Tennessee Titans 34-31 Indianapolis Colts: Randy Bullock kicks game-winning field goal in Titans overtime win

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz threw for 231 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions in a home loss to the Tennessee Titans

Randy Bullock kicked a 44-yard, game-winning field goal to see the Tennessee Titans claim a 34-31 overtime win over their AFC South divisional rivals the Indianapolis Colts.

Story of the Game

Bullock's kick came four plays after Kevin Byard intercepted Carson Wentz and returned it to the Colts 32-yard line. Wentz had also earlier thrown a costly pick-six interception in the fourth quarter.

It was Wentz's first pick thrown in 213 passes, and it gave the Titans a 31-24 lead with just one minute and 26 seconds remaining. With the Colts backed up near their own endzone, Wentz, trying to avoid giving up a safety, threw a left-handed pass that Elijah Molden grabbed and returned two yards for a score.

But Indianapolis still found time to score again and force overtime. After Tennessee committed a costly 42-yard pass interference penalty in the endzone. Jonathan Taylor rumbled in on a one-yard TD run with 22 seconds left to force OT.

The Colts would get the football to start the extra period, but after both teams went three-and-out to start on offense, Wentz's second interception of the game helped set up Bullocks' game-winner.

The Titans now improve to 6-2 after their third overtime win on the season, and they now have a three-game lead over the divisional rivals, with the Colts dropping to 3-5.

Stats leaders

Titans

Passing: Ryan Tannehill, 23/33, 265 yards, 3 TDs, 2 INTs

Rushing: Derrick Henry, 28 carries, 68 yards

Receiving: A.J. Brown, 10 catches, 155 yards, 1 TD

Colts

Passing: Carson Wentz, 27/51, 231 yards, 3 TDs, 2 INTs

Rushing: Jonathan Taylor, 16 carries, 70 yards, 1 TD

Receiving: Michael Pittman Jr., two catches, 86 yards, 2 TDs

Scoring Summary

Scoring summary FIRST QUARTER Titans 0-7 Colts Carson Wentz two-yard TD pass to Michael Pittman Jr. (extra point) Titans 0-14 Colts Carson Wentz seven-yard TD pass to Michael Pittman Jr. (extra point) SECOND QUARTER Titans 7-14 Colts Ryan Tannehill six-yard TD pass to Geoff Swaim (extra point) Titans 14-14 Colts Ryan Tannehill 57-yard TD pass to A.J. Brown (extra point) Titans 14-17 Colts Michael Badgley 34-yard field goal THIRD QUARTER Titans 21-17 Colts Ryan Tannehill five-yard TD pass to Nick Westbrook-Ikhine (extra point) Titans 21-24 Colts Carson Wentz five-yard TD pass to Jack Doyle (extra point) FOURTH QUARTER Titans 24-24 Colts Randy Bullock 46-yard field goal Titans 31-24 Colts Elijah Molden two-yard interception return for a TD (extra point) Titans 31-31 Colts Jonathan Taylor one-yard TD run (extra point) OVERTIME Titans 34-31 Colts Randy Bullock 46-yard field goal

Key Plays

Indianapolis came out of the blocks firing in the first quarter, starting the game with a 14-play, 82-yard drive that Wentz capped with a two-yard touchdown pass to Michael Pittman Jr. The duo then quickly connected again, this time for a seven-yard score, one play after Tannehill threw the first of his two interceptions in the game.

But the Titans gradually began to find their way in the game and their defense came up with a big fourth-down stop near midfield towards the end of the first. A 60-yard drive followed for Tennessee, ending with a six-yard Tannehill scoring strike to Geoff Swaim.

Tannehill would throw another pick later in the second quarter, but Tyquan Lewis then fumbled the football allowing for Titans tight end Anthony Firkser to recover. Tannehill, on the very next play, would find A.J. Brown on a short pass which the star receiver turned into a 57-yard touchdown!

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Titans' Ryan Tannehill hits wide receiver A.J. Brown for a 57-yard touchdown against the Colts Titans' Ryan Tannehill hits wide receiver A.J. Brown for a 57-yard touchdown against the Colts

The Colts would regain the lead on the last play of the first half as Michael Badgley converted a 34-yard field goal and the teams then traded in touchdowns (and the lead) in the third quarter before Bullock nailed a 46-yard field kick to tie the game at 24-24 early in the fourth.

Wentz's pick-six near the end of regulation seemingly won the game for Tennessee, only for the Colts to quickly tie the game up again and take it to overtime thanks to Taylor's goal-line score. But it was the Titans who would still ultimately emerge victorious.

What's Next?

The Titans (6-2) are on the road next Sunday, headed for Los Angeles and a challenging matchup against the Rams (7-1). The Colts (3-5), meanwhile, have a short turnaround as they host the New York Jets (2-5) on Thursday night, fresh from their shock win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

