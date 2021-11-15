Kansas City Chiefs 41-14 Las Vegas Raiders: Patrick Mahomes throws five touchdowns as Chiefs rediscover best form in Raiders rout

Patrick Mahomes threw five touchdown passes as the Kansas City Chiefs offense rediscovered their best form in a 41-14 rout of the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday Night Football.

Story of the Game

Mahomes completed 35 of his 50 pass attempts for a season-high 406 yards to go with his five TDs, as the Chiefs - who have failed to top 20 points in four of their last five outings - put up 41 points on their divisional-rival Raiders.

The win, a third-straight for the Chiefs (6-4), sees them climb into first place in the AFC West above the Raiders (5-4), who now share the same record as the Los Angeles Chargers. The Denver Broncos sit in last place in the hugely competitive division at 5-5.

Kansas City running back Darrel Williams proved to be their biggest weapon on the night, touching the ball 20 times for a combined 144 yards (43 rushing, 101 receiving), which included a leaping 38-yard touchdown grab in the fourth quarter.

The Chiefs' dynamic due of Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill were also back to their best, with tight end Kelce hitting 119 yards on eight catches and speedster Hill hauling in seven for 83 yards and two scores. Noah Gray and Byron Pringle also snagged TDs as the Chiefs gained a massive 516 yards on the night.

Despite managing just 82 first-half yards of offense, Las Vegas largely kept Kansas City in check until they began to streak clear midway through the third quarter as the home side coughed up turnovers on back-to-back possessions.

The Raiders had opened the second half with a Derek Carr 37-yard touchdown pass to Bryan Edwards to cut the Chiefs' lead to three at 17-14 before the game got away from them.

Stats leaders

Chiefs

Passing: Patrick Mahomes, 35/50, 406 yards, 5 TDs

Rushing: Darrel Williams, 11 carries, 43 yards

Receiving: Travis Kelce, eight catches, 119 yards

Tyreek Hill, seven catches, 83 yards, 2 TDs

Raiders

Passing: Derek Carr, 25/35, 261 yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT

Rushing: Josh Jacobs, seven carries, 16 yards

Receiving: Bryan Edwards, three catches, 88 yards, 1 TD

Hunter Renfrow, seven catches, 46 yards, 1 TD

Scoring Summary

Scoring summary FIRST QUARTER Chiefs 7-0 Raiders Patrick Mahomes eight-yard TD pass to Tyreek Hill (extra point) SECOND QUARTER Chiefs 7-7 Raiders Derek Carr six-yard TD pass to Hunter Renfrow (extra point) Chiefs 10-7 Raiders Harrison Butker 40-yard field goal Chiefs 17-7 Raiders Patrick Mahomes one-yard TD pass to Tyreek Hill (extra point) THIRD QUARTER Chiefs 17-14 Raiders Derek Carr 37-yard TD pass to Bryan Edwards (extra point) Chiefs 24-14 Raiders Patrick Mahomes one-yard TD pass to Noah Gray (extra point) Chiefs 27-14 Raiders Harrison Butker 35-yard field goal FOURTH QUARTER Chiefs 34-14 Raiders Patrick Mahomes 38-yard TD pass to Darrel Williams (extra point) Chiefs 41-14 Raiders Patrick Mahomes 22-yard TD pass to Byron Pringle (extra point)

Key Plays

The Chiefs eked out a 17-7 lead at the interval courtesy of two Hill TDs and a Harrison Butker field goal, which came off the back of a Carr scoring strike to Hunter Renfrow that had briefly tied the game at 7-7.

Las Vegas had been given a bit of a helping hand for Renforw's touchdown as it came off the back of a fumble by Chiefs punt returner Mike Hughes - knocked loose by the punter A.J. Cole himself - seeing them takeover at midfield.

The Raiders started the second half strongly, with Carr and Edwards connecting on the opening drive to give encouragement to the Vegas home crowd - but that would be about as good as it would get for the Silver and Black.

Mahomes found Gray for his third score on the next series, capping a 13-play, 82-yard drive, while recently-acquired veteran receiver DeSean Jackson coughed up the football on the Raiders' ensuing possession.

Butker scored a second field goal off the back of the turnover, but the Chiefs would find the endzone when Carr was the next one to gift the ball straight back to KC, picked off by Dan Sorensen. Williams looked every inch a wide receiver as he came down with a brilliant catch, soon after punter Tommy Townsend had extended the drive on a fourth-down fake punt pass play.

The Chiefs added further gloss to the scoreline as Mahomes found Pringle for his fifth touchdown of a memorable night midway through the fourth quarter.

What's Next?

The Chiefs (6-4) host the Dallas Cowboys (7-2) in a mouth-watering Week 11 matchup next Sunday, while the Raiders (5-4) host the Cincinnati Bengals (5-4) in what could prove to be a pivotal clash in the pursuit of AFC Wild Card spots.

