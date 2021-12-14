Super Bowl LVIII is set to move from New Orleans to Las Vegas in 2024

Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada is set to host Super Bowl LVIII

The Super Bowl will be held in Las Vegas in 2024 following a conflict with Mardi Gras in New Orleans, according to multiple media reports.

The Raiders are completing their second season of action in Las Vegas after relocating from Oakland.

Allegiant Stadium, the new $2 billion home of the Raiders, opened in July 2020 near the city's famed Las Vegas Strip.

It holds 65,000 seats, below the NFL's required minimum of 70,000, but the league could either expand the stadium's capacity or waive the seating requirement.

Moving Super Bowl LVIII from Louisiana to Nevada would put three consecutive NFL title games in the Southwest.

Super Bowl LVI is set for February 13, 2022, in Inglewood, California, and Super Bowl LVII will be held February 12, 2023, in Glendale, Arizona.

New Orleans will host Super Bowl LIX on February 9, 2025.