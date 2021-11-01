Derrick Henry: Tennessee Titans running back feared out for the season

Titans running back Derrick Henry faces a spell on the sidelines (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

It is feared Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry will miss the rest of the season after sustaining a foot injury during Sunday's 34-31 victory over the Indianapolis Colts.

ESPN's NFL insider Adam Schefter reported that Henry will undergo an MRI on Monday to determine the extent of the injury, the primary concern being that he has suffered a broken bone.

Henry was seen limping on the sideline without his cleat early on and also received medical attention, but returned to the game before finishing with 28 carries for 68 yards.

The 2020 Offensive Player of the Year has led the NFL in rushing yards over each of the past two seasons, becoming just the eighth player in NFL history to rush for 2,000 yards in a single season last year, and is currently the runaway leader on the ground with 937 yards and 10 touchdowns after eight games, with the Indianapolis Colts' Jonathan Taylor his closest rival on 649 yards.

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry reached the fastest ball-carrier speed of 2021 on his 76-yard touchdown run against the Bills

Henry's importance to the Titans offense rivals that of the league's best quarterbacks to their respective teams, such has become of his role under Mike Vrabel.

Of Tennessee's 230 rushing attempts so far this season, Henry has accounted for 219. Jeremy McNichols sits behind him with 23 carries for 165 yards and three touchdowns, although the 2017 fifth-round pick has primarily been utilised as a pass-catching back with 21 catches for 203 yards and a score.

The Titans meanwhile have the option of pursuing a trade before Tuesday's 4pm ET deadline.

