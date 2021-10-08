Los Angeles Rams 26-17 Seattle Seahawks: Russell Wilson injured as Seahawks slip to divisional defeat

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson came out of the game in the third quarter with an injury to his middle finger

Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson came out of the game midway through the third quarter with an injured finger as the Seahawks slipped to a 26-17 loss at home to the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday night

Story of the Game

The Seahawks were down by two - trailing 9-7 - when Wilson hurt his throwing hand by hitting Aaron Donald on his follow through on a deep pass attempt to Tyler Lockett. The eight-time Pro Bowler tried to carry on, leading their next drive but threw just one pass before the punt and then he left the game.

Backup QB Geno Smith came into the game and immediately led the Seahawks on a 10-play, 98-yard touchdown drive, completing all five of his attempts for 72 yards, the last of which a 23-yard scoring strike to D.K. Metcalf - the receiver's second touchdown of the game, but Smith's first throw since 2017 when with the New York Giants.

Smith's scoring drive again pulled Seattle back to within two points of Los Angeles, at 16-14, only for the Rams to again go down and score on their next series.

Matthew Stafford was mightily impressive, particularly in the second half, as he completed 25 of his 37 passes for 365 yards, tossing a touchdown (and a first-quarter interception).

Darrell Henderson rushed for a game-high 82 yards off 17 carries, as both he and fellow Rams running back Sony Michel found the endzone. Receiver Robert Woods had 150 yards off 12 catches.

Jason Myers kicked a field goal for Seattle to make it a one-score with just under three minutes left on the clock and the defense followed with a quick stop to give Smith and the offense the ball back with the chance to pull off a game-winning drive but the backup would be picked off on a pass intended for Tyler Lockett on the first play from scrimmage.

The Rams ran out the rest of the clock, tacking on a field goal with 24 seconds remaining to ice the victory.

Stats leaders

Rams

Passing: Matthew Stafford, 25/37, 365 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT

Rushing: Darrell Henderson, 17 carries, 82 yards, 1 TD

Sony Michel, 11 carries, 37 yards, 1 TD

Receiving: Robert Woods, 12 catches, 150 yards

Seahawks

Passing: Russell Wilson, 11/16, 152 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT

Geno Smith, 10/17, 131 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT

Rushing: Alex Collins, 15 carries, 47 yards

Receiving: D.K. Metcalf, five catches, 98 yards, 2 TDs

Scoring Summary

Scoring summary FIRST QUARTER SECOND QUARTER Rams 0-7 Seahawks Russell Wilson 19-yard TD pass to D.K. Metcalf (extra point) Rams 3-7 Seahawks Matt Gay 31-yard field goal THIRD QUARTER Rams 9-7 Seahawks Darrell Henderson five-yard TD run (failed extra point) Rams 16-7 Seahawks Matthew Stafford 13-yard TD pass to Tyler Higbee (extra point) FOURTH QUARTER Rams 16-14 Seahawks Geno Smith 23-yard TD pass to D.K. Metcalf (extra point) Rams 23-14 Seahawks Sony Michel two-yard TD run (extra point) Rams 23-17 Seahawks Jason Myers 32-yard field goal Rams 26-17 Seahawks Matt Gay 47-yard field goal

Key Plays

Los Angeles had gone into half-time trailing 7-3, following off the back of a scoreless first quarter. With the first three possessions of the game ending with punts, the Seahawks were then stuffed when going for it on 4th-and-2 from the Rams 29-yard line, before Stafford and Wilson traded in interceptions on the next two series.

Seattle opened the scoring with nine minutes left in the first half as, following a costly 47-yard pass interference penalty on the Rams defense, Wilson found Metcalf from 19 yards out for this first of his TD double.

A 31-yard Matt Gay field goal put the Rams on the board before the half, with the Seahawks meanwhile missing the chance to regain their seven-point advantage as Myers missed a 35-yard attempt of his own wide left.

Los Angeles would take the lead on their first possession of the second half, as Henderson scored from five yards, set up by a 68-yard pass play from Stafford to DeSean Jackson. Then, sandwiched in between two Seattle three-and-outs on offense - the first of which seeing Wilson sustain his injury - the Rams scored again, with Stafford hitting Tyler Higbee for a 13-yard TD.

Smith came into the game and certainly impressed on his opening drive, bringing the Seahawks back into the game by hitting Metcalf in the back-left of the endzone with a perfect throw from 23 yards. But the Seattle defense simply couldn't find an answer for the LA offense in the second half as they made it three TDs in four drives when Michel ran in from down near the goal line.

The Seahawks would score a field goal on their next series and Smith would get the ball back late with the chance to be the hero, but his interception all but ended the contest.

What's Next?

The Rams (4-1) travel to New York next Sunday to take on the Giants (1-3), while the Seahawks (2-3) are also on the road, off to Pittsburgh to face the Steelers (1-3).

