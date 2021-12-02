Dallas Cowboys rookie Micah Parsons has 'extremely unique' qualities, says defensive line coach Aden Durde

Micah Parsons looks a lead Defensive Rookie of the Year contender

Dallas Cowboys rookie Micah Parsons has hovered under the responsibility of defensive line coach Aden Durde perhaps more often than he and the team might have anticipated upon his arrival out of Penn State.

Emphasis being on the 'hovered' and its accompanying suggestion he is rarely rooted to one spot, for Parsons has fast-tracked the first-year manual and spread his production between multiple roles like a seasoned veteran. Initially by necessity, now very much by luxury and opportunism.

Parsons was drafted as a linebacker, but has since glossed his duties as off-ball flyer at the second level by wreaking havoc as an on-the-line pass rusher amid injuries to DeMarcus Lawrence and Randy Gregory. What do you know? He's a natural at both.

In an age of floating, position-less football, he has looked a coveted blue-print, not to mention the Defensive Rookie of the Year frontrunner.

"He moves around a lot, he works with me, he works with (senior defensive assistant) George Edwards, he works with DQ (defensive coordinator Dan Quinn)," said Durde.

"I think once I saw him at rookie minicamp I kind of knew that there would be part of his game that would come under us, he naturally can rush the passer and has the athletic ability and definitely the ability to adapt and take on a lot of concepts and those things which allow him to move around. He does a great job."

Parsons logged his ninth sack of the season in Thursday's overtime defeat to the Las Vegas Raiders, breaking DeMarcus Ware's franchise rookie record in the process. The week before he hauled down Patrick Mahomes twice as Dallas' offense stalled in defeat to the Kansas City Chiefs.

At six-foot-three and 245 pounds he offers a frightening cocktail of instincts, speed, power and athleticism whether it be dipping by a tackle with ease or gliding laterally in, usually successful, chase of a scrambling quarterback.

It should also be reminded he sat out of his final year at college due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic, though you wouldn't know given the immediacy of his impact.

"He has some unique things, he definitely has some unique things," added Durde. "Like the ability to play two very different positions, that to me is extremely unique. But he has some movement things you see in other players but then he has some movement things you see in other players, that to me is his unique trait. I wouldn't say he's like many other players I've coached.

"He's a great kid, he's young, you can tell he turns up to work and loves everything. He's growing in this environment, I enjoy being with him, he's a good kid."

The Cowboys are set to get key men back in time for a decisive period down the stretch, with Lawrence in line to feature against the New Orleans Saints on Thursday having been sidelined with a broken foot sustained in practice following the opening-day loss to Tampa Bay.

Fellow defensive end Gregory is also believed to be closing in on his return from a calf issue that landed him on injured reserve in mid-November. The availability of both would naturally allow Parsons to occupy his original position once again, providing the Cowboys want him to, of course.

Parsons hasn't been alone in compensating for their absence, such has been the Cowboys' resurgence on defense after a disappointing 2020 campaign.

"Having D-Law come back will be huge, when Randy comes back it will be huge but ultimately whoever is in we still have to perform," said Durde.

"It sounds like I'm always saying the same thing but ultimately that's how you win in the NFL. Dorance Armstrong has done a great job when he's been in there, Tarell (Basham) has done a great job in there, it's just a process of that everyone has to train for these things and the way we play defense is like it's a rotation thing anyway. Whoever is in is playing."

Defensive end Chauncey Golston has chipped in with 24 tackles, half a sack and a fumble recovery, while defensive tackle and fellow third-round pick Osa Odighizuwa has contributed 24 tackles and two sacks as part of an improved interior.

Dallas are also due to be boosted by return of second-year tackle Neville Gallimore, who was designated to return from injured reserve on Monday having been nursing a dislocated elbow since preseason.

"I think the rookies are still developing," Durde continued. "If you can't have a group of players that can all play and all step in and have that mentality that you're going to play and the next man is up, you're going to struggle, because that's what happens in this league.

"I'm looking forward to Nev being back, he was at practice yesterday (Monday), I can't wait for him to be back."

Dak Prescott could meanwhile have his two star wide receivers back in action in Amari Cooper, who was activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list on Wednesday, and CeeDee Lamb, who missed the Thanksgiving loss to the Raiders due to a concussion sustained against the Chiefs.

