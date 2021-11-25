NFL News

News

Chicago Bears 16-14 Detroit Lions: Cairo Santos kicks game-winning field goal as Lions stay winless

Chicago Bears quarterback Andy Dalton completeS 24 of 39 passes for 317 yards and a touchdown (and one interception); Darnell Mooney Chicago's leading receiver, catching five passes for 123 yards; Detroit Lions lose running back D'Andre Swift to a shoulder injury in the second quarter

Last Updated: 25/11/21 9:53pm

Highlights of the NFL Thanksgiving clash between the Chicago Bears and the Detroit Lions.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Highlights of the NFL Thanksgiving clash between the Chicago Bears and the Detroit Lions.
Highlights of the NFL Thanksgiving clash between the Chicago Bears and the Detroit Lions.

Cairo Santos kicked a game-winning field goal as time expired to see the Chicago Bears snap a five-game losing streak and keep the Detroit Lions winless as they edged their Thanksgiving Day clash 16-14.

Story of the Game

Bears quarterback Andy Dalton completed 24 of 39 passes for 317 yards and a touchdown (and one interception). Darnell Mooney was Chicago's leading receiver, catching five passes for 123 yards.

Dalton and Mooney connected on a 52-yard strike to help set up Chicago's first touchdown in the second quarter, with Jimmy Graham hauling in a 17-yard score in the next play to put the Bears up 10-7.

Bears tight end Jimmy Graham grabs his first TD of the year from a 17-yard Andy Dalton pass.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Bears tight end Jimmy Graham grabs his first TD of the year from a 17-yard Andy Dalton pass.
Bears tight end Jimmy Graham grabs his first TD of the year from a 17-yard Andy Dalton pass.

Sign up to NFL Game Pass NOW!

Follow your team all-season long with live games, NFL RedZone, NFL Network 24/7 and much more!Start your free trial now.

They stretched that lead to 13-7 by half-time, with Santos successful with the second of his three field goals in the game, but the Lions reclaimed the lead as Jared Goff picked out tight end T.J. Hockenson for a 17-yard TD in the third quarter.

Lions tight end T. J. Hockenson collects Jared Goff's pass inside the pylon for a 17-yard touchdown.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Lions tight end T. J. Hockenson collects Jared Goff's pass inside the pylon for a 17-yard touchdown.
Lions tight end T. J. Hockenson collects Jared Goff's pass inside the pylon for a 17-yard touchdown.

Goff completed 21 of 25 passes for 171 yards and two touchdowns, with the other - a 39-yard scoring strike to Josh Reynolds in the first quarter - opening the scoring on their first possession.

Generally, though, the Detroit offense struggled throughout. The team lost leading running back D'Andre Swift to a shoulder injury in the second quarter.

Santos, who missed with a 53-yard field goal attempt midway through the third quarter, got the chance to redeem himself as Chicago drove down the field in the fourth quarter to set up the game-winning kick.

The Bears controlled the ball for all of the last eight minutes and 30 seconds of the clock, a drive spanning 18 plays and including costly penalties called against the Detroit defense.

Stats leaders

Bears

  • Passing: Andy Dalton, 24/39, 317 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT
  • Rushing: David Montgomery, 17 carries, 46 yards
  • Receiving: Darnell Mooney, five catches, 123 yards
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff finds receiver Josh Reynolds for a 39-yard touchdown.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff finds receiver Josh Reynolds for a 39-yard touchdown.
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff finds receiver Josh Reynolds for a 39-yard touchdown.

Lions

  • Passing: Jared Goff, 21/25, 171 yards, 2 TDs
  • Rushing: Jamaal Williams, 15 carries, 65 yards
  • Receiving: Josh Reynolds, three catches, 70 yards, 1 TD
  • T.J. Hockenson, three catches, 35 yards, 1 TD

Scoring Summary

Scoring summary

FIRST QUARTER
Bears 0-7 Lions Jared Goff 39-yard TD pass to Josh Reynolds (extra point)
SECOND QUARTER
Bears 3-7 Lions Cairo Santos 28-yard field goal
Bears 10-7 Lions Andy Dalton 17-yard TD pass to Jimmy Graham (extra point)
Bears 13-7 Lions Cairo Santos 43-yard field goal
THIRD QUARTER
Bears 13-14 Lions Jared Goff 17-yard TD pass to T.J. Hockenson (extra point)
FOURTH QUARTER
Bears 16-14 Lions Cairo Santos 28-yard field goal

What's Next?

The Lions (0-10-1) next get a chance to earn their first win of the season when they host the Minnesota Vikings (5-5) in another NFC North divisional matchup in Week 13.

Also See:

The Bears (4-7), meanwhile, are also at home against the NFC-leading Arizona Cardinals (9-2) on Sunday December 5.

Sky Sports NFL is your dedicated channel for NFL coverage through the season - featuring a host of NFL Network programming. Don't forget to follow us on skysports.com/nfl, our Twitter account @SkySportsNFL & Sky Sports - on the go!

Trending

©2021 Sky UK