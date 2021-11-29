Dalvin Cook: Minnesota Vikings running back set for MRI on shoulder injury

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook suffered an injury setback

The Minnesota Vikings face an anxious wait to find out the full extent of the shoulder injury that saw Dalvin Cook carted off in the third quarter of Sunday's 34-26 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

Cook was in visible pain and required on-field treatment before exiting the game having endured a hard hit from defensive tackle Kevin Givens.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport claimed afterwards that Minnesota's star running back had sustained a dislocation, with an MRI expected to produce more conclusive results.

The 49ers had recovered the fumble Cook lost on the play in question, turning it into a Robbie Gould field goal to extend their lead to eight points.

Minnesota Vikings running back Kene Nwangwu's second kick-return TD of this season goes for 99 yards!

Cook finished the game with 10 carries for 39 yards, lifting his tally on the year to 773 yards and four touchdowns from 171 touches on the ground.

The 49ers were dealt a setback of their own in the win as all-action man Deebo Samuel suffered a groin injury while linebacker Fred Warner picked up a hamstring problem. Both are also due to undergo MRIs.

Samuel had starred once again for Kyle Shanahan's side with six carries for 66 yards and two touchdowns as he became the first wide receiver to rush for touchdowns in three straight games since Cordarrelle Patterson between Weeks 16 and 17 of 2013 and Week One of 2014.