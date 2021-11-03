Aaron Rodgers tests positive for Covid-19 and will miss Green Bay Packers game against Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has tested positive for Covid-19 and will not play in Sunday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported on Wednesday.

Rodgers is unvaccinated, which automatically sidelines him for 10 days, ruling him out of the Week Nine matchup. Vaccinated players can potentially return to action quicker after testing positive, provided they return two negative PCR tests 24 hours apart.

Jordan Love, Green Bay's first-round draft pick in 2020, will make his first career NFL start in place of three-time league MVP Rodgers on Sunday.

Rodgers joins Packers star receiver ﻿﻿Davante Adams﻿﻿ on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Adams, who is vaccinated, was added to the list prior to the team's Thursday night win over the previously unbeaten Arizona Cardinals last week. He has yet to be cleared to return to action.

The Packers (7-1) have won seven in a row since a season-opening 38-3 defeat to the New Orleans Saints. The 37-year-old Rodgers has 1,894 yards this season, with 17 touchdowns and just three interceptions.

