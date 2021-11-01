NFL Week Eight best bits: Mike White magic inspires Jets to thrilling win over Bengals

Mike White had himself a day to remember

The legend of Mike White was born as he reminded us why we love the NFL in a dream first start for the New York Jets, Cooper Rush joined in with the backup quarterback fun, Cooper Kupp continued his scintillating form and Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers were beaten by the New Orleans Saints yet again.

We look back on some of the biggest storylines from Sunday...

WEEK EIGHT RESULTS

Cincinnati Bengals 31-34 New York Jets

Pittsburgh Steelers 15-10 Cleveland Browns

San Francisco 49ers 33-22 Chicago Bears

Philadelphia Eagles 44-6 Detroit Lions

Los Angeles Rams 38-22 Houston Texans

Miami Dolphins 11-26 Buffalo Bills

Carolina Panthers 19-13 Atlanta Falcons

Tennessee Titans 34-31 Indianapolis Colts (OT)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 27-36 New Orleans Saints

Jacksonville Jaguars 7-31 Seattle Seahawks

Washington Football Team 10-17 Denver Broncos

New England Patriots 27-24 Los Angeles Chargers

Dallas Cowboys 20-16 Minnesota Vikings

Green Bay Packers 24-21 Arizona Cardinals (Thurs)

STAR PERFORMERS

Mike White is a reminder that the magic of the NFL still exists, that even in the age of no-stone-unturned analysis and 24/7 scouting a 2018 fifth-round pick out of Western Kentucky can come in for his first ever start and dismantle a Cincinnati Bengals team that had just thumped Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens. Bliss.

He finished 37 of 45 passing (an NFL record for a player making his first start) for 405 yards - tying with Cam Newton as the only player to surpass 400 yards passing in his first start) - along with three touchdowns and two interceptions. White even came away with a reception on a Philly Special-esque play for a two-point conversion.

Rookie running back Michael Carter also starred alongside White with 172 total yards from scrimmage as well as a rushing touchdown.

From one reserve quarterback to another in Cooper Rush, who coincidentally beat out White for the job of backup to Dak Prescott in Dallas back in 2019. White subsequently signed with the Jets, and has since been on and off the active roster 11 times. Rush, filling in for the injured Prescott, threw 24 of 40 for 325 yards, two touchdowns, including a game-winning strike to Amari Cooper in the final minute, and one interception as Dallas beat Minnesota 20-16.

Make that four backup quarterbacks on winning sides as Trevor Siemian replaced the injured Jameis Winston to go 16 of 29 for 159 yards and a touchdown in the Saints' victory over Tom Brady and the Bucs, while Russell Wilson's second-in-command Geno Smith out-duelled Trevor Lawrence by going 20 of 24 for 195 yards and two touchdowns against the Jaguars.

Staying in Seattle, the ever-underappreciated Tyler Lockett was the prime beneficiary of a comfortable day for Smith with 12 catches for 142 yards.

Rams receiver Cooper Kupp elsewhere continued his staggering start to the season with seven catches for 115 yards and a touchdown against the Texans, lifting his tally on the year to 924 receiving yards for 10 scores after just eight games.

Justin Fields responded impressively to his baptism of fire against Tampa Bay last week with 175 passing yards for a touchdown and an interception alongside 103 rushing yards and a stunning 22-yard touchdown run that saw him miraculously escape a sack before scurrying away to the end zone. His efforts ultimately went unrewarded as the Bears fell to the 49ers, for whom Jimmy Garoppolo had one of his better days of late with 17 of 28 passing for 322 yards, 171 of which came courtesy of Deebo Samuel.

Safety Adrian Phillips, undrafted out of Texas in 2014, intercepted Justin Herbert twice to help the Patriots towards a win over the Chargers, Justin Simmons had seven tackles and two interceptions for Denver against Washington and T.J. Watt (six tackles, one TFL, 1.5 sacks, three QB hits) combined with Cam Heyward (four tackles, 0.5 sacks, two QB hits) as the Steelers defense put in a bullish performance against the Browns.

