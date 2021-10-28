NFL Predictions Week Eight: Neil Reynolds stretches lead to seven over Jeff Reinebold

Neil Reynolds has increased his lead over Jeff Reinebold to seven games after getting two more correct picks last week - but can he maintain his advantage as the pair make their Week Eight predictions?

Neil made nine correct calls in Week Seven, to Jeff's seven, with wins for the Atlanta Falcons over the Miami Dolphins and Indianapolis Colts over the San Francisco 49ers proving decisive and stretching Neil's overall lead to 74-67. Can Jeff kick-start a comeback this week?

2021 Prediction Results Neil Reynolds Jeff Reinebold Week One 9 7 Week Two 13 12 Week Three 12 11 Week Four 8 9 Week Five 14 12 Week Six 9 9 Week Seven 9 7 Total Points 74 67

Click on the link below to listen to this week's ITH podcast, and read on to see Neil and Jeff's Week Eight predictions...

Week Eight Predictions Neil Reynolds Jeff Reinebold Packers @ Cardinals Cardinals Cardinals Titans @ Colts Titans Colts Patriots @ Chargers Chargers Chargers Cowboys @ Vikings Cowboys Cowboys Giants @ Chiefs Chiefs Chiefs 49ers @ Bears, Sun, 5pm Bears 49ers Bengals @ Jets Bengals Bengals Rams @ Texans Rams Rams Steelers @ Browns Steelers Browns Eagles @ Lions Lions Lions Panthers @ Falcons Falcons Falcons Dolphins @ Bills Bills Bills Jaguars @ Seahawks, Sun, 8.05pm Jaguars Seahawks Buccaneers @ Saints, Sun, 8.25pm Buccaneers Buccaneers Washington @ Broncos Washington Washington Bold indicates live on Sky

Green Bay Packers @ Arizona Cardinals

Thursday Night Football, live on Sky Sports NFL, Friday, 1.20am

Green Bay Packers star receiver Davante Adams is likely to miss Thursday night's game after testing positive for Covid-19

NEIL PICKS: Cardinals

"The Packers have been hit by Covid in their receiving corps. Allen Lazard is definitely out, as he's an unvaccinated 'close contact' of Davante Adams who, according to Aaron Rodgers, will be out as well.

"This is a marquee matchup, so that's not what the NFL would have wanted to see. And, because of those losses for Green Bay, I'm going to go with Arizona.

"There was one drive last week where the Cardinals threw to DeAndre Hopkins, Christian Kirk, Rondale Moore, some Zach Ertz in there. It was them showing, 'we've got weapons'."

JEFF PICKS: Cardinals

"If Adams is indeed out, I'm for sure going with the Cardinals. He is such a big part of the Packers' offensive production.

"And I don't think there's any question that this Arizona team are for real!"

Tennessee Titans @ Indianapolis Colts

Sunday, live on Sky Sports NFL, 5pm

NEIL PICKS: Titans

"The Colts have won three of their last four and are starting to get things together, while the Titans are coming in off the back of wins over the Bills and Chiefs.

"This could be a close contest. But I think Tennessee's usual formula of Derrick Henry running the ball, opening up the play-action passing game, will get the job done on the road."

JEFF PICKS: Colts

"I like the Colts here, I think their defense is underrated and, in Indianapolis, I think they're going to cause some problems for Tennessee. Colts for me."

New England Patriots @ Los Angeles Chargers

Sunday, live on Sky Sports NFL, 8.05pm

Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers return to action after their bye week and against a team they lost heavily to last season

NEIL PICKS: Chargers

"I had completely forgotten that the Patriots beat the Chargers 45-0 in Week 13 of last season - and that wasn't even a good New England team. They stuck it to Justin Herbert!

"We know all of the stats about Bill Belichick against rookie quarterbacks. I know he is no longer a rookie, but he is still a young QB, and so now I'm very interested to see how he and the Chargers react, especially coming in off the back of a 34-6 loss to Baltimore.

"But players still win games and I think Herbert is special, plus he has some talented players around him, so I'm taking LA at home."

JEFF PICKS: Chargers

"We talk about Herbert like he has been in the league for nine years, but this is still a young quarterback and I'm sure Belichick will have a lot of looks ready for him.

"But I just think this is a different Chargers team to last year, so I'm rolling with them."

Dallas Cowboys @ Minnesota Vikings

Sunday Night Football, live on Sky Sports NFL, Monday, 12.20am

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is expected to return from a calf injury for their Sunday night game against the Minnesota Vikings

NEIL PICKS: Cowboys

"It looks like Dak Prescott is going to be back at quarterback for Dallas in this one.

"These are two very good offenses going head to head, but I'm leaning towards the Cowboys on the road as I just think overall they're the better team - one of the NFL's elite."

JEFF PICKS: Cowboys

"Yeh, I agree. I think Dallas have the edge at quarterback, at wide receiver, on defense."

New York Giants @ Kansas City Chiefs

Monday Night Football, live on Sky Sports NFL, Tuesday, 12.15am

NEIL PICKS: Chiefs

"The Giants are playing hard, but they're limited - especially given all of the players they have out injured.

"I think this is a chance for Kansas City to get right, so I'm going for the Chiefs to win at home."

JEFF PICKS: Chiefs

"Kansas City simply have too many weapons and it's time for that team to now get on a roll."

