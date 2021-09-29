Benedict Bermange
Cricket Statistician
NFL Week Three Stats: Las Vegas Raiders make history with 3-0 start
Last Updated: 29/09/21 4:59pm
Sky Sports Cricket statistician - and big Buffalo Bills fan - Benedict Bermange dives into the 2021 NFL season to pick out the best stats each week, including the Las Vegas Raiders making history with their 3-0 start and DeSean Jackson and Justin Tucker setting new NFL records...
The Pittsburgh Steelers not only lost to the Cincinnati Bengals, but also ended their NFL-record 75-game streak of having at least one sack of the opposition quarterback.
The Las Vegas Raiders defeated the Miami Dolphins 31-28 in overtime to move to 3-0 for the first time since 2002, when they reached Super Bowl XXXVII. And having defeated the Baltimore Ravens, Steelers and Dolphins, the Raiders became the first team in NFL history to win each of their first three games of a season against teams that each won at least 10 games the previous season.
The Buffalo Bills defeated the Washington Football Team 43-21 in a match-up that saw both teams starting four first-round draft picks on their respective defensive lines, the first time that had occurred in the common draft era, which dates back to 1967.
Bills: Gregory Rousseau, Star Lotulelei, Ed Oliver, Jerry Hughes
Washington: Chase Young, Da'Ron Payne, Jonathan Allen, Montez Sweat
Justin Tucker of the Ravens set a new NFL record by kicking a 66-yard field goal to beat the Detroit Lions. He is now a perfect 16 of 16 on field goals in the final minute of regulation.
NFL record-longest field goals
|Player
|Team
|Opposition
|Year
|Yards
|Justin Tucker
|Ravens
|Lions
|2021
|66
|Matt Prater
|Broncos
|Titans
|2013
|64
|Jason Elam
|Broncos
|Jaguars
|1998
|63
|Graham Gano
|Panthers
|Giants
|2018
|63
|Tom Dempsey
|Saints
|Lions
|1970
|63
|David Akers
|49ers
|Packers
|2012
|63
|Brett Maher
|Cowboys
|Eagles
|2019
|63
|Sebastian Janikowski
|Raiders
|Broncos
|2011
|63
The Jacksonville Jaguars' Jamal Agnew returned a missed field goal 109 yards for a touchdown on the final play of the second quarter to tie the longest touchdown in NFL history.
- Cordarrelle Patterson (Vikings) had a 109-yd kick-off return against the Packers in 2013.
- Antonio Cromartie (Chargers) had a 109-yd missed field goal return against the Vikings in 2007.
DeSean Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams had a 75-yard touchdown reception from Matt Stafford in their 34-24 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. That was his ninth receiving touchdown of at least 75 yards, tying the NFL record.
Most NFL touchdowns of at least 75 yards
|Player
|Touchdowns
|DeSean Jackson
|9
|Lance Alworth
|9
|Jerry Rice
|7
|Terrell Owens
|7
|Elroy Hirsch
|7
|Carroll Dale
|7
Justin Fields of the Chicago Bears had a torrid first NFL start. He was sacked nine times - only three quarterbacks have been sacked more times in their first career start.
QBs sacked most in first NFL career starts
|Player
|Team
|Opposition
|Year
|No of sacks
|Greg McElroy
|Jets
|Chargers
|2012
|11
|David Norrie
|Jets
|Cowboys
|1987
|11
|David Klingler
|Bengals
|Steelers
|1992
|10
The Cleveland Browns allowed just 47 total yards to the Bears, the fewest they have allowed since they joined the NFL in 1950.
Mason Crosby's successful 51-yard field goal to give the Green Bay Packers a 30-28 victory over the San Francisco 49ers meant that this was the first time in NFL history in which two kickers, on the same day, made game-winning field goals of 50 yards or more as time expired.
