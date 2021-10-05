Urban Meyer: Jacksonville Jaguars head coach must 'regain trust and respect', says owner Shad Khan

Urban Meyer is off to an 0-4 start with the Jacksonville Jaguars in his debut season as a head coach in the NFL

Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan released a statement on Tuesday saying head coach Urban Meyer needs to "regain our trust and respect" after a weekend incident between the married head coach and a young woman was caught on video.

Khan's statement comes a day after Meyer apologised to the team, fans and his family for the incident, which was recorded at a bar in Columbus, Ohio. The video went viral on social media.

"I have addressed this matter with Urban," Khan wrote. "His conduct last weekend was inexcusable. I appreciate Urban's remorse, which I believe is sincere.

"Now, he must regain our trust and respect. That will require a personal commitment from Urban to everyone who supports, represents or plays for our team. I am confident he will deliver."

The video showed Meyer sitting on a barstool with his hands on the woman who was dancing on him. Meyer then apologised on Monday for "being a distraction".

"I just apologised to the team and the staff for being a distraction," he said. "Just stupid. So I explained everything that happened and owned it. I should not have myself in that kind of position.

"I stayed to see the grandkids, and we all went to dinner that night at the restaurant. There was a big group next to our restaurant and they wanted me to come over and take pictures, and I did. They were trying to pull me out on the dance floor, screwing around and I should have left.

"Of course I did [apologise to my family]. That's not me. They were upset."

After his apology, another video of the incident was released and went viral too. The 57-year-old and his wife, Shelley, have three children and two grandchildren.

Meyer is a three-time National Championship winner coaching at the college level, but he is off to an 0-4 start in his debut season in the NFL. The Jaguars will host the Tennessee Titans (2-2) on Sunday.