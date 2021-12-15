Super Bowl: 2024 edition of NFL championship game moved to Las Vegas

Allegiant Stadium will be packed to the rafters when the 2024 Super Bowl arrives in Las Vegas

Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis has confirmed that "Sin City" will host the Super Bowl for the first time in February 2024.

Allegiant Stadium, which only opened in 2020, will host the 58th NFL championship game after it was moved from New Orleans for scheduling reasons.

New Orleans had been due to host the game, but the league's move to an 18-week regular season meant the sport's showpiece date would have clashed with Mardi Gras celebrations in the Louisiana city.

The 2025 Super Bowl will now be hosted by New Orleans instead.

Vegas' state-of-the-art 65,000-seater venue will also host the 2022 Pro Bowl and NFL Draft.

Davis said in a statement: "The Raiders are thrilled the National Football League has selected Las Vegas to host Super Bowl (58) LVIII in February 2024.

"Hosting the 2022 Pro Bowl, the 2022 NFL draft and now the 2024 Super Bowl are just some of the ancillary benefits resulting from the public-private partnership we created with the state of Nevada to bring the Raiders to Las Vegas and build Allegiant Stadium. It's only the beginning.

"But for now - Las Vegas - the Super Bowl is coming to the Sports and Entertainment Capital of the World!"