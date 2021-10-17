Jon Gruden: Las Vegas Raiders and ex-head coach to work out a financial settlement after his resignation

Jon Gruden was in his second spell as Las Vegas Raiders head coach

The Las Vegas Raiders and former head coach Jon Gruden are expected to work out a financial settlement following his resignation last week, NFL Network reported.

Gruden signed a 10-year, $100m contract to return to coaching with the Raiders in 2018.

The Wall Street Journal and the New York Times reported the existence of numerous emails by him that included racist, homophobic or misogynistic terms.

Gruden was working for ESPN as an NFL commentator at the time, with the broadcaster describing his comments as "clearly repugnant under any circumstance".

The NFL Network report said Gruden, 58, has about $40m unpaid on his deal.

Last Monday, The New York Times reported that the NFL had flagged many emails written by Gruden in which he allegedly used disparaging terms while expressing opposition to women serving as NFL referees, the league drafting or including gay players, and the player protests while the national anthem was played pre-game.

That followed a report from The Wall Street Journal on October 8 that said Gruden had used racist language in a 2011 email when describing the appearance of DeMaurice Smith, the executive director of the NFL Players Association.

Gruden had a 22-31 record over the past three-plus seasons in his second stint with the Raiders, including 3-2 this season.

He coached the Raiders from 1998-2001 before he moved to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 2002-08.

Overall, he has a 117-112 NFL coaching record and led Tampa Bay to its first Super Bowl win in 2002.