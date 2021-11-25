Chicago Bears 16-14 Detroit Lions: Cairo Santos kicks game-winning field goal as Lions stay winless

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the NFL Thanksgiving clash between the Chicago Bears and the Detroit Lions. Highlights of the NFL Thanksgiving clash between the Chicago Bears and the Detroit Lions.

Cairo Santos kicked a game-winning field goal as time expired to see the Chicago Bears snap a five-game losing streak and keep the Detroit Lions winless as they edged their Thanksgiving Day clash 16-14.

Story of the Game

Bears quarterback Andy Dalton completed 24 of 39 passes for 317 yards and a touchdown (and one interception). Darnell Mooney was Chicago's leading receiver, catching five passes for 123 yards.

Dalton and Mooney connected on a 52-yard strike to help set up Chicago's first touchdown in the second quarter, with Jimmy Graham hauling in a 17-yard score in the next play to put the Bears up 10-7.

They stretched that lead to 13-7 by half-time, with Santos successful with the second of his three field goals in the game, but the Lions reclaimed the lead as Jared Goff picked out tight end T.J. Hockenson for a 17-yard TD in the third quarter.

Goff completed 21 of 25 passes for 171 yards and two touchdowns, with the other - a 39-yard scoring strike to Josh Reynolds in the first quarter - opening the scoring on their first possession.

Generally, though, the Detroit offense struggled throughout. The team lost leading running back D'Andre Swift to a shoulder injury in the second quarter.

Santos, who missed with a 53-yard field goal attempt midway through the third quarter, got the chance to redeem himself as Chicago drove down the field in the fourth quarter to set up the game-winning kick.

The Bears controlled the ball for all of the last eight minutes and 30 seconds of the clock, a drive spanning 18 plays and including costly penalties called against the Detroit defense.

Stats leaders

Bears

Passing: Andy Dalton, 24/39, 317 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT

Rushing: David Montgomery, 17 carries, 46 yards

Receiving: Darnell Mooney, five catches, 123 yards

Lions

Passing: Jared Goff, 21/25, 171 yards, 2 TDs

Rushing: Jamaal Williams, 15 carries, 65 yards

Receiving: Josh Reynolds, three catches, 70 yards, 1 TD

T.J. Hockenson, three catches, 35 yards, 1 TD

Scoring Summary

Scoring summary FIRST QUARTER Bears 0-7 Lions Jared Goff 39-yard TD pass to Josh Reynolds (extra point) SECOND QUARTER Bears 3-7 Lions Cairo Santos 28-yard field goal Bears 10-7 Lions Andy Dalton 17-yard TD pass to Jimmy Graham (extra point) Bears 13-7 Lions Cairo Santos 43-yard field goal THIRD QUARTER Bears 13-14 Lions Jared Goff 17-yard TD pass to T.J. Hockenson (extra point) FOURTH QUARTER Bears 16-14 Lions Cairo Santos 28-yard field goal

What's Next?

The Lions (0-10-1) next get a chance to earn their first win of the season when they host the Minnesota Vikings (5-5) in another NFC North divisional matchup in Week 13.

The Bears (4-7), meanwhile, are also at home against the NFC-leading Arizona Cardinals (9-2) on Sunday December 5.

