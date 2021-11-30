Seattle Seahawks 15-17 Washington Football Team: Russell Wilson intercepted on decisive two-point conversion as Washington win third straight

Washington running back J.D. McKissic celebrates one of his two touchdowns on the night

J.D. McKissic scored two touchdowns and Kendall Fuller intercepted a potential game-tying two-point conversion pass in the end zone as the Washington Football Team nipped the Seattle Seahawks 17-15 on Monday night.

Story of the Game

Washington (5-6) took the lead for good when McKissic rushed 10 yards for a tie-breaking touchdown with 8:30 left in the third quarter before Antonio Gibson ran it in for two, with kicker Joey Slye out due to a hamstring injury.

That became the difference when Seattle (3-8) drove 10 plays and 96 yards to pull within two points when Russell Wilson hit Freddie Swain with a 32-yard scoring strike with 15 seconds left after Heinicke's fourth-down pass to Logan Thomas at the goalline had been ruled incomplete on video review. Wilson went back to his wide receiver on the two-point conversion, but saw his pass intercepted by Fuller.

The Seahawks appeared to recover the ensuing onside kick but were flagged for an illegal formation, Washington's Adam Humphries recovering the next to seal the outcome.

"It meant a lot just because of the way these guys fight," said Washington head coach Ron Rivera. "In spite of everything that's gone on during the game with the injuries, we were able to come out on top, so good for these guys."

Taylor Heinicke completed 27 of 35 passes for 223 yards with a touchdown and an interception for Washington, who jumped into the final NFC playoff spot. Gibson rushed 29 times for 111 yards, while McKissic was carted off with an undisclosed injury late in the game after 56 scrimmage yards, and two scores.

Wilson, who has now lost three straight games for the first time as starting quarterback of the Seahawks, finished 20 of 31 for 247 yards with two touchdowns as Seattle held the ball for just 18.20.

After both teams went three-and-out to start the game, Washington kept the ball for nearly nine-and-a-half minutes on its next possession. The drive stalled at the Seattle five-yard line, leaving Slye to kick a 23-yard field goal at the 2:59 mark to initiate the scoring.

Seattle responded with a six-play touchdown drive that Wilson finished with a six-yard dart to Gerald Everett with 20 seconds left in the first quarter after the Seahawks quarterback had set up the score with a 55-yard connection with Tyler Lockett.

Neither team scored again until 56 seconds remained in the first half. That's when Heinicke flipped a short pass to McKissic and the running back did the rest for a 10-yard touchdown.

Washington's 9-7 lead was short-lived. Rasheem Green blocked Slye's low PAT attempt, scooped up the ball and rumbled into the end zone for a defensive two-point conversion that evened the score entering halftime.

Stats leaders

Seahawks

Passing: Russell Wilson 20/31, 247 yards, 2 TDs,

Rushing: Russell Wilson, two carries, 16 yards

Receiving: Tyler Lockett, three catches, 96 yards

Washington

Passing: Taylor Heinicke, 27/35, 223 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT

Rushing: Antonio Gibson, 29 carries, 111 yards

Receiving: Terry McLaurin, four catches, 51 yards

Scoring Summary

Scoring summary FIRST QUARTER Seahawks 0-3 Washington Joey Slye 23-yard field goal Seahawks 7-3 Washington Russell Wilson six-yard TD pass to Gerald Everett (extra point) SECOND QUARTER Seahawks 7-9 Washington Taylor Heinicke 10-yard TD pass to J.D. McKissic (extra point blocked) Seahawks 9-9 Washington Rasheem Green defensive PAT conversion THIRD QUARTER Seahawks 9-17 Washington J.D. McKissic 10-yard rushing TD (Antonio Gibson run for two-point conversion) FOURTH QUARTER Seahawks 15-17 Washington Russell Wilson 32-yard TD pass to Freddie Swaine (two-point conversion fails)

What's Next?

Week 13 sees Washington visit the Las Vegas Raiders, coming off their overtime Thanksgiving victory against the Dallas Cowboys, while the Seahawks host a red-hot San Francisco 49ers team riding a three-game winning streak.

Sky Sports NFL is your dedicated channel for NFL coverage through the season - featuring a host of NFL Network programming. Don't forget to follow us on skysports.com/nfl, our Twitter account @SkySportsNFL & Sky Sports - on the go!