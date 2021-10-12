Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Tom Brady confident his injured thumb will not stop him facing Philadelphia Eagles

Tom Brady is not too worried about the thumb injury he suffered against Miami

Tom Brady does not expect to be affected by a thumb injury when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers travel to Philadelphia to kick off Week Six.

Brady injured the thumb on his throwing finger during Sunday's 45-17 romp against the Miami Dolphins, a game in which he threw five touchdown passes.

The 44-year-old is on a short week of rest, with the Buccaneers facing the Eagles on Thursday night when they look to improve to 5-1 on the season.

Despite the injury, Brady set a new career mark against the hapless Miami defense, passing for more than 400 yards and five touchdowns in the same game for the first time in his 22 years in the NFL.

"I think it's just a little bit sore, but I'd expect it to be. But I think I should be fine for Thursday," said Brady, who had his thumb and wrist taped while on the podium speaking to reporters on Tuesday.

"I was aware of it. I mean, the quarterback's right hand is important at the end of the day. It's not like it's your left hand. If it was my left hand, I wouldn't even think two seconds about it.

"The fact that it's your throwing hand, there's not many things that are that important to a quarterback, other than probably your right shoulder, your right elbow and your right hand. So, any time you get banged on one of those it could be an issue, but like I said I think it's...there's nothing, no serious injury at all.

"It's more of discomfort but I think that should be fine in the next day or two."