San Francisco 49ers 17-20 Tennessee Titans: AJ Brown stars on return and late Randy Bullock field goal helps Titans extend lead in AFC South

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the Week 16 matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and the Tennessee Titans. Highlights from the Week 16 matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and the Tennessee Titans.

Randy Bullock kicked a 44-yard field goal just inside the left upright with four seconds remaining as the Tennessee Titans rallied to a 20-17 victory over the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday night.

Story of the Game

A.J. Brown came off injured reserve to catch a career-high 11 passes while totaling 145 yards and one touchdown for Tennessee (10-5). Ryan Tannehill completed 22 of 29 passes for 209 yards and one touchdown for the Titans, who increased their lead in the AFC South to one-and-a-half games over the Indianapolis Colts.

Jimmy Garoppolo finished 26 of 35 passing for 322 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions for San Francisco (8-7), who lost for just the second time in the past seven games.

Deebo Samuel matched his season best of nine receptions while accumulating 159 receiving yards for the 49ers. Jeff Wilson Jr. rushed for a touchdown and Brandon Aiyuk caught a scoring pass for San Francisco, which blew an early 10-point lead.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill delivers a 42-yard bomb to wide receiver A.J. Brown. Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill delivers a 42-yard bomb to wide receiver A.J. Brown.

Bullock's decisive kick was his third of the season. He also had winners against Seattle in Week Two and Indianapolis in Week Eight.

Tennessee took their first lead of the game at 17-10 when Tannehill tossed an 18-yard scoring pass to Brown with 13:02 left in the game. Brown was activated earlier in the day after missing three games with a chest injury.

The 49ers tied the score with 2:20 left on Garoppolo's two-yard scoring pass to Aiyuk, the touchdown having been set up by Samuel's 56-yard catch and run to the six-yard line.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel revs up the engine for an explosive 56-yard catch and run against the Titans. San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel revs up the engine for an explosive 56-yard catch and run against the Titans.

The Titans played without three offensive linemen - left tackle Taylor Lewan (back), left guard Rodger Saffold (shoulder, COVID-19) and key reserve Kendall Lamm, who was set to start in Lewan's place before testing positive for COVID-19 on Thursday morning.

Tennessee trailed 10-0 at halftime before opening the second half with a 13-play, 55-yard drive capped by Bullock's 38-yard field goal with 8.45 left in the third quarter.

Amani Hooker intercepted Garoppolo's high throw on San Francisco's next offensive play and returned the ball 21 yards to the 49ers' 18-yard line. Four plays later, D'Onta Foreman powered in from the three to knot the score at 10.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Tennessee Titans safety Amani Hooker reads San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo's eyes for Titans' second interception. Tennessee Titans safety Amani Hooker reads San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo's eyes for Titans' second interception.

San Francisco had 191 yards to Tennessee's 55 and a 14-3 edge in first downs in the first half.

The 49ers navigated 75 yards on nine plays on the game's first drive, with Wilson scoring from the one with 9:57 left in the quarter.

San Francisco increased its lead to 10 when Robbie Gould booted a 48-yard field goal with 8:31 left in the half.

Stats leaders

49ers

Passing: Jimmy Garoppolo, 26/35, 322, 1 TD, 2 INTs

Rushing: Jeff Wilson, 14 carries, 45 yards, 1 TD

Receiving: Deebo Samuel, nine catches, 159 yards

Titans

Passing: Ryan Tannehill, 22/29, 209 yards, 1 TD

Rushing: Jeremy McNichols, seven carries, 31 yards

Receiving: A.J. Brown, 11 catches, 145 yards, 1 TD

Scoring Summary

Scoring summary FIRST QUARTER 49ers 7-0 Titans Jeff Wilson one-yard rushing TD (extra point) SECOND QUARTER 49ers 10-0 Titans Robbie Gould 48-yard field goal THIRD QUARTER 49ers 10-3 Titans Randy Bullock 38-yard field goal 49ers 10-10 Titans D'Onta Foreman three-yard rushing TD (extra point) FOURTH QUARTER 49ers 10-17 Titans Ryan Tannehill 18-yard TD pass to AJ Brown (extra point) 49ers 17-17 Titans Jimmy Garoppolo two-yard TD pass to Brandon Aiyuk (extra point) 49ers 17-20 Titans Randy Bullock 44-yard field goal

What's Next?

The 49ers (8-7) will have an opportunity to return to winning ways when they take on the Houston Texans (3-11) in Week 17 amid their pursuit of a playoff berth.

Tennessee meanwhile take on the Miami Dolphins (7-7), who are third in the AFC East and just one game back from the Buffalo Bills.

Sky Sports NFL is your dedicated channel for NFL coverage through the season - featuring a host of NFL Network programming. Don't forget to follow us on skysports.com/nfl, our Twitter account @SkySportsNFL & Sky Sports - on the go!