsHouse— NFL (@NFL) September 26, 2021
📺: #TBvsLAR on FOX
📱: NFL app pic.twitter.com/0FLyAtLKUi
Stafford's connection with Kupp has been a standout through the first couple of weeks of the season, and it was on full display once again here as they linked up for two touchdowns off of nine catches and 96 yards. Though it was Stafford's 75-yard scoring strike to Jackson that was the biggest 'Wow' play of the game!
On defense, Aaron Donald secured his first career sack against Brady and added three tackles and a forced fumble. Brady, himself, meanwhile surpassed 80,000 career passing yards in the contest and now has the chance to pass Drew Brees' record tally of 80,358 next week.
8️⃣0️⃣, 0️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ for the living legend. @TomBrady pic.twitter.com/4kTbFMD2Pc— NFL (@NFL) September 26, 2021
What's Next?
It's the big one: Brady's return to New England! The Buccaneers (2-1) go on the road to Foxborough in Week Four to take on the Patriots (1-2). As for the Rams (3-0), they've a crucial NFC West divisional clash against the similarly undefeated Arizona Cardinals (3-0) at SoFi Stadium.
Sky Sports NFL is your dedicated channel for NFL coverage through the season - featuring a host of NFL Network programming. Don't forget to follow us on skysports.com/nfl, our Twitter account @SkySportsNFL & Sky Sports - on the go!