CALVIN RIDLEY TO 'STEP AWAY FROM FOOTBALL'

Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley released a statement on social media on Sunday announcing he will be stepping away from football in order to focus on his mental health.

Ridley was ruled inactive for his side's 19-13 loss to the Panthers due to a personal matter, marking the second game he has missed this season following his absence for Atlanta's trip to London.

"These past few weeks have been very challenging and as much as I'd like to be on the field competing with my team-mates, I need to step away from football at this time and focus on my mental wellbeing," Ridley said. "This will help me be the best version of myself now and in the future.

"I want to thank my team-mates, the entire Atlanta Falcons organization, our great fans, my friends, and my family for all of their support during this time."

The mental wellbeing of Ridley, as with all athletes, comes above all, and his decision to protect his mental health serves as more welcome encouragement who others who may be struggling in silence.

INJURY REPORT

Saints quarterback Jameis Winston was carted to the locker room with a knee injury during New Orleans' win over the Buccaneers, head coach Sean Payton later admitting the problem was 'significant'.

In the same game Bucs tight end Rob Gronkowski was ruled out after just five plays due to back spasms, with Sunday's game having been his first outing since Week Three because of an injury to his ribs.

Vikings defensive end Danielle Hunter exited Minnesota's loss to the Cowboys with a shoulder issue, while offensive tackle Tyron Smith (ankle), linebacker Jabril Cox (knee) and cornerback Trevon Diggs (sprained ankle) all picked up knocks for Dallas.

Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold was knocked out of Carolina's win over the Falcons by a concussion in the fourth quarter, and Jaguars running back James Robinson sustained a game-ending bruised heel against the Seahawks.

Cleveland lost both offensive tackle Jack Conklin (elbow) and safety John Johnson III (neck) in their loss to the Steelers, Denver were without linebacker Von Miller for their win over Washington, during which both left tackle Garett Bolles and cornerback Bryce Callahan (knee) exited.

Steelers kicker Chris Boswell (concussion) endured a huge hit while scrambling on a fake field goal play against the Browns, Washington offensive lineman Ereck Flowers (leg) left in the second half against Denver, Bears safety Eddie Jackson (hamstring) and running back Damien Williams (knee) were forced off against the 49ers and Eagles wide receiver Jalen Reagor (angle), offensive lineman Jack Driscoll (hand) and wide receiver J.J. Arcega-Whiteside were ruled out against the Lions.

Elsewhere Chargers cornerback Michael Davis left in Los Angeles' defeat to the Patriots with a hamstring injury, Rams receiver Tutu Atwell picked up a shoulder problem early on against the Texans and the Jets lost offensive tackle George Fant (ankle) and wide receiver Denzel Mims (finger) against the Bengals.

STAT ATTACK

Cooper Rush's touchdown connection with Amari Cooper is the first in NFL history where the passer's first name and receiver's last name are a match - the Cowboys also account for the only touchdown pass where the passer's last name and receiver's first name are a match with Andy Dalton to Dalton Schultz in Week 11 of the 2020 season at the Vikings

Cooper Kupp is the first player in the Super Bowl era with 900-plus receiving yards and 10-plus receiving touchdowns in the first eight games if a season

Tom Brady made it 38 career games with four-plus touchdown passes on Sunday, snapping his tie with Drew Brees for most in NFL history

Mike White is now the second quarterback since 1950 behind Cam Newton to throw for 400 yards in his first career NFL start

Deebo Samuel's 819 receiving yards are the most in 49ers history across the first seven games of a season, breaking Jerry Rice's record of 781 set in 1986

Myles Garrett hit 10.5 sacks this season with another against the Steelers on Sunday, breaking his own franchise record for the most in the first eight games of a season in Browns history

