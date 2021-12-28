Carson Wentz: Indianapolis Colts quarterback placed on reserve/Covid-19 list

Carson Wentz could miss Week 17 for the Colts

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz has been placed on the reserve/Covid-19 list.

Wentz, who is unvaccinated, tested positive and would have been required to isolate for 10 days under previous protocols, however ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Tuesday night that the NFL and NFLPA have adopted new guidelines that reduce the quarantine period to five days for all players.

With that in mind, Wentz could yet play when the Colts face the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 17.

The Colts head into Sunday's clash 9-6 and as the No 5 seed in the AFC, with their final game of the regular season coming against the 2-13 Jacksonville Jaguars.

Rookie Sam Ehlinger, a sixth round pick out of Texas, is the Colts' backup quarterback and would be in line to start were Wentz unavailable.

"You've always got a plan, just like any other position," Colts offensive coordinator Marcus Brady said Tuesday. "We have that separate call sheet ready to go. (Sam is) ready to go."

The Colts are on a three-game winning streak that leaves them just a game behind the second seed Tennessee Titans (10-5).

Wentz has completed 289 of 460 passes for 3,230 yards and 25 touchdowns to six interceptions in 15 games this season.

Frank Reich's offense has primarily operated through MVP contender Jonathan Taylor, who leads the NFL on 1,518 rushing yards and 19 total touchdowns.