Chicago Bears 27-29 Pittsburgh Steelers: Chris Boswell kicks late field goal as Steelers survive fourth quarter comeback

Chris Boswell kicked a game-winning 40-yard field goal with 26 seconds left and Ben Roethlisberger connected for two touchdowns with tight end Pat Freiermuth as the Pittsburgh Steelers stretched their winning streak to four games with a 29-27 victory against the Chicago Bears on Monday night.

Story of the Game

Chicago grabbed its lone lead of the contest with 1:46 to go on a 16-yard touchdown pass from Justin Fields to Darnell Mooney before the Steelers rallied behind Roethlisberger's 50th career game-winning drive.

Pittsburgh (5-3) prevailed despite being outgained 414 yards to 280 and outscored 21-9 in the fourth quarter. Chicago, who have lost four straight to fall to 3-6, were penalised a season-high 12 times for 115 yards.

Fields passed for 291 yards, the top figure of his rookie season, with a touchdown and an interception, while Roethlisberger finished 21 of 30 for 205 yards and two touchdowns.

The Steelers had earned a 14-3 lead by half-time thanks to Najee Harris' rushing score on the team's opening drive and a four-yard strike from Roethlisberger to Freiermuth following Cam Heyward's interception of Fields.

Chicago trailed 20-6 heading into the fourth before drawing within 23-20 with 6.31 to play as DeAndre Houston-Carson returned a fumbled punt return 25 yards or a touchdown.

Before his game-winner, Boswell helped atone for a missed point-after earlier in the game by drilling fourth-quarter field goals of 54 and 52 yards. The latter kick capped a drive in which the Bears were flagged for taunting following a sack of Roethlisberger, giving the Steelers a first down.

The Bears' inability to finish drives ultimately added up before Cairo Santos' attempt at a game-winning 65-yarder fell well short as time expired.

T.J. Watt finished the game with three sacks to take his tally on the year to 11.5 in just seven games.

Stats leaders

Bears

Passing: Justin Fields, 17/29, 292 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT

Rushing: David Montgomery, 13 carries, 63 yards

Receiving: Cole Kmet, six catches, 87 yards

Steelers

Passing: Ben Roethlisberger, 21/30, 205 yards, 2 TDs

Rushing: Najee Harris, 22 carries, 62 yards, 1 TD

Receiving: Diontae Johnson, five catches, 56 yards

Pat Freiermuth, five catches, 43 yards, 2 TDs

Scoring Summary

Scoring summary FIRST QUARTER Bears 0-7 Steelers Najee Harris 10-yard rushing TD (extra point) SECOND QUARTER Bears 0-14 Steelers Ben Roethlisberger four-yard TD pass to Pat Freiermuth (extra point) Bears 3-14 Steelers Cairo Santos 30-yard field goal THIRD QUARTER Bears 6-14 Steelers Cairo Santos 22-yard field goal Bears 6-20 Steelers Ben Roethlisberger 10-yard TD pass to Pat Freiermuth (missed extra point) FOURTH QUARTER Bears 13-20 Steelers Darnell Mooney 15-yard TD run (extra point) Bears 13-23 Steelers Chris Boswell 54-yard field goal Bears 20-23 Steelers DeAndre Houston-Carson 25-yard fumble return (extra point) Bears 20-26 Steelers Chris Boswell 52-yard field goal Bears 27-26 Steelers Justin Fields 16-yard TD pass to Darnell Mooney (extra point) Bears 20-29 Steelers Chris Boswell 40-yard field goal

Key plays

The Steelers built a commanding two-touchdown lead early on through rookies Harris and Freiermuth, before Chicago visited the red zone in the closing moments of the second quarter only to come away with a Santos field goal. Bears tight end Jimmy Graham dropped a would-be touchdown pass when he was unable to control the ball while falling to the ground.

Chicago's opening possession of the third quarter ended in similar fashion, with Santos kicking a 22-yarder to accompany his 30-yarder minutes before. This time, however, an apparent Graham touchdown reception was negated by a low block penalty against right guard James Daniels.

Freiermuth collected his second of the day on a 10-yard pass from Roethlisberger at the end of a nine-play 75-yard drive propelled by James Washington's 42-yard reception followed by Harris' fourth-and-one conversion. Boswell missed his kick for the extra point on this occasion.

The Bears offense came to life in the fourth as Mooney's 15-yard rushing score capped a six-play 82-yard drive that lasted just shy of three minutes to cut the lead to 20-13, Fields having set his team up at the 15 with a 28-yard completion to Graham.

Chicago's defense capitalised by holding the hosts to a 54-yard Boswell field goal followed by a punt on their next drive after Jakeem Grant had his fumble on the kick return.

Houston-Carson continued the fightback when he returned Ray-Ray McCloud's punt return fumble for a 25-yard touchdown to move the Bears within three.

The Bears thought they had thwarted a key drive when Cassius Marsh broke through to sack Roethlisberger on third down, only for the linebacker to be flagged for taunting after appearing to say something to the Steelers players, the contentious call gifting Pittsburgh a first down.

Boswell went on to kick a 52-yard field goal to finish off an 11-play, 41-yard drive with 2.52 to play after three third-down conversions, before Fields proceeded to lead a seven-play, 75-yard march downfield including a 39-yard link-up with Allen Robinson that would set up his 16-yard touchdown pass to Mooney.

But Boswell kept his composure to get the Steelers over the line from 40 yards out, with Santos' streak of 40 successive field goals subsequently coming to an end when his 65-yard attempt was no good as time ran out.

What's Next?

The Bears head into a bye week before facing the Baltimore Ravens at Soldier Field on November 21, while the Steelers are due to host the Detroit Lions next Sunday.

