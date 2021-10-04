Tom Brady breaks NFL all-time passing record as his Buccaneers win on his return to New England

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady becomes NFL's all-time pass yards leader on 28-yard toss to wide receiver Mike Evans. Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady becomes NFL's all-time pass yards leader on 28-yard toss to wide receiver Mike Evans.

Tom Brady became the NFL's all-time passing leader on his return to New England, as his Tampa Bay Buccaneers escaped with a 19-17 win over his former team.

Brady completed a 28-yard pass to Mike Evans with just over six minutes left in the first quarter to officially pass Drew Brees' previous record of 80,358. Brady finished the game 22 of 43 through the air, for 269 yards - taking his career tally to 80,560.

The precise moment Brady broke the record was a little anticlimactic, however, as it was initially believed that the completion to Evans had only seen him tie Brees' mark. A timeout was called before the next play, during which it was revealed that Brady had in fact got the record already.

Brees was in attendance in Foxborough to witness the moment, as part of his new role as an analyst for NBC's Sunday Night Football coverage.

.@drewbrees applauds Tom Brady for breaking his record for the most passing yards in NFL history.



📺 NBC and @peacockTV pic.twitter.com/7S0nQ1hHnH — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) October 4, 2021

Brady, who spent 20 years and won six of his seven Super Bowls with the Patriots, was given a warm reception by his former home crowd when he first entered the field for pre-game warm-ups, but was then booed once the game kicked off.

After the two teams combined for three consecutive drives that ended with punts to start the game, Brady broke the record on Tampa Bay's second series on offense, setting up a Ryan Succop field goal for the first points of the game.

Brady and the Bucs wouldn't get things all their own way, however, as the Patriots fought their way into a lead at the half and held a 17-16 advantage late in the fourth quarter.

But the Bucs edged ahead again after Brady set up a fourth Succop field goal of the game, while Nick Folk missed a 56-yarder for the Patriots - doinked off the left upright - with a minute left to end the contest.

"Good Game."



Belichick and Brady embrace after #TheReturn. pic.twitter.com/F99iMxKp4P — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) October 4, 2021

After the game, Brady and his former coach Bill Belichick met in the middle of the field and exchanged a very brief hug before going their separate ways.

Sky Sports NFL is your dedicated channel for NFL coverage through the season - featuring a host of NFL Network programming. Don't forget to follow us on skysports.com/nfl, our Twitter account @SkySportsNFL & Sky Sports - on the go!