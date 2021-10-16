Kliff Kingsbury: Arizona Cardinals head coach tests positive for Covid-19 and will miss game vs Cleveland Browns

Arizona coach Kliff Kingsbury and general manager Steve Keim tested positive for Covid-19 and will miss the Cardinals' Sunday road game against the Cleveland Browns.

Keim's positive test was reported by NFL Network on Friday night after the Cardinals confirmed Kingsbury was among Arizona's positive cases this week.

The Cardinals also confirmed quarterbacks coach Cam Turner and defensive lineman Zach Allen tested positive and will not be at the Sunday contest.

According to USA Today, the Cardinals' total of 21 positive coronavirus tests, dating back to the start of training camp, is the highest in the league. That figure would not include Keim.

Defensive coordinator Vance Joseph and special teams coordinator/assistant head coach Jeff Rodgers will share the head coaching duties for the 5-0 Cardinals. Joseph spent two seasons as the head coach of the Denver Broncos, going 11-21 in 2017-18.

The team said other coaches would fill duties as needed.

The positive tests for coaches and personnel occurred the same week that three-time Pro Bowl outside linebacker Chandler Jones tested positive. He was placed on the Covid-19 list on Tuesday and is expected to miss Sunday's game.

Kingsbury told reporters this week that the team is fully vaccinated.