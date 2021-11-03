Henry Ruggs III: Las Vegas Raiders release wide receiver after car crash leaves one woman dead

Henry Ruggs III was arrested in Las Vegas on Tuesday

Las Vegas Raiders have released Henry Ruggs III after he was arrested following a car crash in which a woman died after one of the vehicles involved exploded in flames.

Raiders wide receiver Ruggs is due to appear in court on Wednesday on multiple felony charges following the incident in Las Vegas.

Police were called to a busy main road in a residential area several miles west of the Las Vegas strip at around 3.40am on Tuesday after a Chevrolet Corvette, being driven by Mr Ruggs, slammed into a Toyota Rav4.

The Toyota burst into flames and the driver, who has not yet been identified, and her dog died, police said.

Ruggs and his female passenger were hospitalised with injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening.

The 22-year-old was later released from University Medical Center and taken to Clark County Detention Center ahead of his initial court appearance, but his passenger remains hospitalised.

In a statement, officers said the athlete "showed signs of impairment" and is facing felony charges of driving under the influence of alcohol resulting in death and reckless driving.

Ruggs' lawyers, David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld, said they are investigating the crash on his behalf and "ask everyone to reserve judgment until all the facts are gathered".

The Raiders released a statement saying the team was "devastated by the loss of life" and players sent their thoughts and prayers to the victim's family.

Probation is not an option in Nevada for a conviction on a charge of driving under the influence causing death, which carries a possible sentence of two to 20 years in state prison.

The possible sentence for reckless driving is one to six years in prison, with probation available.

NFL players charged with a felony can be placed on the commissioner's exempt list, which enables them to still get paid but unable to practice or play, while their case is adjudicated.

NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said: "Our hearts go out to the family and friends of the victim of this horrific tragedy.

"We will continue to gather facts and monitor the matter under our policies, but our thoughts at this time are with those impacted by this devastating incident."

Ruggs is a second-year wide receiver who was picked 12th overall in the 2020 draft after a productive three-year career at Alabama, including helping the Crimson Tide win the NCAA championship as a freshman in 2017.

Known for his foot speed, Ruggs has 24 catches for a team-high 469 yards and two touchdowns this season.