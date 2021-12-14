Odell Beckham Jr, Chris Jones and eight Cleveland Browns players among latest Covid positives

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr warms up prior to Monday's win over the Arizona Cardinals

Odell Beckham Jr, Chris Jones and eight Cleveland Browns are among a number of players from across the NFL to have tested positive for Covid-19.

Beckham is the latest Los Angeles Rams player to be added to the reserve/COVID-19 list, joining running back Darrell Henderson, cornerbacks Jalen Ramsey and Dont'e Deayon and right tackle Rob Havenstein.

Sean McVay, the Rams head coach, said his team had entered enhanced Covid protocols and will close their facility on Wednesday.

The Cleveland Browns have also entered enhanced Covid protocols, putting eight players - including six from the active roster - on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

LA Rams transactions:

• Placed on Reserve/COVID-19 list WR Odell Beckham Jr., DB Terrell Burgess, TE Brycen Hopkins, DB Juju Hughes, T Alaric Jackson, NT Sebastian Joseph-Day, DE Jonah Williams

• Activated, from Reserve TE Tyler Higbee — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) December 14, 2021

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry, offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr, tight end Austin Hooper, guards Wyatt Teller and Drew Forbes and defensive end Takkarist McKinley are those from the active roster to have tested positive.

Wide receiver JoJo Natson and tight end Ross Travis have also been placed on the Covid list.

The Browns held meetings virtually on Tuesday, while their walkthrough was closed to the media. All tiered personnel are required to wear masks indoors.

Stefanski: "We will make sure that we are locked in and ready to go."



📼: https://t.co/tFlmGvtU6u pic.twitter.com/BYkAnT9PyW — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) December 14, 2021

The Browns (7-6) host the Las Vegas Raiders (6-7) on Saturday. It is not likely that any player who placed on the Covid list will be able to get cleared in time for the game.

Chris Jones, the Kansas City Chiefs' Pro Bowl defensive tackle, is also likely to miss his side's Week 15 game against the Los Angeles Chargers after he was placed in Covid-19 protocols.

Jones has played in 11 games (all starts) this season, recording 20 tackles (six for loss), seven sacks and 14 quarterback hits. He was a Pro Bowl selection in each of the past two seasons.

Christian McCaffrey, the Carolina Panthers' star running back, has also tested positive for Covid-19.

McCaffrey, who has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, has already been ruled out for the season with an ankle injury.