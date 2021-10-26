NFL Week Seven Stats: Tom Brady becomes first player in NFL history to 600 touchdown passes

Tom Brady became the first player in NFL history to throw 600 touchdown passes as he reached the milestone on Sunday

Sky Sports Cricket statistician - and big Buffalo Bills fan - Benedict Bermange dives into the 2021 NFL season to pick out the best stats from each week...

Arizona Cardinals vs Houston Texans was the first game in NFL history to finish with a final score of 31-5, while the Cardinals matched their best-ever start to a season, a 7-0 start in 1974 when they were in St Louis.

Having caught a touchdown pass from Jalen Hurts of the Eagles in Week Six, Zach Ertz caught one from Kyler Murray this week to become the first player in NFL history to catch a touchdown in successive weeks for different teams.

The 11 games played in the NFL on Sunday were decided by an average difference of 20 points. That is the third-largest average margin of victory on a single day of games since the 1970 merger.

Ja'Marr Chase avoids three tackle attempts before rushing away to score his sixth touchdown of the year for the Cincinnati Bengals.

Ja'Marr Chase of the Cincinnati Bengals had 201 receiving yards in their 41-17 victory over the Baltimore Ravens and now has 754 receiving yards in his first seven NFL games - a new record. The previous record was held by Anquan Boldin, who had 621 yards in his first seven games for the Arizona Cardinals in 2003. Chase's 201 yards set a new record for a Bengals rookie in a single game.

Atlanta Falcons' Kyle Pitts produced an impressive performance to mark National Tight Ends Day in the NFL

Kyle Pitts of the Atlanta Falcons marked National Tight Ends Day by recording 163 receiving yards against the Miami Dolphins in their 30-28 victory, the fourth-most receiving yards by a rookie tight end in NFL history.

Most receiving yards by a rookie tight end in NFL history Player Team Opponent Year Yards Jackie Smith Cardinals Steelers 1963 212 Mike Ditka Bears Packers 1961 190 Mark Bavaro Giants Bengals 1985 176 Kyle Pitts Falcons Dolphins 2021 163

The Kansas City Chiefs lost 27-3 to the Tennessee Titans and are now struggling at 3-4 on the season. It was their largest margin of defeat in any of Patrick Mahomes' starts for the team, surpassing the 22 point loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV last year. The Chiefs have already had more turnovers this season (17) than they had all last season (16), and the last time they scored as few points was back in December 2012 when they lost 38-3 to a Denver Broncos team with Brady Quinn at quarterback.

Journalist Peter King believes the Kansas City Chiefs are going through a very worrying time after their 27-3 defeat by the hands of the Tennessee Titans.

Derek Carr completed 31 of his 34 passes in the Las Vegas Raiders' 33-22 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles. There have only been three games in NFL history in which a quarterback has completed at least 90 per cent of his passes with a minimum of 30 passing attempts, and Carr has produced two of them.

Quarterback best completion % (over 30 attempts) Player Team Opponent Year Completion % Drew Brees Saints Colts 2019 96.7 Derek Carr Raiders Eagles 2021 91.2 Derek Carr Raiders Broncos 2018 90.6

When he hit Mike Evans from nine yards out, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady became the first NFL quarterback to pass for 600 touchdowns in his career.

Tom Brady becomes the first quarterback to reach 600 career touchdown passes as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers extended their lead against the Chicago Bears.

Elsewhere, Matthew Stafford of the Los Angeles Rams became the 13th quarterback to pass for 300 touchdown passes, and moved past John Elway into 12th place with 301 for his career.

Jared Goff, who was traded to the Detroit Lions in exchange for Stafford, is still winless as an NFL quarterback without Sean McVay as his head coach. With McVay, he had a record of 42-20 but without him he is 0-14 (0-7 under Jeff Fisher in 2016 and 0-7 under Dan Campbell this year).

