NFL Week Four Stats: Tom Brady's latest landmark night takes place in New England

Benedict Bermange picks out the best stats after Tom Brady's landmark night as he set the new NFL all-time passing yards record upon his return to New England to face the Patriots; Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Patriots 19-17

Last Updated: 04/10/21 1:50pm

Tom Brady added to his list of accolades on Sunday night
Tom Brady has the most Super Bowl victories (7) career wins (233) and touchdown passes (591) in NFL history. And on Sunday night, upon his return to Foxboro, Brady added another record to his list.

Here, Sky Sports cricket statistician - and big Buffalo Bills fan - Benedict Bermange looks at just what Brady has achieved and picks out some of the best stats from his remarkable career.

The 44-year-old entered Sunday Night Football with his former employers the New England Patriots needing 68 yards to surpass Drew Brees' career passing yards total of 80,358.

He duly set the new mark with a 28-yard completion to wide receiver Mike Evans, and finished with a total of 269 yards on the night.

The NFL did not start keeping official statistics until 1932, so here are the quarterbacks who have held the title for the most passing yards chronologically since that date:

    NFL passing yards leaders since 1932

    Period Player
    1932-1942 Arnie Herbert
    1942-1954 Sammy Baugh
    1954-1960 Otto Graham
    1960-1961 Bobby Layne
    1961-1966 Y.A. Tittle
    1966-1976 Johnny Unitas
    1976-1995 Fran Tarkenton
    1995-2007 Dan Marino
    2007-2015 Brett Favre
    2015-2018 Peyton Manning
    2018-2021 Drew Brees
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady becomes NFL's all-time pass yards leader on 28-yard toss to wide receiver Mike Evans

    Brady ended the day with 80,560 yards passing, cementing his position in top spot ahead of Brees, Peyton Manning, Brett Favre and Philip Rivers.

    NFL all-time passing yards

    Quarterback Yards
    Tom Brady 80,560
    Drew Brees 80,358
    Peyton Manning 71,940
    Brett Favre 71,838
    Philip Rivers 63,440
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady's best passes from 269-yard game against the New England Patriots during Week 4 of the NFL 2021 season

      Brady also engineered the 50th game-winning drive of his career, to become the third quarterback to have at least 50 such drives.

      Quarterbacks with most game-winning drives

      Quarterback GWD
      Peyton Manning 54
      Drew Brees 53
      Tom Brady 50
      Dan Marino 47
      Ben Roethlisberger 47
      Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Tom Brady says it felt pretty cool to break the NFL's all-time leading passer record on his return to New England

      Brady's victory made him the fourth quarterback to defeat all 32 NFL franchises, joining Favre, Peyton Manning and Brees. It also made Bill Belichick the 100th different NFL head coach to lose at least one game to Brady.

      However, he did miss out on one record. He needed 350 passing yards to pass Brees (35,506 career pass yards at the Superdome) for the most by any player in a single stadium in NFL history, but fell 81 yards short.

      Perhaps fittingly, the final stat should probably be the fact Brady has won more Super Bowls than any other player, head coach - or even team - in history:

      Most Super Bowl wins (Player, coach or team)

      Player SB wins
      Tom Brady 7
      Bill Belichick 6
      New England Patriots 6
      Pittsburgh Steelers 5
      Charles Haley 5
      San Francisco 49ers 5
      Dallas Cowboys 5

