Chicago Bears 16-14 Detroit Lions: Cairo Santos kicks game-winning field goal as Lions stay winless
Chicago Bears quarterback Andy Dalton completeS 24 of 39 passes for 317 yards and a touchdown (and one interception); Darnell Mooney Chicago's leading receiver, catching five passes for 123 yards; Detroit Lions lose running back D'Andre Swift to a shoulder injury in the second quarter
Last Updated: 25/11/21 9:53pm
Cairo Santos kicked a game-winning field goal as time expired to see the Chicago Bears snap a five-game losing streak and keep the Detroit Lions winless as they edged their Thanksgiving Day clash 16-14.
Story of the Game
Bears quarterback Andy Dalton completed 24 of 39 passes for 317 yards and a touchdown (and one interception). Darnell Mooney was Chicago's leading receiver, catching five passes for 123 yards.
Dalton and Mooney connected on a 52-yard strike to help set up Chicago's first touchdown in the second quarter, with Jimmy Graham hauling in a 17-yard score in the next play to put the Bears up 10-7.
They stretched that lead to 13-7 by half-time, with Santos successful with the second of his three field goals in the game, but the Lions reclaimed the lead as Jared Goff picked out tight end T.J. Hockenson for a 17-yard TD in the third quarter.
Goff completed 21 of 25 passes for 171 yards and two touchdowns, with the other - a 39-yard scoring strike to Josh Reynolds in the first quarter - opening the scoring on their first possession.
Generally, though, the Detroit offense struggled throughout. The team lost leading running back D'Andre Swift to a shoulder injury in the second quarter.
Santos, who missed with a 53-yard field goal attempt midway through the third quarter, got the chance to redeem himself as Chicago drove down the field in the fourth quarter to set up the game-winning kick.
The Bears controlled the ball for all of the last eight minutes and 30 seconds of the clock, a drive spanning 18 plays and including costly penalties called against the Detroit defense.
Stats leaders
Bears
- Passing: Andy Dalton, 24/39, 317 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT
- Rushing: David Montgomery, 17 carries, 46 yards
- Receiving: Darnell Mooney, five catches, 123 yards
Lions
- Passing: Jared Goff, 21/25, 171 yards, 2 TDs
- Rushing: Jamaal Williams, 15 carries, 65 yards
- Receiving: Josh Reynolds, three catches, 70 yards, 1 TD
- T.J. Hockenson, three catches, 35 yards, 1 TD
Scoring Summary
|FIRST QUARTER
|Bears 0-7 Lions
|Jared Goff 39-yard TD pass to Josh Reynolds (extra point)
|SECOND QUARTER
|Bears 3-7 Lions
|Cairo Santos 28-yard field goal
|Bears 10-7 Lions
|Andy Dalton 17-yard TD pass to Jimmy Graham (extra point)
|Bears 13-7 Lions
|Cairo Santos 43-yard field goal
|THIRD QUARTER
|Bears 13-14 Lions
|Jared Goff 17-yard TD pass to T.J. Hockenson (extra point)
|FOURTH QUARTER
|Bears 16-14 Lions
|Cairo Santos 28-yard field goal
What's Next?
The Lions (0-10-1) next get a chance to earn their first win of the season when they host the Minnesota Vikings (5-5) in another NFC North divisional matchup in Week 13.
The Bears (4-7), meanwhile, are also at home against the NFC-leading Arizona Cardinals (9-2) on Sunday December 5.
