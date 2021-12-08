Chicago Bears starting Justin Fields against Green Bay Packers despite not being 100 per cent fit

Justin Fields is back after a spell out with fractured ribs

The Chicago Bears will go back to rookie Justin Fields as their starting quarterback against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night.

Fields has received medical clearance to return from rib fractures but admitted he was still having some pain from the injuries he suffered last month, adding that it was "not unbearable".

Live NFL Live on

Bears head coach Matt Nagy, whose team has only beaten Detroit in its last six games, said there would be no physical limitations on the Ohio State quarterback.

Fields has been replaced by Andy Dalton since his injury, but the veteran suffered an injury to his left [non-throwing] shoulder in last weekend's defeat by the Arizona Cardinals.

The Bears do not yet know if Dalton will be available to back Fields up on Sunday, with Nick Foles standing by to continue in that role he filled while Fields was sidelined.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the NFL Thanksgiving clash between the Chicago Bears and the Detroit Lions. Highlights of the NFL Thanksgiving clash between the Chicago Bears and the Detroit Lions.

Fields has completed 115 of 198 passes for 1,361 yards in 10 games and eight starts, throwing four touchdowns to go with eight interceptions.

It will be a tough return for Fields, with the Bears' biggest rivals up next at the fearsome Lambeau Field.

But it is a challenge the youngster is looking forward to, as he said: "I like being the underdog. I think it just gives me an extra chip on my shoulder. I like when people doubt me, that just gives me extra motivation."