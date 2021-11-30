Russell Wilson: Seattle Seahawks quarterback has 'got to do better', says head coach Pete Carroll after latest loss

Are we seeing the end of an era for Russell Wilson and Pete Carroll's Seahawks?

The Seattle Seahawks slipped to a third-straight defeat on Monday Night Football, a 17-15 loss against the Washington Football Team leaving them 3-8 on the season and dangerously close to falling out of playoff contention.

The Seahawks have failed to qualify for the postseason only twice in Pete Carroll's 10 seasons in charge as head coach, and they last posted a losing record way back in 2011, the year before drafting a certain Russell Wilson.

But, following Monday's defeat, Carroll appeared to lay some blame at his quarterback's door, saying: "He's got to do better, we all got to do better."

Seattle haven't won a game since Wilson returned from finger surgery - and have scored just 28 points combined over the last three. Wilson has completed only 55.67 per cent of his passes over that stretch, averaging 205 yards per game and tossing two touchdowns to the same number of interceptions.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Washington's Kendall Fuller intercepts a game-tying two-point attempt pass from Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson Washington's Kendall Fuller intercepts a game-tying two-point attempt pass from Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson

When asked if Wilson looked like quarterback of old, Carroll said: "Well, the results aren't showing that. The results and the way we're playing, it isn't showing up."

"Film doesn't lie. We're missing some stuff. I don't know what to make of it other than the fact that we gotta keep battling, keep trying to figure it out.

"I thought we had some guys open tonight, with some chances, and unfortunately we didn't hook it up."

Wilson: I'm gonna keep shooting

Wilson himself said after the game: "It's challenging right now but, at the same time, I know what we're capable of.

"What we're capable of has to show up. We have to make that happen. I don't know any other way.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson throws a 32-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Freddie Swain in the closing seconds of the game Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson throws a 32-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Freddie Swain in the closing seconds of the game

"I'm not one of those guys to be down and out and not believe and give up; give up and give in. I'm gonna keep working my butt off every day. This team is, too. That's what we're gonna make sure of."

Reflecting on some of his missed throws against Washington, Wilson added: "Today, I missed a couple.

"I know that sometimes you shoot it and it doesn't go in. I'm gonna keep shooting."

'I don't recognise this Seahawks team'

There were rumours during the offseason of Wilson seeking a trade out of Seattle, with his preferred destinations said to include the Dallas Cowboys, New Orleans Saints, Las Vegas Raiders and Chicago Bears.

Former Seahawks running back Michael Robinson, who was team-mates with Wilson for their Super Bowl win in 2013, fears the end of the Carroll-Wilson era may be approaching in Seattle.

"I don't recognise this Seahawks team anymore," Robinson said on Good Morning Football (weekdays, 12pm, Sky Sports NFL)

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch all of the highlights from the Week 12 match between the Seattle Seahawks and the Washington Football Team Watch all of the highlights from the Week 12 match between the Seattle Seahawks and the Washington Football Team

"When I see Carroll up on the podium speaking, I can see him hurting, because he wants to play a certain style but yet his quarterback and the media want to 'let Russ cook'. That's just not what Carroll wants to do.

"This game confirmed it for me: I think the messaging from Carroll is getting a little stale in that locker room.

"I don't recognise the effort, I don't recognise the physicality - they looked a little soft at times. They're no longer the bullies. They're the guys getting bullied.

"They have no identity. What type of style do they play? It's bad football and they've got to get over it.

"I think this is leading down a road to a divorce. Whether that is Carroll leaving, or Wilson. Something has to happen. Either way, it's not good for Seattle."

Sky Sports NFL is your dedicated channel for NFL coverage through the season - featuring a host of NFL Network programming. Don't forget to follow us on skysports.com/nfl, our Twitter account @SkySportsNFL & Sky Sports - on the go!