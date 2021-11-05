Odell Beckham Jr: Cleveland Browns release three-time Pro Bowl receiver

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo join GMFB to discuss Odell Beckham Jr's release by the Cleveland Browns NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo join GMFB to discuss Odell Beckham Jr's release by the Cleveland Browns

The Cleveland Browns announced on Friday morning that they are releasing three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

"After careful consideration, internal discussions and conversations with Odell and his representation, we've determined that it is in the best interest of all parties involved that Odell no longer play for the Cleveland Browns," executive vice-president and general manager Andrew Berry said.

"We appreciate all of his efforts and contributions while in Cleveland, but we've just reached a point where it is best that we move forward as a team without Odell. We are finalising the process of granting Odell his release and we wish him well as he continues his career."

Odell Beckham Jr now becomes one of the most fascinating waiver claims in recent times. https://t.co/AdgeUT2u8U — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 5, 2021

Per NFL Network, the Browns and Beckham agreed to a reworked contract. He will now head to 'Waivers', where the teams with the worst record in the NFL will get the first opportunity to claim him. If Beckham clears Waivers, he can sign with any team of his choosing.

Beckham, who turned 29 on Friday, had attempted and failed to get a move before the NFL trade deadline on Tuesday, the same day in which his father caused a stir on social media by sharing a video of Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield not throwing passes to his son. As well as Beckham Sr's post, NBA superstar LeBron James sent a tweet saying: "OBJ will show again why he's special. WR1 #FreeOBJ."

Cleveland subsequently excused Beckham from their team practices on Wednesday and Thursday, with NFL journalist Michael Silver reporting head coach Kevin Stefanski had told his players that OBJ was "essentially not on the team right now". Berry has since been meeting with Beckham's representatives to negotiate a reworked contract and his release from the team.

In 29 games stretched over two-and-a-half seasons with the Browns, Beckham caught 114 of 210 targets for 1,586 yards and seven touchdowns. In six games in 2021, he caught just 17 of 34 targets for 232 yards and has not scored a TD. In Sunday's loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, Beckham had one catch for six yards, the lowest mark for a full game in his career.

The Browns (4-4) are currently in last place in the AFC North and visit division rivals the Cincinnati Bengals (5-3) on Sunday.

