NFL Predictions Week Four: Jeff Reinebold slips further behind Neil Reynolds despite gutsy picks

Jeff Reinebold slipped further behind Neil Reynolds after Week Three of their NFL Predictions, despite pushing his chips into the middle of the table with some gutsy picks last weekend.

Neil now holds a 34-30 lead over Jeff on the season, courtesy of his Week Three score of 12 and Jeff's of 11, which was secured courtesy of a Sunday night win for the Green Bay Packers over the San Francisco 49ers.

2021 Prediction Results Neil Reynolds Jeff Reinebold Week One 9 7 Week Two 13 12 Week Three 12 11 Total Points 34 30

Week Four Predictions Neil Reynolds Jeff Reinebold Jaguars @ Bengals Bengals Bengals Browns @ Vikings Vikings Browns Cardinals @ Rams Rams Rams Buccaneers @ Patriots Buccaneers Buccaneers Raiders @ Chargers Chargers Raiders Titans @Jets, Sun, 6pm Titans Titans Chiefs @ Eagles Chiefs Chiefs Panthers @ Cowboys Cowboys Cowboys Giants @ Saints Saints Saints Lions @ Bears Lions Lions Texans @ Bills Bills Bills Colts @ Dolphins Dolphins Dolphins Washington @ Falcons Washington Washington Seahawks @ 49ers, Sun, 9.05pm 49ers 49ers Ravens @ Broncos, Sun, 9.25pm Broncos Ravens Steelers @ Packers Packers Packers Bold indicates live on Sky

Jacksonville Jaguars @ Cincinnati Bengals

Can No 1 overall draft pick Trevor Lawrence earn his first NFL win on Thursday night?

NEIL PICKS: Bengals

"I'm losing count now. I think it's 18 losses in a row for the Jaguars, so I've got to go with Cincinnati."

JEFF PICKS: Bengals

"I'm going with the Bengals too, although I'm a little concerned about their defense which is a bit banged up on a short week. But Jacksonville are struggling offensively and it's not much better on the other side of the ball."

Cleveland Browns @ Minnesota Vikings

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins is playing at an MVP level to start the 2021 season

NEIL PICKS: Vikings

"This is tough, but I am going with my guy Kirk Cousins. And I'll tell you why; they very easily could be 3-0 to start the season and Cousins should really be in the MVP conversation.

"If you put a No 12 and 'Brady' on his back, he would be. He has a 74 completion percentage, 318 passing yards per game, eight touchdowns and no interceptions. Vikings for the win.

JEFF PICKS: Browns

"I'm taking Cleveland. I think they have an overall better football team and I saw some spark out of their defense against Chicago last week."

Arizona Cardinals @ Los Angeles Rams

NEIL PICKS: Rams

"It's a very different proposition for the Rams defense this week, going from facing Tom Brady to Kyler Murray.

"This one is tough to call, but I'm going with the Rams at home because I really am a believer in what they're doing."

JEFF PICKS: Rams

"Murray has played extremely well over the first three weeks. The Cardinals are maybe a team that has gone under the radar a little bit; they have a very talented defense, weapons on offense and the quarterback is showing some consistency - he was always so up and down previously.

"The Rams have the big edge with the Los Angeles home crowd in that beautiful stadium, and I just look at their offense and say 'Wow!'. The way they can run the ball, what Matthew Stafford brings to them, Cooper Kupp is having an amazing year! They're a good football team and I'm just leaning their way."

Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ New England Patriots

Tom Brady is set to return to Foxborough on Sunday night to face his former team the New England Patriots

NEIL PICKS: Buccaneers

"There's some guy called Brady who is apparently going back to Gillette Stadium. I don't know if you've heard this story?! This one is just fascinating!

"But I just think Brady's Bucs have too much firepower. I see Tampa Bay winning easily."

JEFF PICKS: Buccaneers

"It is going to be a hugely emotional game for Brady. He can say all he wants, and Bill Belichick the same, but this isn't 'just another game'. They both want it so bad.

"I wish this game was two weeks away, with a bye week or something leading up to it, because with every press conference Belichick does, the more prickly he gets with the media - and that's when he is at his best!

"I agree though; I think that, while the Bucs secondary is banged up and they're not getting to the quarterback as much as they'd like, it's just too tall an order for Mac Jones and the Patriots."

Las Vegas Raiders @ Los Angeles Chargers

NEIL PICKS: Chargers

"The Raiders are the first team in NFL history to open a season 3-0 beating teams that all had 10 wins the year before.

"But I'm going for the Chargers in this one. I've seen enough from Justin Herbert to know that this kid is special, really special."

JEFF PICKS: Raiders

"I had very tempered expectations for my Raiders at the start of the season, but offensively they are really explosive. I've always liked Derek Carr, I never understood all the criticism levelled against him and he is currently playing at a very high level.

"But it's defensively where the change has come. They are so much better on that side of the ball."

