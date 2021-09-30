Marcus Maye: New York Jets safety out for three to four weeks with ankle injury

Marcus Maye is set to miss the team's trip to London

New York Jets safety Marcus Maye did not practise Wednesday due to an ankle injury and is reportedly likely to miss between three and four weeks, according to NFL Network.

Maye's appearance on the injury report was a surprise. He has played 100 per cent of the Jets' defensive snaps this season.

The 28-year-old is playing on the franchise tag in his fifth season in the NFL. Originally a second-round pick in 2017 - the same year the Jets selected safety Jamal Adams in the first round - Maye turned into one of the most important players on the defensive side of the ball for New York, especially after the Jets traded Adams to Seattle last year.

Maye has recorded 23 tackles, one sack and one pass deflection in three starts this season and has 289 tackles and six interceptions in 57 career games (all starts).

The Jets (0-3) were already missing Lamarcus Joyner, signed in the offseason to start at the opposite safety position, after he tore a tendon in his arm in the season opener against the Carolina Panthers.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Good Morning Football's Kay Adams picks out the five players you should target on the waiver wire in NFL Fantasy Football ahead of Week Four. Good Morning Football's Kay Adams picks out the five players you should target on the waiver wire in NFL Fantasy Football ahead of Week Four.

Another free-agent addition, pass-rusher Carl Lawson, tore his Achilles during a joint practice with Green Bay during training camp.

The Maye news landed the same day that Jets wide receiver Jeff Smith sustained a concussion in a car accident while driving to the team facility in New Jersey.

Maye's injury means he is set to miss the Jets' trip to London to face the Atlanta Falcons at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 10.

Sky Sports NFL is your dedicated channel for NFL coverage through the season - featuring a host of NFL Network programming. Don't forget to follow us on skysports.com/nfl, our Twitter account @SkySportsNFL & Sky Sports - on the go!