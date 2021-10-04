Tom Brady wins on his return to New England as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Patriots 19-17

Tom Brady became the NFL's all-time leading passer as he rallied his Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a 19-17 victory over a plucky New England Patriots outfit on his return to Foxborough on Sunday night.

Story of the Game

Though Brady was obviously, and understandably, the star attraction in this game, the Buccaneers actually escaped with a win courtesy of the boot of kicker Ryan Succop, who was successful with four field goals including a 48-yard game winner.

Brady completed 22 of 43 throws for 269 yards, and no touchdowns, but he engineered the fourth-quarter drive to set up Succop's game-winning kick on the stroke of the two-minute warning.

That did give the Patriots and rookie QB Mac Jones - impressive in going 31 of 40 for 275 yards and two touchdowns (and one interception) - enough time to try and edge back in front, but Nick Folk doinked a 56-yard FG attempt off the left upright to end the game.

Brady, earlier in the first quarter, completed a 28-yard pass to Mike Evans to become the NFL' all-time passing leader, breaking Drew Brees' previous record of 80,358. Brees was in attendance to witness the moment, as part of his new role as an analyst for NBC's Sunday Night Football coverage.

Brady, who spent 20 years and won six of his seven Super Bowls with the Patriots, was given a warm reception by his former home crowd when he first entered the field for pre-game warm-ups, but was then booed once the game kicked off.

After the game, Brady and his former coach Bill Belichick met in the middle of the field and exchanged a very brief hug before going their separate ways.

Stats leaders

Buccaneers

Passing: Tom Brady, 22/43, 269 yards

Rushing: Leonard Fournette, 20 carries, 91 yards

Ronald Jones, six carries, 25 yards, 1 TD

Receiving: Mike Evans, seven catches, 75 yards

Patriots

Passing: Mac Jones, 31/40, 275 yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT

Rushing: Nelson Agholor, one carry, four yards

Receiving: Jakobi Meyers, eight catches, 70 yards

Scoring Summary

Scoring summary FIRST QUARTER Buccaneers 3-0 Patriots Ryan Succop 29-yard field goal SECOND QUARTER Buccaneers 3-7 Patriots Mac Jones 11-yard TD pass to Hunter Henry (extra point) Buccaneers 6-7 Patriots Ryan Succop 44-yard field goal THIRD QUARTER Buccaneers 13-7 Patriots Ronald Jones eight-yard TD run (extra point) FOURTH QUARTER Buccaneers 13-14 Patriots Mac Jones one-yard TD pass to Jonnu Smith (extra point) Buccaneers 16-17 Patriots Ryan Succop 27-yard field goal Buccaneers 16-17 Patriots Nick Folk 27-yard field goal Buccaneers 16-17 Patriots Ryan Succop 48-yard field goal

Key Plays

The two teams started a little sluggish, with three consecutive drives ending with a punt to start the game, before Brady broke Brees' passing record on Tampa Bay's second offensive series, setting up a Succop field goal for the first points of the game.

But Brady and the Bucs wouldn't get things all their own way. After Jones was picked off on the Patriots' next possession, Succop missed wide right with a second FG try of the night. Then Jones atoned for his earlier error and led New England on an 11-play, 74-yard drive which saw them took the lead on an 11-yard TD toss to tight end Hunter Henry.

Succop would reduce the deficit as he was successful with a 44-yarder with 13 seconds left in the first half, the Bucs going into the break trailing 7-6.

Tampa then nosed ahead 13-7 in the third quarter when Ronald Jones II scored on an eight-yard run. But back came Jones and the Patriots with another impressive drive capper with another scoring strike to a tight end in the endzone, this time Jonnu Smith, to open the fourth quarter.

The lead repeatedly changed hands thereafter, with the two teams trading in field goals which saw Tampa up 16-14, trail 17-16 and then ultimately edge ahead 19-17 for good courtesy of Succop's fourth successful kick.

What's Next?

Brady will face another familiar foe next week, as the Buccaneers (3-1) host a former divisional rival of his from his time with the Patriots, the Miami Dolphins (1-3). As for New England (1-3), they go on the road to the Houston Texans (1-3) - both games to be played on Sunday.

