Super Bowl XVI half-time show to feature Dr Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar

Some of the biggest names in hip hop and R&B, including Dr Dre and Snoop Dogg, will feature in the half-time show of Super Bowl LVI.

The NFL's showpiece game is being played in the Los Angeles area for the first time in 30 years at the new home of the Rams - SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.

Kendrick Lamar, like Dr Dre from nearby Compton, Eminem and Mary J. Blige complete the quintet of musical royalty who will take to the stage on February 13.

The five artists have combined for 43 Grammy awards and have created 22 Billboard No 1 albums.

"The opportunity to perform at the Super Bowl Halftime show, and to do it in my own backyard, will be one of the biggest thrills of my career," Dr. Dre said in a statement.

"I'm grateful to JAY-Z, Roc Nation, the NFL, and Pepsi as well as Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar for joining me in what will be an unforgettable cultural moment."

"This year we are blowing the roof off the concept of collaboration," said Adam Harter, Senior Vice President of Media, Sports and Entertainment at PepsiCo.

"Along with the NFL and Roc Nation, we continue to try and push the limits on what fans can expect during the most exciting 12 minutes in music; this year's superstar line-up is sure to deliver a mind-blowing performance."

