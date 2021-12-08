Benedict Bermange
NFL Week 13 Stats: Jonathan Taylor touchdown streak for Indianapolis Cots reaches double figures
Benedict Bermange picks out the best stats from Week 13 in the NFL, including Jonathan Taylor stretching his scoring streak, Tom Brady and Bill Belichick adding to their impressive win tallies and Taysom Hill putting up some mind-boggling numbers at QB!
Sky Sports Cricket statistician - and big Buffalo Bills fan - Benedict Bermange dives into the 2021 NFL season to pick out the best stats from each week...
The New Orleans Saints lost to the Dallas Cowboys 27-17 on Thursday night, but Taysom Hill still put up some mind-boggling numbers! He became the first player in NFL history to pass for at least 250 yards, rush for at least 100 yards, but also throw as many as four interceptions in the same game! The only other player to ever rush for at least 100 yards and throw minimum four interceptions in the same game was Norris Weese for the Denver Broncos against the Chicago Bears in December 1976.
The Philadelphia Eagles and New York Jets game was the first in more than 40 years in which the teams combined to score a touchdown on each of the first six offensive drives.
Tom Brady is now 10-0 in his career versus the Atlanta Falcons, including the playoffs. Only two quarterbacks have more wins while going undefeated against a single opponent in the Super Bowl era.
Most quarterback wins versus a single opponent
|Quarterback
|Opponent
|Wins
|John Elway
|New England
|11
|Andrew Luck
|Tennessee
|11
|Tom Brady
|Atlanta
|10
|Daunte Culpepper
|Detroit
|9
Rob Gronkowski caught his 89th and 90th touchdown passes from Brady in the regular season, moving the duo into second place in NFL history in terms of combined TDs.
Most regular season TDs by QB/receiver duo
|Quarterback
|Touchdowns
|No of TDs
|Peyton Manning
|Marvin Harrison
|112
|Tom Brady
|Rob Gronkowski
|90
|Philip Rivers
|Antonio Gates
|89
|Steve Young
|Jerry Rice
|85
Chris Godwin's 15 receptions set a new single-game record for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, breaking the previous record of 13 jointly held by James Wilder in 1985 and equalled by Earnest Graham in 2007.
Jonathan Taylor had yet another rushing touchdown in the Indianapolis Colts' shutout win over the Houston Texans. That made him just the fifth player to have a rushing score in at least 10 successive games in a season.
Most consecutive games with a rushing touchdown
|Player
|Team
|Year
|No of games
|LaDainian Tomlinson
|Chargers
|2004
|12
|John Riggins
|Washington
|1983
|12
|Priest Holmes
|Chiefs
|2002
|11
|Emmitt Smith
|Cowboys
|1995
|11
|Jonathan Taylor
|Colts
|2021
|10
The Seattle Seahawks' Travis Homer scored on a 73-yard rush on a fake punt against the San Francisco 49ers - the second-longest fake-punt touchdown in history, only surpassed by the 81-yard pass from Josh Miller to Chris Hope for the Pittsburgh Steelers against the Baltimore Ravens in December 2003.
In an attempt to win the game, the 49ers had a 12-play, 95-yard drive that started with four minutes remaining in the game, but ended with a turnover on downs at Seattle's three-yard line. And due to 20 penalty yards on the drive, San Francisco actually ended up gaining 115 total yards, while Jimmy Garoppolo went 7-9 for 105 passing yards!
Most wins by a head coach versus a single opponent
|Coach
|Opponent
|Wins
|George Halas
|Green Bay
|42
|George Halas
|Detroit
|40
|Bill Belichick
|Buffalo
|36
|George Halas
|Arizona
|36
|Tom Landry
|Philadelphia
|36
With a 14-10 win in Monday Night Football, Bill Belichick now has 36 wins against the Buffalo Bills, tied for the third-most by any coach against a single opponent in NFL history.
The Patriots became the first team to win a game with three or fewer pass attempts since the Bills beat the Jets 16-12 in September 1974. On that occasions, the Bills didn't complete a single pass. The only team to win an NFL game while attempting no passes were the Cleveland Browns, who defeated the Eagles 13-7 in December 1950, a game in which they managed only one first down.
