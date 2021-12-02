NFL playoff picture in AFC and NFC

Mac Jones and the New England Patriots are the current No 2 seed in the AFC

“Football season doesn't start until after Thanksgiving”.

That's the belief adopted in New England by six-time Super Bowl-winning head coach Bill Belichick, who you'd think knows what he's talking about.

So, with that in mind and Thanksgiving Thursday now in the books, here's a look at the current playoff picture in the NFL as we head down the stretch for the crucial final six weeks of the 2021 regular season...

NFL Playoff Picture after Week 12

AFC

1) Baltimore Ravens (8-3)

Remaining fixtures: @ Steelers, @ Browns, vs Packers, @ Bengals, vs Rams, vs Steelers

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Brian Baldinger sings the praises of Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, hailing him as the NFL's 'most talented player'. Brian Baldinger sings the praises of Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, hailing him as the NFL's 'most talented player'.

2) New England Patriots (8-4)

Remaining fixtures: @ Bills, @ Colts, vs Bills, vs Jaguars, @ Dolphins

3) Tennessee Titans (8-4)

Remaining fixtures: vs Jaguars, @ Steelers, vs 49ers, vs Dolphins, @ Texans

4) Kansas City Chiefs (7-4)

Remaining fixtures: vs Broncos, vs Raiders, @ Chargers, vs Steelers, @ Bengals, @ Broncos

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs have rebounded nicely after a poor start to the season

5) Cincinnati Bengals (7-4)

Remaining fixtures: vs Chargers, vs 49ers, @ Broncos, vs Ravens, vs Chiefs, @ Browns

6) Buffalo Bills (7-4)

Remaining fixtures: vs Patriots, @ Buccaneers, vs Panthers, @ Patriots, vs Falcons, vs Jets

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Brian Baldinger joins Inside the Huddle to look at the battle for supremacy in the AFC East, with the New England Patriots 'juggernaut' overtaking the Buffalo Bills. Brian Baldinger joins Inside the Huddle to look at the battle for supremacy in the AFC East, with the New England Patriots 'juggernaut' overtaking the Buffalo Bills.

7) Los Angeles Chargers (6-5)

Remaining fixtures: @ Bengals, vs Giants, vs Chiefs, @ Texans, vs Broncos, @ Raiders

In the hunt:

8) Las Vegas Raiders (6-5)

9) Denver Broncos (6-5)

10) Indianapolis Colts (6-6)

11) Pittsburgh Steelers (5-5-1)

12) Cleveland Browns (6-6)

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Former NFL receiver Dante Hall looks at the Pittsburgh Steelers' struggles this season and whether it's the end of the road for their veteran quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. Former NFL receiver Dante Hall looks at the Pittsburgh Steelers' struggles this season and whether it's the end of the road for their veteran quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

NFC

1) Arizona Cardinals (9-2)

Remaining fixtures: @ Bears, vs Rams, @ Lions, vs Colts, @ Cowboys, vs Seahawks

2) Green Bay Packers (9-3)

Remaining fixtures: vs Bears, @ Ravens, vs Browns, vs Vikings, @ Lions

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers are fighting to try and claim top spot in the NFC and home-advantage through the playoffs

3) Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-3)

Remaining fixtures: @ Falcons, vs Bills, vs Saints, @ Panthers, @ Jets, vs Panthers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, this season, became the first player in NFL history to throw 600 touchdown passes

4) Dallas Cowboys (7-4)

Remaining fixtures: @ Saints, @ Washington, @ Giants, vs Washington, vs Cardinals, @ Eagles

5) Los Angeles Rams (7-4)

Remaining fixtures: vs Jaguars, @ Cardinals, vs Seahawks, @ Vikings, @ Ravens, vs 49ers

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Brian Baldinger and Dante Hall join Neil Reynolds on Inside The Huddle to look at where things are going wrong for the star-studded Los Angeles Rams after three-straight defeats. Brian Baldinger and Dante Hall join Neil Reynolds on Inside The Huddle to look at where things are going wrong for the star-studded Los Angeles Rams after three-straight defeats.

6) San Francisco 49ers (6-5)

Remaining fixtures: @ Seahawks, @ Bengals, vs Falcons, @ Titans, vs Texans, @ Rams

7) Washington Football Team (5-6)

Remaining fixtures: @ Raiders, vs Cowboys, @ Eagles, @ Cowboys, vs Eagles, @ Giants

In the hunt:

8) Minnesota Vikings (5-6)

9) Atlanta Falcons (5-6)

10) New Orleans Saints (5-6)

11) Philadelphia Eagles (5-7)

12) Carolina Panthers (5-7)

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Brian Baldinger reflects on Cam Newton's 'unbelievable' return to the Carolina Panthers. Brian Baldinger reflects on Cam Newton's 'unbelievable' return to the Carolina Panthers.

Who would meet in the playoffs if the season ended now?

Wild Card Weekend:

AFC

Los Angeles Chargers (No 7 seed) @ New England Patriots (No 2)

Buffalo Bills (No 6) @ Tennessee Titans (No 3)

Cincinnati Bengals (No 5) @ Kansas City Chiefs (No 4)

NFC

Washington Football Team (No 7) @ Green Bay Packers (No 2)

San Francisco 49ers (No 6) @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers (No 3)

Los Angeles Rams (No 5) @ Dallas Cowboys (No 4)

First-round byes:

AFC

Baltimore Ravens (No 1)

NFC

Arizona Cardinals (No 1)

Sky Sports NFL is your dedicated channel for NFL coverage through the season - featuring a host of NFL Network programming. Don't forget to follow us on skysports.com/nfl, our Twitter account @SkySportsNFL & Sky Sports - on the go!