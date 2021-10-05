Las Vegas Raiders 14-28 Los Angeles Chargers: Justin Herbert, Austin Ekeler star as Chargers end Raiders win streak

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the clash between the Las Vegas Raiders and the LA Chargers in Week 4 of the NFL Highlights of the clash between the Las Vegas Raiders and the LA Chargers in Week 4 of the NFL

Justin Herbert threw for three touchdowns, Austin Ekeler rushed for a career-high 117 yards and scored twice and the Los Angeles Chargers knocked the Las Vegas Raiders from the unbeaten ranks with a 28-14 victory on Monday night.

Story of the Game

Los Angeles are 3-1 for the first time since 2014 and part of a three-way tie atop the AFC West with Las Vegas and Denver. The Raiders' loss means the Arizona Cardinals are the NFL's lone undefeated team after four weeks.

Herbert, who completed 25 of 38 passes for 222 yards, accounted for all of his touchdowns in the first half as the Chargers built a 21-0 half-time lead.

The Raiders scored on their first two possessions of the second half to draw within a touchdown, but Ekeler gave Los Angeles some breathing room with an 11-yard run off left guard, Herbert producing the key play of the drive with a 13-yard completion to Jared Cook on fourth-and-two from midfield.

Chargers first-year coach Brandon Staley was pleased with his team's offensive balance as well as staying within the game plan. Los Angeles had the ball for nearly 35 minutes with three of their four scoring drives going nine plays or more.

"We stayed patient, I thought we had a good mix of the run and pass. Justin was extremely patient and Austin came alive tonight," he said.

Herbert achieved a pair of milestones in the win. He completed his 500th pass in his 19th start, becoming the first quarterback in the Super Bowl era to reach that before his 20th start. He has accounted for 10 touchdowns in his first three primetime games, tying Patrick Mahomes and Dan Marino.

Derek Carr was 21 of 34 for 196 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. The Raiders could manage only 48 yards rushing against a Chargers defense that was last in the league in run defense.

"We cannot come out and take that many punches in the first round. I'm proud of our guys showing a toughness to get up and keep fighting, but that was ridiculous tonight," said Raiders coach Jon Gruden. "They got on us and they got after us in all three phases, and we found a way to make it a football game and give ourselves a chance, but it's just too hard in this league against good teams."

Stats leaders

Passing: Derek Carr, 21/34, 196 yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT

Rushing: Josh Jacobs, 13 carries, 40 yards

Receiving: Henry Ruggs III, three catches, 60 yards

Chargers

Passing: Justin Herbert, 25/38, 222 yards, 3 TDs

Rushing: Austin Ekeler, 15 carries, 117 yards, 1 TD

Receiving: Jared Cook, six catches, 70 yards, 1 TD

Scoring Summary

Scoring summary FIRST QUARTER Raiders 0-7 Chargers Justin Herbert four-yard TD pass to Donald Parham (extra point) SECOND QUARTER Raiders 0-14 Chargers Justin Herbert 10-yard TD pass to Jared Cook (extra point) Raiders 0-21 Chargers Justin Herbert 14-yard TD pass to Austin Ekeler (extra point) THIRD QUARTER Raiders 7-21 Chargers Derek Carr 10-yard TD pass to Hunter Renfrow (extra point) Raiders 14-21 Chargers Derek Carr three-yard TD pass to Darren Waller (extra point) FOURTH QUARTER Raiders 14-28 Chargers Austin Ekeler 11-yard TD run (extra point)

Key Plays

The Chargers took the opening kickoff and went 75 yards in 12 plays. Herbert completed all six of his passes on the drive, including a four-yard bullet to tight end Donald Parham in the back of the end zone to put them on top 7-0.

Los Angeles extended their lead to 21-0 at half-time by scoring on the final two drives of the first half. Herbert's 10-yard touchdown to Cook was set up by a 41-yard completion to a wide open Stephen Anderson to the Raiders 12 three plays earlier.

After the Raiders went three-and-out, Herbert led the Chargers on a nine-play drive. He completed his last five passes, including a 14-yard screen to Ekeler for the score.

Las Vegas were held to one first down and 51 net yards in the first half, but made adjustments at half-time and scored on their first two possessions of the second half.

The Raiders took the third-quarter kickoff and scored when Carr found Hunter Renfrow for a 10-yard touchdown. Darren Waller then drew Las Vegas within a TD when he caught a three-yard pass with 1:44 remaining in the third.

Ekeler then iced the game with an 11-yard rushing score as he finished the night with 145 total yards and two touchdowns.

What's Next?

The Raiders will look to return to winning ways when they host the Chicago Bears (2-2) on Sunday, while the Chargers welcome the Cleveland Browns (3-1) to SoFi Stadium.

