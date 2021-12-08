NFL Week 13 Stats: Jonathan Taylor touchdown streak for Indianapolis Cots reaches double figures

Jonathan Taylor has scored a touchdown for 10 successive games for the Indianapolis Colts

Sky Sports Cricket statistician - and big Buffalo Bills fan - Benedict Bermange dives into the 2021 NFL season to pick out the best stats from each week...

The New Orleans Saints lost to the Dallas Cowboys 27-17 on Thursday night, but Taysom Hill still put up some mind-boggling numbers! He became the first player in NFL history to pass for at least 250 yards, rush for at least 100 yards, but also throw as many as four interceptions in the same game! The only other player to ever rush for at least 100 yards and throw minimum four interceptions in the same game was Norris Weese for the Denver Broncos against the Chicago Bears in December 1976.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill leapt over Dallas Cowboys defender Damontae Kazee for a spectacular 23-yard rush. New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill leapt over Dallas Cowboys defender Damontae Kazee for a spectacular 23-yard rush.

The Philadelphia Eagles and New York Jets game was the first in more than 40 years in which the teams combined to score a touchdown on each of the first six offensive drives.

Tom Brady is now 10-0 in his career versus the Atlanta Falcons, including the playoffs. Only two quarterbacks have more wins while going undefeated against a single opponent in the Super Bowl era.

Most quarterback wins versus a single opponent Quarterback Opponent Wins John Elway New England 11 Andrew Luck Tennessee 11 Tom Brady Atlanta 10 Daunte Culpepper Detroit 9

Rob Gronkowski caught his 89th and 90th touchdown passes from Brady in the regular season, moving the duo into second place in NFL history in terms of combined TDs.

Most regular season TDs by QB/receiver duo Quarterback Touchdowns No of TDs Peyton Manning Marvin Harrison 112 Tom Brady Rob Gronkowski 90 Philip Rivers Antonio Gates 89 Steve Young Jerry Rice 85

Chris Godwin's 15 receptions set a new single-game record for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, breaking the previous record of 13 jointly held by James Wilder in 1985 and equalled by Earnest Graham in 2007.

Jonathan Taylor had yet another rushing touchdown in the Indianapolis Colts' shutout win over the Houston Texans. That made him just the fifth player to have a rushing score in at least 10 successive games in a season.

Most consecutive games with a rushing touchdown Player Team Year No of games LaDainian Tomlinson Chargers 2004 12 John Riggins Washington 1983 12 Priest Holmes Chiefs 2002 11 Emmitt Smith Cowboys 1995 11 Jonathan Taylor Colts 2021 10

The Seattle Seahawks' Travis Homer scored on a 73-yard rush on a fake punt against the San Francisco 49ers - the second-longest fake-punt touchdown in history, only surpassed by the 81-yard pass from Josh Miller to Chris Hope for the Pittsburgh Steelers against the Baltimore Ravens in December 2003.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Seattle Seahawks out-smarted the San Francisco 49ers with this clever 73-yard fake punt touchdown run by Travis Homer. Seattle Seahawks out-smarted the San Francisco 49ers with this clever 73-yard fake punt touchdown run by Travis Homer.

In an attempt to win the game, the 49ers had a 12-play, 95-yard drive that started with four minutes remaining in the game, but ended with a turnover on downs at Seattle's three-yard line. And due to 20 penalty yards on the drive, San Francisco actually ended up gaining 115 total yards, while Jimmy Garoppolo went 7-9 for 105 passing yards!

Most wins by a head coach versus a single opponent Coach Opponent Wins George Halas Green Bay 42 George Halas Detroit 40 Bill Belichick Buffalo 36 George Halas Arizona 36 Tom Landry Philadelphia 36

With a 14-10 win in Monday Night Football, Bill Belichick now has 36 wins against the Buffalo Bills, tied for the third-most by any coach against a single opponent in NFL history.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The best of the action from the clash between the New England Patriots and the Buffalo Bills in Week 13 of the NFL season. The best of the action from the clash between the New England Patriots and the Buffalo Bills in Week 13 of the NFL season.

The Patriots became the first team to win a game with three or fewer pass attempts since the Bills beat the Jets 16-12 in September 1974. On that occasions, the Bills didn't complete a single pass. The only team to win an NFL game while attempting no passes were the Cleveland Browns, who defeated the Eagles 13-7 in December 1950, a game in which they managed only one first down.

Sky Sports NFL is your dedicated channel for NFL coverage through the season - featuring a host of NFL Network programming. Don't forget to follow us on skysports.com/nfl, our Twitter account @SkySportsNFL & Sky Sports - on the go!