Tennessee Titans 34-31 Indianapolis Colts: Randy Bullock kicks game-winning field goal in Titans overtime win
Randy Bullock kicks 44-yard, game-winning field goal four plays after Kevin Byard intercepts Carson Wentz and returns it to the Colts 32-yard line; Wentz also throws a costly pick-six interception in the fourth quarter
Last Updated: 31/10/21 10:12pm
Randy Bullock kicked a 44-yard, game-winning field goal to see the Tennessee Titans claim a 34-31 overtime win over their AFC South divisional rivals the Indianapolis Colts.
Story of the Game
Bullock's kick came four plays after Kevin Byard intercepted Carson Wentz and returned it to the Colts 32-yard line. Wentz had also earlier thrown a costly pick-six interception in the fourth quarter.
It was Wentz's first pick thrown in 213 passes, and it gave the Titans a 31-24 lead with just one minute and 26 seconds remaining. With the Colts backed up near their own endzone, Wentz, trying to avoid giving up a safety, threw a left-handed pass that Elijah Molden grabbed and returned two yards for a score.
But Indianapolis still found time to score again and force overtime. After Tennessee committed a costly 42-yard pass interference penalty in the endzone. Jonathan Taylor rumbled in on a one-yard TD run with 22 seconds left to force OT.
The Colts would get the football to start the extra period, but after both teams went three-and-out to start on offense, Wentz's second interception of the game helped set up Bullocks' game-winner.
The Titans now improve to 6-2 after their third overtime win on the season, and they now have a three-game lead over the divisional rivals, with the Colts dropping to 3-5.
Stats leaders
Titans
- Passing: Ryan Tannehill, 23/33, 265 yards, 3 TDs, 2 INTs
- Rushing: Derrick Henry, 28 carries, 68 yards
- Receiving: A.J. Brown, 10 catches, 155 yards, 1 TD
Colts
- Passing: Carson Wentz, 27/51, 231 yards, 3 TDs, 2 INTs
- Rushing: Jonathan Taylor, 16 carries, 70 yards, 1 TD
- Receiving: Michael Pittman Jr., two catches, 86 yards, 2 TDs
Scoring Summary
Scoring summary
|FIRST QUARTER
|Titans 0-7 Colts
|Carson Wentz two-yard TD pass to Michael Pittman Jr. (extra point)
|Titans 0-14 Colts
|Carson Wentz seven-yard TD pass to Michael Pittman Jr. (extra point)
|SECOND QUARTER
|Titans 7-14 Colts
|Ryan Tannehill six-yard TD pass to Geoff Swaim (extra point)
|Titans 14-14 Colts
|Ryan Tannehill 57-yard TD pass to A.J. Brown (extra point)
|Titans 14-17 Colts
|Michael Badgley 34-yard field goal
|THIRD QUARTER
|Titans 21-17 Colts
|Ryan Tannehill five-yard TD pass to Nick Westbrook-Ikhine (extra point)
|Titans 21-24 Colts
|Carson Wentz five-yard TD pass to Jack Doyle (extra point)
|FOURTH QUARTER
|Titans 24-24 Colts
|Randy Bullock 46-yard field goal
|Titans 31-24 Colts
|Elijah Molden two-yard interception return for a TD (extra point)
|Titans 31-31 Colts
|Jonathan Taylor one-yard TD run (extra point)
|OVERTIME
|Titans 34-31 Colts
|Randy Bullock 46-yard field goal
Key Plays
Indianapolis came out of the blocks firing in the first quarter, starting the game with a 14-play, 82-yard drive that Wentz capped with a two-yard touchdown pass to Michael Pittman Jr. The duo then quickly connected again, this time for a seven-yard score, one play after Tannehill threw the first of his two interceptions in the game.
But the Titans gradually began to find their way in the game and their defense came up with a big fourth-down stop near midfield towards the end of the first. A 60-yard drive followed for Tennessee, ending with a six-yard Tannehill scoring strike to Geoff Swaim.
Tannehill would throw another pick later in the second quarter, but Tyquan Lewis then fumbled the football allowing for Titans tight end Anthony Firkser to recover. Tannehill, on the very next play, would find A.J. Brown on a short pass which the star receiver turned into a 57-yard touchdown!
The Colts would regain the lead on the last play of the first half as Michael Badgley converted a 34-yard field goal and the teams then traded in touchdowns (and the lead) in the third quarter before Bullock nailed a 46-yard field kick to tie the game at 24-24 early in the fourth.
Wentz's pick-six near the end of regulation seemingly won the game for Tennessee, only for the Colts to quickly tie the game up again and take it to overtime thanks to Taylor's goal-line score. But it was the Titans who would still ultimately emerge victorious.
What's Next?
The Titans (6-2) are on the road next Sunday, headed for Los Angeles and a challenging matchup against the Rams (7-1). The Colts (3-5), meanwhile, have a short turnaround as they host the New York Jets (2-5) on Thursday night, fresh from their shock win over the Cincinnati Bengals.
