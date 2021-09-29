NFL Week Three Stats: Las Vegas Raiders make history with 3-0 start

The Las Vegas Raiders are off to a 3-0 start to the season for the first time in 19 years

Sky Sports Cricket statistician - and big Buffalo Bills fan - Benedict Bermange dives into the 2021 NFL season to pick out the best stats each week, including the Las Vegas Raiders making history with their 3-0 start and DeSean Jackson and Justin Tucker setting new NFL records...

The Pittsburgh Steelers not only lost to the Cincinnati Bengals, but also ended their NFL-record 75-game streak of having at least one sack of the opposition quarterback.

The Las Vegas Raiders defeated the Miami Dolphins 31-28 in overtime to move to 3-0 for the first time since 2002, when they reached Super Bowl XXXVII. And having defeated the Baltimore Ravens, Steelers and Dolphins, the Raiders became the first team in NFL history to win each of their first three games of a season against teams that each won at least 10 games the previous season.

The Buffalo Bills defeated the Washington Football Team 43-21 in a match-up that saw both teams starting four first-round draft picks on their respective defensive lines, the first time that had occurred in the common draft era, which dates back to 1967.

Bills: Gregory Rousseau, Star Lotulelei, Ed Oliver, Jerry Hughes

Washington: Chase Young, Da'Ron Payne, Jonathan Allen, Montez Sweat

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch as Justin Tucker hit an NFL-record 66-yard field goal as the Baltimore Ravens beat the Detroit Lions Watch as Justin Tucker hit an NFL-record 66-yard field goal as the Baltimore Ravens beat the Detroit Lions

Justin Tucker of the Ravens set a new NFL record by kicking a 66-yard field goal to beat the Detroit Lions. He is now a perfect 16 of 16 on field goals in the final minute of regulation.

NFL record-longest field goals Player Team Opposition Year Yards Justin Tucker Ravens Lions 2021 66 Matt Prater Broncos Titans 2013 64 Jason Elam Broncos Jaguars 1998 63 Graham Gano Panthers Giants 2018 63 Tom Dempsey Saints Lions 1970 63 David Akers 49ers Packers 2012 63 Brett Maher Cowboys Eagles 2019 63 Sebastian Janikowski Raiders Broncos 2011 63

The Jacksonville Jaguars' Jamal Agnew returned a missed field goal 109 yards for a touchdown on the final play of the second quarter to tie the longest touchdown in NFL history.

Cordarrelle Patterson (Vikings) had a 109-yd kick-off return against the Packers in 2013.

Antonio Cromartie (Chargers) had a 109-yd missed field goal return against the Vikings in 2007.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Jamal Agnew returns a 68-yard field goal try for a 109-yard touchdown! Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Jamal Agnew returns a 68-yard field goal try for a 109-yard touchdown!

DeSean Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams had a 75-yard touchdown reception from Matt Stafford in their 34-24 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. That was his ninth receiving touchdown of at least 75 yards, tying the NFL record.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Los Angeles Rams wide receiver DeSean Jackson torches the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for a wide-open 75-yard touchdown Los Angeles Rams wide receiver DeSean Jackson torches the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for a wide-open 75-yard touchdown

Most NFL touchdowns of at least 75 yards Player Touchdowns DeSean Jackson 9 Lance Alworth 9 Jerry Rice 7 Terrell Owens 7 Elroy Hirsch 7 Carroll Dale 7

Justin Fields of the Chicago Bears had a torrid first NFL start. He was sacked nine times - only three quarterbacks have been sacked more times in their first career start.

QBs sacked most in first NFL career starts Player Team Opposition Year No of sacks Greg McElroy Jets Chargers 2012 11 David Norrie Jets Cowboys 1987 11 David Klingler Bengals Steelers 1992 10

The Cleveland Browns allowed just 47 total yards to the Bears, the fewest they have allowed since they joined the NFL in 1950.

Mason Crosby's successful 51-yard field goal to give the Green Bay Packers a 30-28 victory over the San Francisco 49ers meant that this was the first time in NFL history in which two kickers, on the same day, made game-winning field goals of 50 yards or more as time expired.

Sky Sports NFL is your dedicated channel for NFL coverage through the season - featuring a host of NFL Network programming. Don't forget to follow us on skysports.com/nfl, our Twitter account @SkySportsNFL & Sky Sports - on the go!