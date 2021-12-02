NFL playoff picture in AFC and NFC
Baltimore Ravens (8-3) the current No 1 seed in the AFC; Arizona Cardinals (9-2) top spot in the NFC, boasting the NFL's best record; can the Buffalo Bills (7-4) reclaim the AFC East lead from the New England Patriots (8-4); who will grab the final Wild Card spots in each conference?
Last Updated: 02/12/21 12:56pm
“Football season doesn't start until after Thanksgiving”.
That's the belief adopted in New England by six-time Super Bowl-winning head coach Bill Belichick, who you'd think knows what he's talking about.
So, with that in mind and Thanksgiving Thursday now in the books, here's a look at the current playoff picture in the NFL as we head down the stretch for the crucial final six weeks of the 2021 regular season...
AFC
1) Baltimore Ravens (8-3)
Remaining fixtures: @ Steelers, @ Browns, vs Packers, @ Bengals, vs Rams, vs Steelers
2) New England Patriots (8-4)
Remaining fixtures: @ Bills, @ Colts, vs Bills, vs Jaguars, @ Dolphins
3) Tennessee Titans (8-4)
Remaining fixtures: vs Jaguars, @ Steelers, vs 49ers, vs Dolphins, @ Texans
4) Kansas City Chiefs (7-4)
Remaining fixtures: vs Broncos, vs Raiders, @ Chargers, vs Steelers, @ Bengals, @ Broncos
5) Cincinnati Bengals (7-4)
Remaining fixtures: vs Chargers, vs 49ers, @ Broncos, vs Ravens, vs Chiefs, @ Browns
6) Buffalo Bills (7-4)
Remaining fixtures: vs Patriots, @ Buccaneers, vs Panthers, @ Patriots, vs Falcons, vs Jets
7) Los Angeles Chargers (6-5)
Remaining fixtures: @ Bengals, vs Giants, vs Chiefs, @ Texans, vs Broncos, @ Raiders
In the hunt:
8) Las Vegas Raiders (6-5)
9) Denver Broncos (6-5)
10) Indianapolis Colts (6-6)
11) Pittsburgh Steelers (5-5-1)
12) Cleveland Browns (6-6)
NFC
1) Arizona Cardinals (9-2)
Remaining fixtures: @ Bears, vs Rams, @ Lions, vs Colts, @ Cowboys, vs Seahawks
2) Green Bay Packers (9-3)
Remaining fixtures: vs Bears, @ Ravens, vs Browns, vs Vikings, @ Lions
3) Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-3)
Remaining fixtures: @ Falcons, vs Bills, vs Saints, @ Panthers, @ Jets, vs Panthers
4) Dallas Cowboys (7-4)
Remaining fixtures: @ Saints, @ Washington, @ Giants, vs Washington, vs Cardinals, @ Eagles
5) Los Angeles Rams (7-4)
Remaining fixtures: vs Jaguars, @ Cardinals, vs Seahawks, @ Vikings, @ Ravens, vs 49ers
6) San Francisco 49ers (6-5)
Remaining fixtures: @ Seahawks, @ Bengals, vs Falcons, @ Titans, vs Texans, @ Rams
7) Washington Football Team (5-6)
Remaining fixtures: @ Raiders, vs Cowboys, @ Eagles, @ Cowboys, vs Eagles, @ Giants
In the hunt:
8) Minnesota Vikings (5-6)
9) Atlanta Falcons (5-6)
10) New Orleans Saints (5-6)
11) Philadelphia Eagles (5-7)
12) Carolina Panthers (5-7)
Who would meet in the playoffs if the season ended now?
Wild Card Weekend:
AFC
Los Angeles Chargers (No 7 seed) @ New England Patriots (No 2)
Buffalo Bills (No 6) @ Tennessee Titans (No 3)
Cincinnati Bengals (No 5) @ Kansas City Chiefs (No 4)
NFC
Washington Football Team (No 7) @ Green Bay Packers (No 2)
San Francisco 49ers (No 6) @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers (No 3)
Los Angeles Rams (No 5) @ Dallas Cowboys (No 4)
First-round byes:
AFC
Baltimore Ravens (No 1)
NFC
Arizona Cardinals (No 1)
