Cam Newton: Carolina Panthers re-sign quarterback on one-year deal

The Carolina Panthers have re-signed former quarterback ﻿Cam Newton﻿ on a one-year deal, pending a physical.

The Charlotte Observer first reported the news that Newton was to meet with Panthers head coach Matt Rhule, owner David Tepper and Steven Drummond, the vice president of football operations on Thursday, and an agreement was reached sealing the 34-year-old's return to his former team.

Newton starred in Carolina for nine seasons after being selected first overall in the 2011 NFL Draft. He was named league MVP in 2015 as he led the Panthers to Super Bowl 50 that season, which they lost to the Denver Broncos.

Newton last played for Carolina in 2019, starting two games before a foot injury ended his season. The Panthers released him prior to the 2020 draft and he spent last year with the New England Patriots, before again being released in the offseason as they handed the offense over to rookie quarterback Mac Jones.

Newton generally struggled in New England, averaging 177.1 passing yards per game in his 15 starts, with only eight touchdowns and 10 interceptions as the Patriots finished 7-9 and missed the playoffs.

Sam Darnold became Carolina's starting quarterback this season after the team acquired him via a trade from the New York Jets. But with him now ruled out for at least a month with a shoulder injury, Newton has been brought in and will compete with backup P.J. Walker and Matt Barkley, signed this week from the Tennessee Titans practice squad.

Since his release from the Patriots, Newton had remained a free agent while awaiting the right opportunity to return to the NFL. He was vaccinated against Covid-19 during his period of unemployment.

