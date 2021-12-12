Dallas Cowboys 27-20 Washington Football Team: Cowboys hold off late Washington comeback to clinch key NFC East win
The Cowboys built themselves a 24-0 half-time lead and a 27-8 advantage heading into the final quarter, only for Washington to pull back to within seven of their opponents courtesy of a Cole Holcomb pick-six touchdown, but Dallas held on for the win
Last Updated: 12/12/21 11:50pm
The Dallas Cowboys held off a late Washington Football Team comeback to clinch a crucial 27-20 win over their NFC East divisional rivals on Sunday.
Story of the Game
The Cowboys built themselves a 24-0 half-time lead and a 27-8 advantage heading into the final quarter, with their defense - Micah Parsons and Randy Gregory in particular - swarming the Washington offense.
Washington starting quarterback Taylor Heinicke had a couple of spells out of the game as he took several heavy hits, one of which from Parsons saw him cough up a first-quarter fumble that was returned 37 yards by Dorance Armstrong for a score.
Sign up to NFL Game Pass NOW!
Follow your favourite NFL team, with live games, NFL RedZone, NFL Network 24/7 and much more!Start your free trial now.
Earlier in the first period, a Heinicke interception had also helped set up a Dak Prescott touchdown pass to Amari Cooper from seven yards out, with Ezekiel Elliott adding on a two-point conversion.
In the second half, Washington finally got on the board as receiver Cam Sims pulled off a spectacular jump-ball catch for a 43-yard touchdown toss from Heinicke. The Football Team then stopped Dallas on their ensuing possession, but the Cowboys got the ball back moments later as Jourdan Lewis forced and recovered a fumble by Antonio Gibson to set up the fourth and final one of Greg Zuerlein's field goals in the game.
In the fourth quarter, a Neville Gallimore sack knocked Heinicke out of the game he game with a knee injury. Backup Kyle Allen took over for Washington and directed a late touchdown drive, capped with Jonathan Williams going over at the goal line with five minutes remaining.
Washington still trailed by 13, but suddenly that deficit was reduced to seven inside 56 seconds when Cole Holcomb picked off Dak Prescott on the subsequent drive and ran it back 31 yards for the touchdown.
Washington looked to have the momentum and, after the defense forced a quick three and out, they got the ball back again with three minutes to go to try and tie the game up. But, on 3rd-and-3, Gregory strip-sacked Allen, Jayron Kearse recovered the ball and Dallas ran the rest of the clock out to clinch a vital victory.
The Cowboys (9-4) not only halted the four-game winning streak of Washington (6-7) but they, crucially, have increased their lead in the NFC East divisional race to three games, with only four left of the 2021 regular season.
Stats leaders
Cowboys
- Passing: Dak Prescott, 22/39, 211 yards, 1 TD, 2 INTs
- Rushing: Ezekiel Elliott, 12 carries, 45 yards
- Receiving: CeeDee Lamb, seven catches, 61 yards
- Amari Cooper, five catches, 51 yards, 1 TD
Washington
- Passing: Taylor Heinicke, 11/25, 122 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT
- Kyle Allen, 4/9, 53 yards
- Rushing: Antonio Gibson, 10 carries, 36 yards
- Receiving: Cam Sims, three catches, 69 yards, 1 TD
Scoring Summary
Scoring summary
|FIRST QUARTER
|Cowboys 3-0 Washington
|Greg Zuerlein 35-yard field goal
|Cowboys 11-0 Washington
|Dak Prescott seven-yard TD pass to Amari Cooper (two-point conversion)
|Cowboys 18-0 Washington
|Dorance Armstrong 37-yard fumble return for TD (extra point)
|SECOND QUARTER
|Cowboys 21-0 Washington
|Greg Zuerlein 38-yard field goal
|Cowboys 24-0 Washington
|Greg Zuerlein 37-yard field goal
|THIRD QUARTER
|Cowboys 24-8 Washington
|Taylor Heinicke 43-yard TD pass to Cam Sims (two-point conversion)
|Cowboys 27-8 Washington
|Greg Zuerlein 29-yard field goal
|FOURTH QUARTER
|Cowboys 27-14 Washington
|Jonathan Williams one-yard TD run (failed two-point conversion)
|Cowboys 27-20 Washington
|Cole Holcomb 31-yard interception return for TD (failed extra point)
What's Next?
Washington and Dallas are both facing further NFC East divisional matchups next Sunday, with Washington on the road in Philadelphia to face the Eagles.
The Cowboys, meanwhile, head to New York to take on the Giants as they look to potentially clinch the division crown with a win.
Sky Sports NFL is your dedicated channel for NFL coverage through the season - featuring a host of NFL Network programming. Don't forget to follow us on skysports.com/nfl, our Twitter account @SkySportsNFL & Sky Sports - on the go!