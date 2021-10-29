Green Bay Packers 24-21 Arizona Cardinals: Kyler Murray throws two interceptions as Cards suffer first loss

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the clash between the Green Bay Packers and the Arizona Cardinals in Week Eight of the NFL season. Highlights of the clash between the Green Bay Packers and the Arizona Cardinals in Week Eight of the NFL season.

Kyler Murray threw a game-ending interception in the endzone with 15 seconds to go as the Green Bay Packers ended the Arizona Cardinals' unbeaten start to the season with a 24-21 win on Thursday Night Football.

Story of the Game

Murray's late pick - his second of the game - was on a pass intended for AJ Green on 2nd-and-Goal from the Green Bay five-yard line, in which a touchdown would have won Arizona the game.

Rasul Douglas, a cornerback who had been on the Cardinals practice squad earlier in the year, made the play on the ball and came down with the game-clinching interception to end Arizona's unbeaten streak and see the Packers win a seventh straight.

Aaron Rodgers threw two touchdown passes, both to veteran receiver Randall Cobb as he coped without his go-to, star receiver Devante Adams who missed the game after testing positive for Covid-19.

But Green Bay generally leaned heavily on the run game, dominating the time of possession in the contest as AJ Dillion and Aaron Jones, who found the endzone in the second quarter, both impressed.

Arizona had three rushing scores themselves, two for James Conner, while Chase Edmonds' opened the scoring in the contest. Murray completed 22 of 33 passes for 274 yards, but had those two costly picks, and rookie Rondale Moore also fumbled the football on a muffed punt return in the first half.

Cardinals receiver DeAndre Hopkins was used sparingly during the game as he seemingly aggravated a hamstring injury. He finished with just two receptions for 66 yards.

Stats leaders

Packers

Passing: Aaron Rodgers, 22/37, 184 yards, 2 TDs

Rushing: AJ Dillon, 16 carries, 78 yards

Aaron Jones, 15 carries, 59 yards, 1 TD (+ seven catches, 51 yards)

Receiving: Randall Cobb, three catches, 15 yards, 2 TDs

Cardinals

Passing: Kyler Murray, 22/33, 274 yards, 2 INTs

Rushing: Chase Edmonds, seven carries, 30 yards, 1 TD

James Conner, five carries, 22 yards, 2 TDs

Receiving: DeAndre Hopkins, two catches, 66 yards

Scoring Summary

Scoring summary FIRST QUARTER Packers 0-7 Cardinals Chase Edmonds 11-yard TD run (extra point) SECOND QUARTER Packers 7-7 Cardinals Aaron Jones two-yard TD run (extra point) Packers 10-7 Cardinals Mason Crosby 21-yard field goal THIRD QUARTER Packers 17-7 Cardinals Aaron Rodgers two-yard TD pass to Randall Cobb (extra point) Packers 17-14 Cardinals James Conner two-yard TD run (extra point) FOURTH QUARTER Packers 24-14 Cardinals Aaron Rodgers six-yard TD pass to Randall Cobb (extra point) Packers 24-21 Cardinals James Conner nine-yard TD run (extra point)

Key Plays

The game started tentatively on offense, with the first three drives of the game ending with punts before Arizona went 63 yards in seven plays to open the scoring with an Edmonds 11-yard score.

But Green Bay then suddenly sparked into life and would score the next 17 points in the contest. Jones answered straight back with a two-yard TD to cap a 75-yard drive of their own on the next series, while a Mason Crosby field goal off the back of Moore's fumble would earn the visitors a 10-7 lead at half-time.

Murray would open the second half with his first interception deep in Arizona territory, safety Henry Black coming down with the ball on a pass intended for Moore. It set up Rodgers' first touchdown pass to Cobb and stretched Green Bay's lead to a 17-7 advantage.

The Cardinals twice pulled back to within three points of the Packers courtesy of Conner touchdown runs, the second of which came with just under 11 minutes remaining.

Green Bay seemingly then put the game away when Jones was ruled to have scored his second touchdown of the day on a goal-line run on the Packers' next possession, only for the score to be overturned on review. The Cardinals defense then held strong for Green Bay's next three attempts to force the ball into the endzone, resulting in a turnover on downs.

It gave Arizona the ball back with three minutes and 23 seconds left on the clock to drive down the field and score a game-winning touchdown, or take it to overtime with a field goal.

Murray duly had completions of 23 yards to Green, 29 to Christian Kirk and 22 to Edmonds to see the team all the way to the Green Bay five-yard line, before he tossed the game-clinching interception in the final seconds to gift Green Bay the victory.

What's Next?

The Cardinals (7-1) travel to San Francisco next Sunday for an NFC West divisional matchup against the 49ers (2-4), who have lost their last four. The Packers (7-1), meanwhile, head to Kansas City for a showdown with the Chiefs (3-4) - a first career meeting between Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes.

