NFL Predictions Week 14: Jeff Reinebold regains some ground on Neil Reynolds, who now leads by six with five weeks left

Jeff Reinebold gained some ground back on Neil Reynolds as he got the better of his podcast partner when making their predictions last week... Jeff now trails by six games on the season, can he eat into that lead some more as the pair make their Week 14 game picks?

By correctly calling victories for the Los Angeles Chargers and the Washington Football Team, Jeff edged out Neil - who pulled one back with his prediction for the New England Patriots to beat the Buffalo Bills on Monday night - with 10 correct picks to 9 last week, but he still trails 122-116 across the whole 2021 season.

2021 Prediction Results Neil Reynolds Jeff Reinebold Week One 9 7 Week Two 13 12 Week Three 12 11 Week Four 8 9 Week Five 14 12 Week Six 9 9 Week Seven 9 7 Week Eight 6 6 Week Nine 8 9 Week 10 6 6 Week 11 10 9 Week 12 9 9 Week 13 9 10 Total Points 122 116

Week 14 Predictions Neil Reynolds Jeff Reinebold Steelers @ Vikings Vikings Vikings Cowboys @ Washington Cowboys Cowboys Bills @ Buccaneers Bills Buccaneers Bears @ Packers Packers Packers Rams @ Cardinals Rams Cardinals Saints @ Jets, Sun, 6pm Saints Saints Jaguars @ Titans Titans Titans Seahawks @ Texans Seahawks Seahawks Raiders @ Chiefs Chiefs Chiefs Falcons @ Panthers Falcons Falcons Ravens @ Browns Browns Browns Lions @ Broncos, Sun, 9.05pm Broncos Broncos Giants @ Chargers Chargers Chargers 49ers @ Bengals, Sun, 9.25pm Bengals Bengals Bold indicates live on Sky

Pittsburgh Steelers @ Minnesota Vikings

Pittsburgh Steelers pass rusher T.J. Watt will need to be stopped for the Minnesota Vikings to win on Thursday night

NEIL PICKS: Vikings

"This is a tough one to call. Both teams are on the edge of the playoff picture in their respective conferences.

"I've written down Minnesota, at home. They're getting a lot out of Justin Jefferson right now, but then there's also T.J. Watt's ability to take over a game on the defensive side of the ball for the Steelers - and Kirk Cousins when he is backed up and under pressure is a different quarterback. I'm sticking with the Vikings, but only just."

JEFF PICKS: Vikings

"This is the toughest game of the week to pick. The two teams are so very similar, but I'm just going to give Minnesota the edge because they're at home - and that's the only reason."

Dallas Cowboys @ Washington Football Team

Can the Washington Football Team win the NFC East as they face five divisional matchups to end the season?

NEIL PICKS: Cowboys

"It's a real quirk of the schedule that Washington's final five games this season are all NFC East games. They've got Philly and Dallas both twice, and the Giants once. They're only two games back from the Cowboys and effectively control their own destiny in their division.

"I don't trust Dallas, they've lost two of their last three, but I still feel there's just too many weapons there and they'll test this Washington defense that has been playing really well this past month - I'm taking the Cowboys on the road."

JEFF PICKS: Cowboys

"Washington are trending in the direction you want to be near the end of the season. Even though they've lost some good players, on both sides of the ball, they're playing really well right now. This is a testament to Ron Rivera's leadership.

"But are they good enough to win that division? I don't think so. I wouldn't put it past them, but I don't think they're quite talented enough. Cowboys for me too, but I think it's going to be a heck of a football game!"

Buffalo Bills @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NEIL PICKS: Bills

"Tom Brady has just owned the Bills, though mostly when he was in New England - he was 32-3!

"But I fancy a Buffalo bounce-back game here. I don't know why, because Brady hasn't lost at home in more than a year, but I'm doing it."

JEFF PICKS: Buccaneers

"I'm taking Tampa. I don't know how many touchdown passes Brady has got this year, but it's a bunch! [Brady has 34 touchdowns]

"But that offense doesn't just throw it, the offensive line is really good and Leonard Fournette has been rejuvenated since arriving in Florida. The Bucs are a great team all round."

Chicago Bears @ Green Bay Packers

Justin Fields returns from injury at quarterback for the Chicago Bears, can he make the difference against the Green Bay Packers?

NEIL PICKS: Packers

"The Packers are one of the NFL's most consistent teams in this most inconsistent of seasons. Even if Aaron Rodgers is still hobbling, coming out of the bye week hopefully his hurt toe is better.

"Justin Fields is going to be back at quarterback for the Bears. But they're just a better all-round team, Green Bay."

JEFF PICKS: Packers

"I like Green Bay a bunch. I think they're better on defense than they've ever been since the days of Reggie White, and Rodgers is incredible - even on a bad foot."

Los Angeles Rams @ Arizona Cardinals

NEIL PICKS: Rams

"I'm not confident in this pick, but this is effectively the Rams fighting for the division - they're currently two games back in the NFC West with five to play.

"I'm betting on Aaron Donald, he has been very good of course but he has yet to really take over a game, I'm betting on Von Miller finally showing up, I'm betting on their big stars and I just think they need this one more. I'm going with the Rams on the road on Monday night."

JEFF PICKS: Cardinals

"The Cardinals have the best record in the NFL, they have a really good football team.

"Kyler Murray is one of the biggest outliers in the NFL with the things he can do, he is a scheme-buster - he can make everybody on the field a spectator."

