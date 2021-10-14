NFL Predictions Week Six: Neil Reynolds stretches his lead over Jeff Reinebold to five on the season

Neil Reynolds is back leading from the front against Jeff Reinebold, as he has stretched his lead to five after a strong week for both - but who have the pair picked in Week Six?

Neil got just two picks wrong - Carolina Panthers and Las Vegas Raiders - in a strong Week Five showing which earned him 14 points, while Jeff was also punished for picking the Washington Football Team and New York Jets as he scored 12. It all means that Neil currently holds a 56-51 advantage...

2021 Prediction Results Neil Reynolds Jeff Reinebold Week One 9 7 Week Two 13 12 Week Three 12 11 Week Four 8 9 Week Five 14 12 Total Points 56 51

Week Six Predictions Neil Reynolds Jeff Reinebold Buccaneers @ Eagles Buccaneers Buccaneers Chargers @ Ravens Chargers Ravens Cardinals @ Browns Browns Cardinals Seahawks @ Steelers Steelers Steelers Bills @ Titans Bills Bills Dolphins @ Jaguars, Sun, 2.30pm Dolphins Dolphins Rams @ Giants, Sun, 6pm Rams Rams Chiefs @ Washington Chiefs Chiefs Texans @ Colts Colts Colts Bengals @ Lions Bengals Lions Packers @ Bears Packers Packers Vikings @ Panthers Panthers Panthers Raiders @ Broncos, Sun, 9.25pm Raiders Broncos Cowboys @ Patriots Cowboys Cowboys Bold indicates live on Sky

Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Philadelphia Eagles

Thursday Night Football, live on Sky Sports NFL, Friday, 1.20am

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Tom Brady's delivery couldn't be better on a 62-yard touchdown to Antonio Brown for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in their Week Five win over the Miami Dolphins. Tom Brady's delivery couldn't be better on a 62-yard touchdown to Antonio Brown for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in their Week Five win over the Miami Dolphins.

NEIL PICKS: Buccaneers

"Tom Brady leads the NFL in passing yards, and even aged 44 he is probably a better passer than he was four or five years ago.

"It's in Philadelphia this one, but I'm going with Tampa Bay."

JEFF PICKS: Buccaneers

"Brady just gets better and better, particularly his understanding of the game - there is nothing you can do to fool him.

"It's amazing, absolutely incredible to see a guy at that age playing at this high a level!"

Miami Dolphins @ Jacksonville Jaguars

@ Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Sunday, 2.30pm

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Brett Gosper, head of Europe and UK NFL, discusses the International Combine taking place at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and the league's future in the UK and Europe Brett Gosper, head of Europe and UK NFL, discusses the International Combine taking place at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and the league's future in the UK and Europe

NEIL PICKS: Dolphins

"Jacksonville became only the second team in NFL history (Super Bowl era) to lose 20 games in a row last Sunday. And I'm giving them loss number 21 here.

"I don't think Tua Tagovailoa being back at quarterback guarantees anything for the Dolphins, but I think they have the better overall team."

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is likely to return for their London game against the Jacksonville Jaguars

JEFF PICKS: Dolphins

"I hate using this term, but this really is a 'must-win' game for both teams.

"For Urban Meyer and Jacksonville, they need a win and some positive traction - and they're facing a 1-4 football team in Miami who are desperate to stay in the race.

"But I think the Jaguars have serious problems, and Miami's defense just can't be as bad as they were last week against the Bucs."

Los Angeles Chargers @ Baltimore Ravens

Sunday, live on Sky Sports NFL, 6pm

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler describes Justin Herbert's progress from last season to this as like night and day Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler describes Justin Herbert's progress from last season to this as like night and day

NEIL PICKS: Chargers

"We're only into Week Six, and you could make a case already for this one to be 'game of the year!'

"Both of these teams are 4-1, and we've got Justin Herbert going up against Lamar Jackson. Fantastic!"

Is Herbert the best quarterback in the NFL right now? "Over the last month, I would say yes. He already has the most 300-yard passing games (11) in any player's first two years in the league. He would have been the No 1 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft given what we know now - he's really special, so fun to watch - and I'm picking the Chargers for that reason."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch Lamar Jackson's best plays from his 504-yard, total career-high, four touchdown game for the Baltimore Ravens against the Indianapolis Colts in Week Five Watch Lamar Jackson's best plays from his 504-yard, total career-high, four touchdown game for the Baltimore Ravens against the Indianapolis Colts in Week Five

JEFF PICKS: Ravens

"Patrick Mahomes has been the darling of the league for the last couple of years now, but Herbert gives you all of the things that Mahomes does, but with less risk.

"Mahomes will make more splash plays - run outside of the pocket, throw the ball sidearm - but Herbert is just as aggressive throwing down the field and he doesn't make bad throws.

"As for the Ravens, their offense has evolved - partly out of necessity because their run game has struggled - and so, as a defensive coordinator, you have to spend a bit more time on 'how are we going to stop the pass?'

"Jackson is as dynamic as ever out of the pocket, and you're starting to see a more polished thrower as a quarterback - although he is still, to me, a step below Herbert, Mahomes, Josh, Allen and Aaron Rodgers.

"I am picking the Ravens here, as it's tough for the Chargers to come all the way from the west coast to play in Baltimore, and I think their defense is still pretty good."

Arizona Cardinals @ Cleveland Browns

Sunday, live on Sky Sports NFL, 9.05pm

Can Baker Mayfield lead the Cleveland Browns on his back against the undefeated Arizona Cardinals?

NEIL PICKS: Browns

"This is Kyler Murray and Baker Mayfield going head to head, two former Oklahoma quarterbacks.

"Arizona won a different way last week, they showed they could grind it out against San Francisco, while Cleveland and their great defense to start the season just got decimated by Herbert and the Chargers.

"I'm backing the Browns and that D to bounce back though this week."

JEFF PICKS: Cardinals

"Mayfield had the chance last week to really put this team on his shoulders and show that he's the guy. I didn't see it.

"They scored a lot of points, but that was from running the ball really well, and I don't know if they're going to be able to repeat that this week.

"I think this Cardinals team are for real."

Seattle Seahawks @ Pittsburgh Steelers

Sunday Night Football, live on Sky Sports NFL, Monday, 1.20am

Seattle Seahawks star quarterback Russell Wilson will miss the next few weeks with a finger ingury

NEIL PICKS: Steelers

"It was better from Ben Roethlisberger last week, he took more shots down the field - although he's lost one of his receivers in JuJu Smith-Schuster for the season.

"But, they face a Seahawks team on Sunday night that are having to do without their star quarterback Russell Wilson for a few weeks. Enter Geno Smith... he loses this one."

JEFF PICKS: Steelers

"I agree. This is a good Pittsburgh defense and Roethlisberger looks a little better, plus I just can't see that Seattle team minus Russell Wilson going into Pittsburgh and winning."

Buffalo Bills @ Tennessee Titans

Monday Night Football, live on Sky Sports NFL, Tuesday, 1.15am

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Former NFL executive Scott Pioli joins Inside The Huddle and talks up the Buffalo Bills as currently the best team in the NFL after their 4-1 start to the season. Former NFL executive Scott Pioli joins Inside The Huddle and talks up the Buffalo Bills as currently the best team in the NFL after their 4-1 start to the season.

NEIL PICKS: Bills

"I'm going with Buffalo, I think they're the class of the league - an easy pick for me."

JEFF PICKS: Bills

"Yes, Buffalo to win by 25!"

