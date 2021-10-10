New York Giants 20-44 Dallas Cowboys: Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley both exit heavy defeat with injuries

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones was rocked by a heavy hit late in the first half and left the game with a concussion

The New York Giants saw both their star quarterback and running back exit the field as they suffered a heavy 44-20 defeat to the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on Sunday.

Story of the Game

The Giants first lost Saquon Barkley to an ankle injury late in the first quarter, while quarterback Daniel Jones came out with a concussion after taking a heavy hit when looking to dive for the endzone just before the half. Wide receiver Kenny Golladay also came out of the game due to injury.

Despite a sloppy start, Dallas racked up the points against their weakened division rivals, with Dak Prescott - who threw an interception on the opening series of the game and lost a fumble on the third - putting up 302 yards passing to go with three touchdowns.

The Cowboys (4-1) entered half-time with a slender 17-10 advantage and then streaked clear after the break, earning a two-game lead atop of the NFC East, while the Giants (1-4) sit bottom.

Stats leaders

Giants

Passing: Mike Glennon, 16/25, 196 yards, 1 TD, 2 INTs

Daniel Jones, 5/13, 98 yards,

Rushing: Devontae Booker, 16 carries, 42 yards, 1 TD

Receiving: Kadarius Toney, 10 catches, 189 yards

Cowboys

Passing: Dak Prescott, 22/32, 302 yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT

Rushing: Ezekiel Elliott, 21 carries, 110 yards, 1 TD

Tony Pollard, 14 carries, 75 yards

Receiving: CeeDee Lamb, four catches, 84 yards, 1 TD

Amari Cooper, three catches, 60 yards, 1 TD

Scoring Summary

Scoring summary FIRST QUARTER Giants 0-3 Cowboys Greg Zuerlein 31-yard field goal SECOND QUARTER Giants 0-10 Cowboys Dak Prescott 49-yard TD pass to CeeDee Lamb (extra point) Giants 3-10 Cowboys Graham Gano 51-yard field goal Giants 10-10 Cowboys Devontae Booker one-yard TD run (extra point) Giants 10-17 Cowboys Dak Prescott 24-yard TD pass to Amari Cooper (extra point) THIRD QUARTER Giants 13-17 Cowboys Graham Gano 51-yard field goal Giants 13-24 Cowboys Dak Prescott four-yard TD pass to Ezekiel Elliott (extra point) Giants 13-27 Cowboys Greg Zuerlein 38-yard field goal FOURTH QUARTER Giants 13-34 Cowboys Ezekiel Elliott 13-yard TD run (extra point) Giants 20-34 Cowboys Mike Glennon three-yard TD pass to Devontae Booker (extra point) Giants 20-37 Cowboys Greg Zuerlein 31-yard field goal Giants 20-44 Cowboys Anthony Brown 45-yard interception return for a TD (extra point)

Key Plays

Sandwiched in between Prescott's early errors, and following a Graham Gano missed field goal for the Giants, the Cowboys opened the scoring with a Greg Zuerlein 31-yard kick midway through the first quarter.

They turned that into a 10-point lead when Prescott found CeeDee Lamb for a 49-yard touchdown pass with 12 minutes left in the second quarter before Gano atoned for his earlier miss with a 51-yard field goal to make it a one-score game.

Giants back-up running back Devontae Booker, now with a lead role following Barkley's exit, tied things up at 10 apiece as he found the endzone from a yard out - a play after Jones had been tackled short and then was also taken from the field visibly shook.

Dallas then took the lead for good on a Prescott 24-yard scoring strike to Amari Cooper with 36 seconds left in the first half. And while Gano opened the second with another 51-yard field goal, the Cowboys streaked clear thereafter.

Prescott found Ezekiel Elliott for a four-yard touchdown, while the Dallas running back would find the endzone again midway through the fourth quarter on a 13-yard rush.

Rookie Giants receiver Kadarius Toney did his best to keep them competitive, claiming a career-high 10 catches for 189 yards before being ejected in the fourth quarter for throwing a punch.

Back-up quarterback Mike Glennon completed 16 of 25 passes for 196 yards and a late touchdown to Booker, but he also tossed two interceptions, including a garbage-time pick-six to Anthony Brown, who returned the ball 45 yards for the final score of the game.

What's Next?

The Cowboys (4-1) are off to New England next Sunday to face the Patriots (2-3), while the Giants are back in New York with a tricky assignment at home against the Los Angeles Rams (4-1).

