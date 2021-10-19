NFL Week Six Stats: Trevon Diggs interception streak hits seven in six games to start the season

Trevon Diggs extended his streak of games with at least one interception to six as he notched his seventh against the New England Patriots

Sky Sports Cricket statistician - and big Buffalo Bills fan - Benedict Bermange dives into the 2021 NFL season to pick out the best stats from each week...

Trevon Diggs of the Dallas Cowboys intercepted his seventh pass of the season in their 35-29 victory over the New England Patriots. He is also just the second player after Brian Russell of the Vikings in 2003 to have at least one interception in each of their team's first six games in a season.

Trevon and Buffalo Bills receiver Stefon Diggs became the first pair of brothers to score an offensive touchdown and a defensive touchdown in the same NFL week since Vernon (tight end, San Francisco 49ers) and Vontae Davis (cornerback, Miami Dolphins) in Week Four of the 2009 season.

In London, the Jacksonville Jaguars snapped their 20-game losing streak with a 23-20 triumph over the Dolphins as Matthew Wright became the first kicker in NFL history to successfully convert more than one field goal of at least 50 yards in the last four minutes of the fourth quarter in a single game.

In London, the Jacksonville Jaguars snapped their 20-game losing streak with a 23-20 triumph over the Dolphins as Matthew Wright became the first kicker in NFL history to successfully convert more than one field goal of at least 50 yards in the last four minutes of the fourth quarter in a single game.

Trevor Lawrence earned his first NFL win in the same game and became the first rookie quarterback to win an NFL game in London - they had been 0-5 before this week.

Most quarterback wins after three days rest Quarterback Record Tom Brady 10-1 Peyton Manning 9-1 Russell Wilson 8-2 Ben Roethlisberger 8-4 Philip Rivers 8-4

With the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' victory over the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday night, Tom Brady is now 10-1 in his 11 career starts after just three days' rest. He now has the most such wins by any starting quarterback on three days of rest.

With the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' victory over the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday night, Tom Brady is now 10-1 in his 11 career starts after just three days' rest. He now has the most such wins by any starting quarterback on three days of rest.

Despite still being plagued by turnovers, the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Washington Football Team 31-13 for their eighth successive victory against them dating back to 1992. The only time the Chiefs have ever lost to Washington was in the 1983 season when the opposing starting quarterbacks were Bill Kenney and Joe Theismann. The only longer current winning streak by one team over another in terms of years lapsed is Philadelphia's 11-0 record against the New York Jets, which dates all the way back to September 1973.

The Baltimore Ravens defeated the Los Angeles Chargers 34-6 to earn Lamar Jackson his 35th win as a starting quarterback in the NFL, setting a new record for the most wins by any starting QB before turning 25 years old.

The Baltimore Ravens defeated the Los Angeles Chargers 34-6 to earn Lamar Jackson his 35th win as a starting quarterback in the NFL, setting a new record for the most wins by any starting QB before turning 25 years old.

Most wins by a QB before turning 25 Quarterback Team Wins Lamar Jackson Ravens 35 Dan Marino Dolphins 34 Drew Bledsoe Patriots 32 Ben Roethlisberger Steelers 29

The Arizona Cardinals defeated the Cleveland Browns 37-14 to move to 6-0 for the first time since the 1974 season. Kyler Murray defeated Baker Mayfield for the second time in their NFL careers, following a 38-24 win for Arizona in the 2019 season. The two quarterbacks were team-mates at the University of Oklahoma from 2016 to 2017 and are the only pair of Heisman Trophy-winning quarterbacks from the same university to subsequently start against each other in the NFL.

The Minnesota Vikings accumulated 571 yards of total offense in their 34-28 win against the Carolina Panthers, the third-most in team history.

The Minnesota Vikings accumulated 571 yards of total offense in their 34-28 win against the Carolina Panthers, the third-most in team history.

Best offensive performances in Vikings team history Yards Opposition Result Year 622 Colts W 52-14 1969 605 Saints W 38-31 2004 571 Panthers W 34-28 2021 559 49ers W 28-3 1966 558 Falcons W 41-28 2014

The Los Angeles Rams and New York Giants treated viewers to the first 38-11 scoreline in the history of the NFL. It is the first 'unique' score to occur so far this season and is the 1,067th different final score in NFL history.

After trailing 3-0 at the end of the first quarter, the Rams scored 28 unanswered points in the second quarter, the first time they have scored that many points in a single quarter since Week 17 of the 2002 season when they overcame a 20-3 deficit in the fourth quarter to win 31-20 against the 49ers.

