NFL Week Four Stats: Tom Brady's latest landmark night takes place in New England

Tom Brady added to his list of accolades on Sunday night

Tom Brady has the most Super Bowl victories (7) career wins (233) and touchdown passes (591) in NFL history. And on Sunday night, upon his return to Foxboro, Brady added another record to his list.

Here, Sky Sports cricket statistician - and big Buffalo Bills fan - Benedict Bermange looks at just what Brady has achieved and picks out some of the best stats from his remarkable career.

The 44-year-old entered Sunday Night Football with his former employers the New England Patriots needing 68 yards to surpass Drew Brees' career passing yards total of 80,358.

He duly set the new mark with a 28-yard completion to wide receiver Mike Evans, and finished with a total of 269 yards on the night.

The NFL did not start keeping official statistics until 1932, so here are the quarterbacks who have held the title for the most passing yards chronologically since that date:

NFL passing yards leaders since 1932 Period Player 1932-1942 Arnie Herbert 1942-1954 Sammy Baugh 1954-1960 Otto Graham 1960-1961 Bobby Layne 1961-1966 Y.A. Tittle 1966-1976 Johnny Unitas 1976-1995 Fran Tarkenton 1995-2007 Dan Marino 2007-2015 Brett Favre 2015-2018 Peyton Manning 2018-2021 Drew Brees

Brady ended the day with 80,560 yards passing, cementing his position in top spot ahead of Brees, Peyton Manning, Brett Favre and Philip Rivers.

NFL all-time passing yards Quarterback Yards Tom Brady 80,560 Drew Brees 80,358 Peyton Manning 71,940 Brett Favre 71,838 Philip Rivers 63,440

Brady also engineered the 50th game-winning drive of his career, to become the third quarterback to have at least 50 such drives.

Quarterbacks with most game-winning drives Quarterback GWD Peyton Manning 54 Drew Brees 53 Tom Brady 50 Dan Marino 47 Ben Roethlisberger 47

Brady's victory made him the fourth quarterback to defeat all 32 NFL franchises, joining Favre, Peyton Manning and Brees. It also made Bill Belichick the 100th different NFL head coach to lose at least one game to Brady.

However, he did miss out on one record. He needed 350 passing yards to pass Brees (35,506 career pass yards at the Superdome) for the most by any player in a single stadium in NFL history, but fell 81 yards short.

Perhaps fittingly, the final stat should probably be the fact Brady has won more Super Bowls than any other player, head coach - or even team - in history:

Most Super Bowl wins (Player, coach or team) Player SB wins Tom Brady 7 Bill Belichick 6 New England Patriots 6 Pittsburgh Steelers 5 Charles Haley 5 San Francisco 49ers 5 Dallas Cowboys 5

