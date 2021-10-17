Miami Dolphins 20-23 Jacksonville Jaguars: Matthew Wright kicks game-winning field goal to earn Jaguars first win of season

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch the highlights of the Week 6 matchup between the Miami Dolphins and the Jacksonville Jaguars in London. Watch the highlights of the Week 6 matchup between the Miami Dolphins and the Jacksonville Jaguars in London.

The Jacksonville Jaguars earned their first win of the season in their adoptive home of London, beating the Miami Dolphins 23-20 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, as Matthew Wright kicked a 53-yard field goal in the last seconds.

Story of the Game

Miami, who led for much of the game, turned the ball over on downs inside the final two minutes - going for it and failing on 4th-and-1 from their own 46-yard line - allowing the Jaguars to set up Matthew Wright's game-winning kick.

It had looked initially like Jacksonville had missed the opportunity, back up facing a 3rd-and-20 after a false start penalty and a sack on their rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

But, with only 20 seconds left, Lawrence twice found Laviska Shenault to move into field goal range - the second a well-disguised nine-yard strike when it looked like the Jaguars would have to attempt a Hail Mary pass to earn the win.

Instead, with the Dolphins defense deep, Lawrence quickly found his receiver to earn Jacksonville a fresh set of downs, while they used a timeout with just one second remaining to allow for Wright's kick.

Lawrence became the first rookie quarterback to ever win in London, at the sixth time of asking. He completed 25 of 41 throws for 319 yards and one touchdown.

Miami QB Tua Tagovailoa went 33 of 47 for 329 yards, with two touchdown tosses - both to rookie receiver Jaylen Waddle - and one interception.

Stats leaders

Dolphins

Passing: Tua Tagovailoa, 33/47, 329 yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT

Rushing: Malcolm Brown, five carries, 24 yards

Receiving: Mike Gesicki, eight catches, 115 yards

Jaylen Waddle, 10 catches, 70 yards, 2 TDs

Jaguars

Passing: Trevor Lawrence, 25/41, 319 yards, 1 TD

Rushing: James Robinson, 17 carries, 73 yards, 1 TD

Receiving: Marvin Jones, seven catches, 100 yards, 1 TD

Scoring Summary

Scoring summary FIRST QUARTER Dolphins 7-0 Jaguars Tua Tagovailoa six-yard TD pass to Jaylen Waddle (extra point) Dolphins 7-3 Jaguars Matthew Wright 40-yard field goal SECOND QUARTER Dolphins 10-3 Jaguars Jason Sanders 33-yard field goal Dolphins 13-3 Jaguars Jason Sanders 24-yard field goal Dolphins 13-10 Jaguars Trevor Lawrence 28-yard TD pass to Marvin Jones (extra point) THIRD QUARTER Dolphins 13-17 Jaguars James Robinson one-yard TD run (extra point) FOURTH QUARTER Dolphins 20-17 Jaguars Tua Tagovailoa two-yard TD pass to Jaylen Waddle (extra point) Dolphins 20-20 Jaguars Matthew Wright 54-yard field goal Dolphins 20-23 Jaguars Matthew Wright 53-yard field goal

Key Plays

Miami came flying out of the blocks on offense to start the game, roared on by a vocal London crowd, scoring on their opening series, with Tua Tagovailoa finding Jaylen Waddle for a six-yard score to cap a 13-play, 75-yard drive.

The Jaguars responded with the first of Wright's three field goals for the game, but then Miami's Jason Sanders was successful with two of his own to earn the Dolphins a 10-point advantage.

Lawrence's sole scoring strike came late in the first half, a beautiful 28-yard touch pass to find Marvin Jones in the back-right of the endzone which cut Miami's lead to 13-10 at the break.

The Jaguars then took the lead early in the second half as James Robinson ran in for a goal-line TD to cap an impressive 75-yard opening drive.

Lawrence and co could muster very little on offense thereafter, with their next three possessions reading 'fumble', 'turnover on downs' and 'punt'. Miami, meanwhile, regained the lead inside the opening five minutes of the fourth quarter as Tua and Waddle linked up for their second score.

Wright kicked a 54-yard field goal with three minutes and 40 seconds left on the clock to tie things up, and then Miami's turnover on downs on their next series helped set up Jacksonville's victory - Malcolm Brown stuffed for no gain on fourth down.

It was then over to Lawrence and Wright, with the late drama ending the Jaguars' winless streak at 20 games.

What's Next?

The Dolphins (1-5) host the Atlanta Falcons back in Miami next Sunday, while the Jaguars (1-5) are on their Bye Week before heading to Seattle in Week Eight to face the Seahawks.

Sky Sports NFL is your dedicated channel for NFL coverage through the season - featuring a host of NFL Network programming. Don't forget to follow us on skysports.com/nfl, our Twitter account @SkySportsNFL & Sky Sports - on the go!