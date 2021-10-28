Neil Reynolds
American Football Expert & Columnist
NFL Predictions Week Eight: Neil Reynolds stretches lead to seven over Jeff Reinebold
Watch Thursday Night Football - Green Bay Packers @ Arizona Cardinals - live on Sky Sports NFL from 1.20am, Friday morning; join Neil Reynolds and co on Sunday for a triple-header of NFL action from 4pm
Last Updated: 28/10/21 1:21pm
Neil Reynolds has increased his lead over Jeff Reinebold to seven games after getting two more correct picks last week - but can he maintain his advantage as the pair make their Week Eight predictions?
As well as hosting Inside The Huddle on Sky Sports NFL every Tuesday at 9pm, Neil, along with Jeff, release a weekly audio edition of ITH every Wednesday in which they make their game picks.
Neil made nine correct calls in Week Seven, to Jeff's seven, with wins for the Atlanta Falcons over the Miami Dolphins and Indianapolis Colts over the San Francisco 49ers proving decisive and stretching Neil's overall lead to 74-67. Can Jeff kick-start a comeback this week?
2021 Prediction Results
|Neil Reynolds
|Jeff Reinebold
|Week One
|9
|7
|Week Two
|13
|12
|Week Three
|12
|11
|Week Four
|8
|9
|Week Five
|14
|12
|Week Six
|9
|9
|Week Seven
|9
|7
|Total Points
|74
|67
Click on the link below to listen to this week's ITH podcast, and read on to see Neil and Jeff's Week Eight predictions...
Week Eight Predictions
|Neil Reynolds
|Jeff Reinebold
|Packers @ Cardinals
|Cardinals
|Cardinals
|Titans @ Colts
|Titans
|Colts
|Patriots @ Chargers
|Chargers
|Chargers
|Cowboys @ Vikings
|Cowboys
|Cowboys
|Giants @ Chiefs
|Chiefs
|Chiefs
|49ers @ Bears, Sun, 5pm
|Bears
|49ers
|Bengals @ Jets
|Bengals
|Bengals
|Rams @ Texans
|Rams
|Rams
|Steelers @ Browns
|Steelers
|Browns
|Eagles @ Lions
|Lions
|Lions
|Panthers @ Falcons
|Falcons
|Falcons
|Dolphins @ Bills
|Bills
|Bills
|Jaguars @ Seahawks, Sun, 8.05pm
|Jaguars
|Seahawks
|Buccaneers @ Saints, Sun, 8.25pm
|Buccaneers
|Buccaneers
|Washington @ Broncos
|Washington
|Washington
Green Bay Packers @ Arizona Cardinals
Thursday Night Football, live on Sky Sports NFL, Friday, 1.20am
NEIL PICKS: Cardinals
"The Packers have been hit by Covid in their receiving corps. Allen Lazard is definitely out, as he's an unvaccinated 'close contact' of Davante Adams who, according to Aaron Rodgers, will be out as well.
"This is a marquee matchup, so that's not what the NFL would have wanted to see. And, because of those losses for Green Bay, I'm going to go with Arizona.
"There was one drive last week where the Cardinals threw to DeAndre Hopkins, Christian Kirk, Rondale Moore, some Zach Ertz in there. It was them showing, 'we've got weapons'."
INTRODUCING... ZACH ERTZ.@ZERTZ_86 x #NationalTightEndsDay pic.twitter.com/gdSYxHsLLB— Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) October 24, 2021
JEFF PICKS: Cardinals
"If Adams is indeed out, I'm for sure going with the Cardinals. He is such a big part of the Packers' offensive production.
"And I don't think there's any question that this Arizona team are for real!"
Tennessee Titans @ Indianapolis Colts
Sunday, live on Sky Sports NFL, 5pm
NEIL PICKS: Titans
"The Colts have won three of their last four and are starting to get things together, while the Titans are coming in off the back of wins over the Bills and Chiefs.
"This could be a close contest. But I think Tennessee's usual formula of Derrick Henry running the ball, opening up the play-action passing game, will get the job done on the road."
JEFF PICKS: Colts
"I like the Colts here, I think their defense is underrated and, in Indianapolis, I think they're going to cause some problems for Tennessee. Colts for me."
New England Patriots @ Los Angeles Chargers
Sunday, live on Sky Sports NFL, 8.05pm
NEIL PICKS: Chargers
"I had completely forgotten that the Patriots beat the Chargers 45-0 in Week 13 of last season - and that wasn't even a good New England team. They stuck it to Justin Herbert!
"We know all of the stats about Bill Belichick against rookie quarterbacks. I know he is no longer a rookie, but he is still a young QB, and so now I'm very interested to see how he and the Chargers react, especially coming in off the back of a 34-6 loss to Baltimore.
"But players still win games and I think Herbert is special, plus he has some talented players around him, so I'm taking LA at home."
JEFF PICKS: Chargers
"We talk about Herbert like he has been in the league for nine years, but this is still a young quarterback and I'm sure Belichick will have a lot of looks ready for him.
"But I just think this is a different Chargers team to last year, so I'm rolling with them."
Dallas Cowboys @ Minnesota Vikings
Sunday Night Football, live on Sky Sports NFL, Monday, 12.20am
NEIL PICKS: Cowboys
"It looks like Dak Prescott is going to be back at quarterback for Dallas in this one.
"These are two very good offenses going head to head, but I'm leaning towards the Cowboys on the road as I just think overall they're the better team - one of the NFL's elite."
JEFF PICKS: Cowboys
"Yeh, I agree. I think Dallas have the edge at quarterback, at wide receiver, on defense."
New York Giants @ Kansas City Chiefs
Monday Night Football, live on Sky Sports NFL, Tuesday, 12.15am
NEIL PICKS: Chiefs
"The Giants are playing hard, but they're limited - especially given all of the players they have out injured.
"I think this is a chance for Kansas City to get right, so I'm going for the Chiefs to win at home."
JEFF PICKS: Chiefs
"Kansas City simply have too many weapons and it's time for that team to now get on a roll."
