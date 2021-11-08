Las Vegas Raiders to sign DeSean Jackson following receiver's release from the Los Angeles Rams

DeSean Jackson is set to join the Las Vegas Raiders for the rest of the 2021 season following his release from the Los Angeles Rams.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported on Sunday that 34-year-old veteran receiver was heading to Las Vegas, and Jackson later appeared to make it official in an Instagram post of an edited image of himself in a Raiders uniform.

Jackson, who signed for the Rams in the offseason, caught only eight passes for 221 yards and a touchdown over the first seven games of the season,

The two parties agreed to search for a trade partner for him before the deadline on Tuesday, November 2 but one never materialised. The Rams subsequently released Jackson.

Jackson has 620 catches for 10,877 yards and 57 touchdowns over the course of his 167-game NFL career. The three-time Pro Bowl selection led the league in yards per catch in 2010, 2014, 2016 and 2018.

The Raiders lost 23-16 to the New York Giants on Sunday to fall to 5-3 on the season. The team has undergone a tumultuous 2021 season. Former coach Jon Gruden resigned after the release of historic, offensive emails he'd sent featuring racist, misogynistic and homophobic language.

Last week, second-year receiver Henry Ruggs III was arrested and arraigned on several felony charges stemming from a DUI crash that left a woman dead. The Raiders then released Ruggs.