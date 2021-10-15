Tampa Bay Buccaneers 28-22 Philadelphia Eagles: Tom Brady and the Bucs hold off late Philly comeback to claim road win

Tom Brady passed for two touchdowns and Leonard Fournette rushed for two as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers notched a 28-22 road win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday night.

Story of the Game

Brady threw touchdown passes to Antonio Brown and O.J. Howard before the half, with Fournette's pair of rushing scores coming either side of the break as the Bucs opened up a massive 28-7 lead.

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, who in the first quarter found tight end Zach Ertz for a TD, found the endzone twice in the second half as Philly threatened to mount a comeback.

But Brady and the Bucs offense got the ball back with five minutes and 54 seconds left in the contest and they methodically drove down the field and ran out the rest of the clock to secure victory.

Brady didn't appear to be hampered by a sore thumb on his throwing hand that he'd picked up last week, as he completed 34 of his 42 pass attempts, for 297 yards. However, his franchise record of 227 throws without an interception came to an end when Philadelphia's Anthony Harris picked him off late in the first half.

Eagles QB Hurts completed 12 of 26 passes for 115 yards, with one TD toss and one interception. He also rushed for 44 yards and those two second-half scores, but Philadelphia had just 99 total yards of offense through the first three quarters of the game which ultimately cost them.

Stats leaders

Tom Brady and Leonard Fournette celebrate after a Tampa Bay Buccaneers touchdown in their Thursday night win over the Philadelphia Eagles

Buccaneers

Passing: Tom Brady, 34/42, 297 yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT

Rushing: Leonard Fournette, 22 carries, 81 yards, 2 TDs

Receiving: Antonio Brown, nine catches, 93 yards, 1 TD

O.J. Howard, six catches, 49 yards, 1 TD

Eagles

Passing: Jalen Hurts, 12/26, 115 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT

Rushing: Miles Sanders, nine carries, 56 yards

Jalen Hurts, 10 carries, 44 yards, 2 TDs

Receiving: DeVonta Smith, two catches, 31 yards

Zach Ertz, four catches, 29 yards, 1 TD

Scoring Summary

Scoring summary FIRST QUARTER Buccaneers 7-0 Eagles Tom Brady two-yard TD pass to O.J. Howard (extra point) Buccaneers 7-7 Eagles Jalen Hurts five-yard TD pass to Leonard Fournette (extra point) Buccaneers 14-7 Eagles Tom Brady 23-yard TD pass to Antonio Brown (extra point) SECOND QUARTER Buccaneers 21-7 Eagles Leonard Fournette two-yard TD run (extra point) THIRD QUARTER Buccaneers 28-7 Eagles Leonard Fournette one-yard TD run (extra point) Buccaneers 28-14 Eagles Jalen Hurts six-yard TD run (extra point) FOURTH QUARTER Buccaneers 28-22 Eagles Jalen Hurts two-yard TD run (two-point conversion)

Key Plays

Both offenses came out firing to start the game, with Brady throwing touchdown passes of two yards and 23 yards to Howard and Brown on their first two drives, with Hurts finding Ertz from five yards sandwiched in between.

Thereafter, defense dominated the remainder of the first half, with both quarterbacks throwing interceptions, and Fournette's first touchdown run the only other drive that didn't end with a punt.

Fournette would find the endzone again late in the third quarter, before Philadelphia finally woke up on offense. Hurts scrambled in for a score from the six-yard line on the Eagles' next possession to cut their deficit to 14.

After a Tampa Bay punt, they missed the chance to eat into that lead further as Jake Elliott missed with a 46-yard field goal attempt, but then after the Bucs turned the ball over on downs - Brady's deep ball for Howard on 4th-and-3 from the Philadelphia 46-yard line falling incomplete - Hurts would score a second rushing touchdown for the Eagles.

A successful two-point conversion - Hurts hitting Quez Watkins in the endzone - saw the Eagles suddenly trail by just six with practically just as many minutes left on the clock.

But Philadelphia wouldn't see the ball again, with the wily 44-year-old Brady running out the remaining time with a superbly-executed game-winning drive - which included two key third-down conversions, one a 27-yard strike to Brown and the other a quarterback sneak to move the chains.

What's Next?

The Buccaneers (5-1) host the Chicago Bears (3-2) in Week Seven, while the Eagles (2-4) are headed to Las Vegas on that Sunday to take on the Raiders (3-2).

